Super Eagles of Nigeria will be looking to win a fourth AFCON title after edging out South Africa with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory in the semi-finals on Wednesday, February 7

In a similar vein, host of the AFCON 2023, Ivory Coast, booked their place in the final with a victory over the DR Congo, and are looking to win a third AFCON title

As the Super Eagles surge through the tournament, several players of Nigerian descent showed the three-time African champions love

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Some European players of Nigerian heritage are rooting for the Super Eagles to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Legit.ng reports that several of the players of Nigerian extraction took to social media to express delight with the Super Eagles over their victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the AFCON 2023 semifinal match on Wednesday, February 7.

Nigeria is looking to win her fourth AFCON title. Photo credits: Jonathan Moscrop, Justin Setterfield, Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

England players like Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), all could not hide their satisfaction with the Super Eagles' progress.

The players showed love to the Super Eagles via social media posts, according to The Punch.

The quartet were joined by Manuel Akanji, a Switzerland international and defender with Manchester City.

With the Super Eagles facing Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday, February 11, these European players are expected to maintain their support.

Nigeria in AFCON 2023 final

Nigeria advanced to the AFCON 2023 final after beating South Africa in a penalty shootout on Wednesday night, February 7.

William Troost-Ekong, Nigeria's interim captain, put his side ahead with a 67th-minute penalty which had been won following a brilliant attacking move by Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli star then looked to have sealed victory for Nigeria with a tap-in in the 83rd minute, but the goal was overturned by VAR and, sensationally, South Africa were awarded a penalty following a foul in the build-up.

Teboho Mokoena converted from the spot to make it 1-1 and the game went to extra time where both teams had chances to win it before goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili proved the hero in the shootout to secure victory for the Super Eagles.

