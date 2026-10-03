The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, 1 November 2026 — the 50th anniversary of the iconic five-borough course. This guide covers the race date, entry methods, registration fees, the course route, prize money, and the virtual option.

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, 1 November 2026. Photo: Selçuk Acar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the five-borough course, run on Sunday, 1 November 2026 .

of the five-borough course, run on . The entry fee is $255 for NYRR members, $315 for non-member U.S. residents , and $358 for non-U.S. residents .

, and . Entry is available via a lottery drawing, the 9+1 programme, charity partners, time qualifiers, and international tour operators — no single qualifying standard applies to all runners.

TCS stands for Tata Consultancy Services , a tech and consultancy firm headquartered in Mumbai that has been title sponsor since 2014.

, a tech and consultancy firm headquartered in Mumbai that has been title sponsor since 2014. The Virtual TCS New York City Marathon runs from 24 October to 1 November 2026 and can be completed anywhere in the world.

What does TCS stand for in the NYC Marathon?

TCS became the New York City Marathon's title sponsor in 2014. Photo: @tcsnewyorkcitymarathon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

TCS stands for Tata Consultancy Services, a leading IT services, consulting, and business solutions organisation that took on the role of title sponsor in 2014 of the New York City Marathon.

TCS has signed an eight-year contract with NYRR to extend its title and technology sponsorship of the TCS NYC Marathon through 2029. TCS also holds title sponsorships for the London Marathon, the Amsterdam Marathon, the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and the Lidingöloppet.

2026 TCS NYC Marathon: race-day facts

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon is held on the first Sunday of November — 1 November — with the first wave starting at 8:00 AM on Staten Island. Professional women begin at 8:35 AM, and professional men at 9:05 AM.

This year is especially significant as it marks the 50th anniversary of the five-borough course through New York City.

With over 50,000 participants from 131 countries, the race attracts runners from every corner of the globe.

Detail Information Race date Sunday, 1 November 2026 Start location Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island Finish location Central Park, Manhattan Distance 26.2 miles (42.195 km) Elite women start 8:35 AM Elite men start 9:05 AM First mass wave 8:00 AM Entry fee (NYRR member) $255 Entry fee (non-member U.S. resident) $315 Entry fee (non-U.S. resident) $358 Organiser New York Road Runners (NYRR)

The course: through all five boroughs

Runners start at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island and finish in Central Park near Tavern on the Green, crossing five bridges — the Verrazzano-Narrows, Pulaski, Queensboro, Willis Avenue, and Madison Avenue — and every borough across 26.2 miles.

Since 1976, the iconic course has stretched through the five boroughs of the city: from Staten Island to Manhattan, passing through Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

The race begins with the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge — the highest point of the day, with no crowd on it. Brooklyn stretches for nearly 18.0 km, and it's loud. The Queensboro Bridge at around 23.5 km is closed to spectators and silent. Runners then come off it onto First Avenue into the crowd, finishing in Central Park with the skyline above them.

With 246 metres (810 ft) of elevation gain concentrated in bridge climbs rather than continuous hills, NYC is not a personal-best course. The course records stand at 2:04:58 (Tamirat Tola, 2023) and 2:19:51 (Hellen Obiri, 2025).

How to get into the NYC Marathon 2026

The 9+1 programme offers guaranteed entry. Photo: @tcsnewyorkcitymarathon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Race entry works through several routes. The non-guaranteed drawing ran from 4 to 25 February 2026. Guaranteed entry is also available through the 9+1 programme, time-qualifying standards, and official charity partners. Runners outside the US can pursue international entry through official tour operators.

The lottery drawing

The most common path into the NYC Marathon is the general entry drawing, which was open from 4–25 February 2026, with results announced on 4 March 2026.

Demand is record-breaking: over 240,000 applications came in for the 2026 drawing, with overall acceptance rates typically landing between 3% and 5% across pools.

Current NYRR members who met the eligibility criteria and applied to the non-guaranteed general entry drawing were automatically entered into the NYRR Member-Only Second-Chance Drawing on 4 March 2026.

The drawing is now closed for 2026. Remaining spots are available via charity partners and international tour operators only.

The 9+1 programme

The 9+1 Programme offers eligible NYRR runners guaranteed marathon entry. Photo: @tcsnewyorkcitymarathon (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The 9+1 Programme offers guaranteed entry into the New York City Marathon for runners who complete nine NYRR races plus volunteer at one race during the calendar year.

Runners who completed the 2025 9+1 programme are eligible for guaranteed entry to the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon. Runners must have had an active NYRR membership as of 31 December 2025 to complete the 9+1 programme in 2025.

Time qualifiers

Runners who meet specific time standards at eligible NYRR events or other certified full marathons can apply for guaranteed entry. For non-NYRR races, the application period ran from 4–11 February 2026, and entries are limited.

Meeting the qualifying time does not automatically guarantee a spot, as demand can exceed availability.

International runners

Non-full-time residents of the United States can book their 2026 marathon package with guaranteed entry through an official International Tour Operator. Marathon packages can include hotel and/or flights to New York City.

Charity entry

Runners can secure entry through more than 670 official charity partners. Photo: @tcsnewyorkcitymarathon (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Running for a cause is one of the most accessible NYC Marathon entry methods. NYRR's flagship charity programme, Team for Kids (TFK), opened registration in October 2025 with a fundraising minimum of $3,000 USD plus the standard entry fee.

