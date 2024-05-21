Governor Alex Otti has ordered security agencies to urgently rescue three school children abducted by a motorcyclist in Ikwuano

The governor personally assured the parents of full state support and prioritised the children's safe return

Otti announced the inauguration of five newly completed roads in Aba and Umuahia as part of his first-year office celebrations, highlighting the state's significant progress under his leadership

Ikwuano, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has directed security agencies to swiftly rescue three school children who were abducted by a motorcyclist last week in Ikwuano.

The commissioner for information, Prince Okey Kanu, speaking to reporters after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, conveyed the governor's deep concern over the incident.

Abia kidnap: Otti contacts parents of missing kids

Meanwhile, Governor Otti said he has personally contacted the parents of the missing children, assuring them that the state would support them and prioritize their children's safe return.

The commissioner stated that Governor Otti instructed security forces to locate the motorcyclist and ensure the safe return of the children, The Nation reported.

The children were reportedly on their way home from visiting their grandmother when the motorcyclist hired to take them home disappeared with them. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

Gov Otti inaugurates 5 new roads

In other news, the commissioner announced the upcoming inauguration of five newly completed roads as part of the activities marking the Governor's first year in office.

Vanguard Newspapers reports that these roads include University Road, Green Avenue, Kent by Ehi Road (all in Aba), the six-lane Ossah Road in Umuahia, and the dual carriage Dozie Way in Umuahia, all renovated under direct labour.

The commissioner praised the significant progress Abia State has made under Governor Otti's leadership, acknowledging that while challenges remain, substantial improvements have been achieved.

He said:

"It has been one year of impactful leadership. Otti has redefined governance. We may not be where we want to be but, definitely, we are no longer where we used to be."

He emphasized that the anniversary celebrations would be modest, focusing on reflection and future goals.

Governor Otti plans to hold town hall meetings in the three senatorial zones to engage with local communities and gather feedback on his administration.

