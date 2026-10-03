The 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships will be held in Ningbo, China, from 27 October to 8 November 2026 — and this edition matters more than any in recent memory. It opens the Olympic qualification window for Los Angeles 2028. Here is everything you need to know.

The championships run from 27 October to 8 November 2026 at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre. Photo: @IWFWorldWeightliftingChampionships (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The championships run from 27 October to 8 November 2026 at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre in Zhejiang Province, China.

at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre in Zhejiang Province, China. This is the primary qualifying event for weightlifting at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

for weightlifting at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The event debuts new IWF bodyweight categories effective from 1 August 2026.

effective from 1 August 2026. Men compete across six weight classes ; women also compete across six weight classes .

; women also compete across . Fans can stream live and on-demand coverage via Weightlifting House TV.

Where will the 2026 IWF World Championships be held?

The city of Ningbo, in China, will host the 2026 edition of the IWF World Championships, following a vote by the IWF Executive Board in Doha, Qatar.

Ningbo's successful bid was announced at the IWF Executive Board meeting in Doha on 3 December 2023. The Chinese Weightlifting Association co-signed the hosting agreement with the IWF.

Ningbo, China, will host the 2026 IWF World Championships. Photo: Mohamed Elshahed

Source: Getty Images

Ningbo is located in northeastern Zhejiang province, not far from Shanghai and Hangzhou, and has a population of more than nine million people, with recent experience successfully staging international sporting events.

The venue

The competition venue will be the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, a facility constructed in 2019 with a 10,000-seat capacity.

All proposed hotels for participants will be within a 30-minute drive from the venue.

IWF President Mohammed Jalood commended Ningbo for its rich cultural heritage, modern urban appeal, extensive event management expertise, and well-equipped sports infrastructure.

IWF World Weightlifting Championships 2026 schedule

The championships run from 27 October to 8 November 2026 at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre. The IWF will publish the full day-by-day competition timetable on its official calendar closer to the event.

Detail Information Event IWF World Weightlifting Championships 2026 Host city Ningbo, China Venue Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Dates 27 October – 8 November 2026 Organiser International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Men's categories 65 kg, 75 kg, 85 kg, 95 kg, 110 kg, +110 kg Women's categories 53 kg, 61 kg, 69 kg, 77 kg, 86 kg, +86 kg

The championships are expected to attract athletes from more than 100 countries and regions.

New bodyweight categories

The event will debut newly adjusted weight categories under the new Olympic cycle, posing fresh challenges for lifters worldwide.

The IWF announced new 2026 bodyweight categories, which take effect on 1 August 2026, meaning all IWF competitions after that date will be contested under the new categories.

The competition will feature eight weight classes for men — 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 85 kg, 95 kg, 110 kg, and +110 kg — alongside eight classes for women: 49 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 61 kg, 69 kg, 77 kg, 86 kg, and +86 kg.

Why this championship matters: the road to LA28

This is far more than a regular world title contest. As the world's foremost weightlifting competition, the 2026 World Weightlifting Championships will also serve as the primary qualifying event for weightlifting at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The overall LA28 Olympic qualification window runs from 27 July 2026 to 7 May 2028. Period 1 spans 6 events in total, including the 2026 World Championships on 27 October 2026.

The 2026 World Championships are a key step towards LA28 Olympic qualification. Photo: Anvar Ilyasov

Source: Getty Images

All Olympic hopefuls must compete across the qualifying periods and achieve three Total results during Period 1 and two Total results during Period 2, registering their top lifts at single events, to move up the Olympic Qualifying Rankings (OQR).

The eight highest-totalling weightlifters in each Olympic category qualify for the 2028 Games. Participating countries may qualify up to three men and three women by default, while the best-performing male and female athlete overall will each receive a special bid that does not count toward their country's athlete quota.

How to qualify for the IWF World Championships

Athletes qualify for the senior World Championships primarily through their national federation's selection process. Each national federation sets its own minimum qualifying standards, which must then meet the IWF's requirements.

The minimum qualifying standard for selection is a total achieved while weighing within the limits of one of the bodyweight categories contested at the 2026 IWF World Championships.

Athletes qualify through national federations that follow IWF requirements. Photo: @gallery.iwf.sport

Source: UGC

Athletes should contact their national federation directly for country-specific qualifying totals and selection criteria. Below is a summary of the general process:

Meet the national federation's qualifying total in an approved competition during the qualifying period. Compete within the correct bodyweight category that will be contested at the 2026 championships. Be nominated by your national federation and have your entry confirmed with the IWF ahead of the final entries deadline. Ensure anti-doping compliance — all athletes must be registered in the IWF's whereabouts programme and be available for out-of-competition testing.

The IWF published the final entries deadline for Ningbo 2026 on 27 September 2026.

Where to watch the IWF World Weightlifting Championships 2026

Fans in many countries can watch the 2026 World Weightlifting Championships on Weightlifting House TV from 27 October to 8 November, with coverage available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Watch the 2026 IWF World Championships on Weightlifting House TV from 27 October. Photo: @gallery.iwf.sport

Source: UGC

Subscribers can watch on Smart TV platforms including Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, and Roku, as well as on iPhone, Android phone, and laptop.

The IWF Olympic Channel page also links to streaming partners for fans in regions not covered by Weightlifting House TV.

FAQs

Where is the 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships being held?

The 2026 World Weightlifting Championships will be held at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre in Ningbo, China, from 27 October to 8 November 2026.

Is the 2026 World Championships an Olympic qualifier?

Yes. Period one of LA28 qualification includes the 2026 IWF World Senior Championships in Ningbo, China, along with one IWF Qualifier event in 2026 and further qualifiers in 2027.

What weight categories are used at Ningbo 2026?

Men compete in eight classes — 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 85 kg, 95 kg, 110 kg, and +110 kg — while women compete in 49 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 61 kg, 69 kg, 77 kg, 86 kg, and +86 kg.

How many countries will compete?

The championships are expected to attract athletes from more than 100 countries and regions.

Where was the 2025 IWF World Championships held?

The 2025 World Weightlifting Championships took place in Førde, Norway, from 2 to 11 October 2025, with 477 athletes from 87 nations competing.

Final word

The 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China, run from 27 October to 8 November 2026 at the 10,000-seat Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre. With new bodyweight categories and the LA28 Olympic qualification window officially open, every kilogram lifted on that platform counts towards Los Angeles. Stream live coverage via Weightlifting House TV and follow all updates on the official IWF website.

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