Runners can explore over 670 official charity partners for remaining 2026 spots.

Legacy runners

Runners with 15 or more official NYC Marathon finishes are eligible for guaranteed entry as recognition of their lifelong commitment. They were able to claim their entry during the February 4–25 window.

NYC Marathon 2026 prize money

As a World Athletics Elite Platinum Label race, the TCS New York City Marathon operates under World Athletics Rules. To be eligible for prize money in any category, a runner must complete the course in 3 hours, 10 minutes or faster.

Runners must finish in 3:10 or less to qualify for NYC Marathon 2026 prize money. Photo: Craig T. Fruchtman

Source: Getty Images

Prize money amounts are equal for men and women. Only athletes competing in the Professional/Invited Athlete start are eligible for Open Division prize money; finish order is based on gun time.

To be eligible for USA Division prize money, athletes must have US citizenship and not be eligible to represent another federation in international competition. Only athletes competing in the Professional/Invited Athlete start qualify for this category.

For historical context, the prize money for the winners of the elite men's and women's event has been $100,000, with wheelchair race winners receiving $25,000 each and prizes of $50,000 for breaking the course record. The total prize fund has previously reached $870,000.

Full 2026 prize money details are published on the official NYRR prize money page.

The virtual TCS New York City Marathon 2026

The virtual race lets runners worldwide take part without travelling to New York.

The 2026 Virtual TCS New York City Marathon celebrates the 50th anniversary of the five-borough course and takes place from 24 October to 1 November. Participants can run the full 26.2-mile distance in a single activity on one day, or take on the Virtual TCS NYC Marathon Challenge over the course of marathon week.

The 2026 Virtual TCS New York City Marathon offers four tiers for entry. These are:

Guaranteed Entry Tier — entry via a non-guaranteed drawing

— entry via a non-guaranteed drawing Medal Tier — open registration

— open registration Love of Running Tier — open registration

— open registration Team for Kids Guaranteed Entry — fundraising-based entry

What is the Guaranteed Entry tier for the virtual marathon?

Registration for the Guaranteed Entry tier takes place via a non-guaranteed entry drawing. The window to apply ran from 10–17 June, and the drawing took place on 24 June.

Runners who are selected for the Virtual TCS New York City Marathon (Guaranteed Entry tier) and complete their virtual race will gain guaranteed, non-complimentary entry to the 2027 TCS New York City Marathon.

Registration for the Guaranteed Entry tier is not open to runners already registered for the 2026 in-person TCS New York City Marathon.

Team for Kids virtual entry

Team for Kids runners receive guaranteed entry to the 2026 Virtual TCS New York City Marathon while raising critical funds to support NYRR youth and community programmes.

Team for Kids runners commit to raising a minimum of $2,000, due in full by 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

Where to watch the NYC Marathon 2026

The route crosses five boroughs from Staten Island to Central Park without ever repeating itself, and about two million people come out to watch in person. Some of the best spectator spots include First Avenue in Manhattan and the finish area in Central Park.

Runners and remote spectators can follow the race through the official NYRR website and the NYRR app, which provides live tracking, results, and race updates on race day.

Race weekend logistics

Before the race, runners attend the Health and Wellness Expo, held 29–31 October, where bib pick-up is mandatory. There is no race-day packet pick-up, so plan to collect your bib in advance.

Runners must collect their bibs at the Health and Wellness Expo before race day. Photo: @tcsnewyorkcitymarathon (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Getting to the Staten Island start typically means taking the ferry or one of the organised buses, so build in extra travel time.

Because the marathon draws runners and spectators from around the world, accommodations fill up quickly — book early.

FAQs

Do you have to qualify for the TCS NYC Marathon?

No single qualifying standard applies to all runners. Anyone over 18 can participate regardless of location. Entry requires either winning the random lottery draw or securing a guaranteed place through charity donation, the 9+1 programme, or another guaranteed entry route.

How much does the TCS NYC Marathon cost?

Non-members pay $333.11 in 2026; NYRR members pay $269.66. All fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

In 2026, NYRR members pay $255, non-member U.S. residents pay $315, and non-U.S. residents pay $358. All fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Yes. NYRR and TCS announced an eight-year partnership, with TCS taking on the role of title sponsor in 2014 of the New York City Marathon. TCS has since signed a further eight-year contract extending that title and technology sponsorship through 2029.

Are there any virtual NYRR races scheduled for 2026?

Yes. NYRR offers several virtual programmes, including the Virtual 6 programme, designed to enable runners to earn guaranteed entry into the TCS New York City Marathon, the United Airlines NYC Half, and the RBC Brooklyn Half the following year.

How do you get into the NYC virtual marathon?

Registration for the Guaranteed Entry tier of the Virtual TCS New York City Marathon takes place via a non-guaranteed entry drawing. Registration for the Team for Kids Guaranteed Entry tier is not open to runners registered for the 2026 in-person TCS New York City Marathon. The Medal Tier and Love of Running tiers open on a first-come, first-served basis after the drawing concludes.

Final word

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon is a landmark edition — 50 years of the five-borough course, a world-record field, and multiple ways to get your bib. Whether you enter through the lottery drawing, the 9+1 programme, a charity partner, or the virtual race, the finish line in Central Park awaits on 1 November 2026.

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Source: Legit.ng