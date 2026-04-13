Can anyone enter the London Marathon? Everything you need to know about qualifying
Can anyone enter the London Marathon? Anyone can enter the London Marathon as long as they meet the requirements. However, due to high demand and limited spots, entry is not guaranteed. To secure a spot, you must navigate a specific set of rules ranging from the random ballot to time-based qualification.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Can anyone enter the London Marathon?
- How much money does it cost to enter the London Marathon?
- What is the qualifying time for the London Marathon?
- How to enter the London Marathon as a foreigner?
- Is it difficult to get into the London Marathon?
- Is the London Marathon 2026 sold out?
- When is the London Marathon 2027 registration?
- How to qualify for the London Marathon as an American?
Key takeaways
- Entry in the London Marathon is open to anyone, but the limited spots are allocated through the public ballot, qualifying times, charity fundraising, or elite categories.
- International runners, including Americans, have different entry paths compared to UK residents.
- The Good for Age or Championship is reserved for residents or members of UK athletics clubs to qualify by time.
- Entry fees for 2026/2027 are approximately £49 to £80 for UK residents and £225 for international participants.
Can anyone enter the London Marathon?
The London Marathon is one of the most popular races in the world, attracting tens of thousands of runners every year. Anyone can enter the raceas long as they meet the following basic requirements:
- One must be at least 18 years old on race day, with no upper age limit.
- All entrants agree to the health and safety rules.
- Successful applicants collect their bibs at the pre-race Expo.
However, meeting the requirements does not guarantee entry due to high demand and limited spots. To increase your chances, you should understand the different categories of entry as follows:
Public ballot
The public ballot, also known as the London Marathon lottery, is the primary route open to anyone to apply. It is free, but the odds are low, and the acceptance rate is estimated at 10%. Luckily, unsuccessful applicants get extra ballot entries for future applications.
Good For Age (GFA)
This route is limited to UK residents and is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis to fast runners. There are 3000 spots for men and 3000 spots for women. Qualifying times are adjusted by age at the time of the race.
Championship entry
This route is for elite UK athletes with faster times. The athlete has 1,000 spots to fill. Runners must also have a UK Athletics membership to qualify for the marathon.
Charity route
Entering the London Marathon through a charity place guarantees a spot. The minimum fundraising commitment is £2,500, and 25,000 spots are up for grabs. You can contact your chosen charity directly to secure a spot.
Tour operator
International runners can use tour operators for guaranteed packages. Club ballots have 1,500 spots that require proof of affiliation.
How much money does it cost to enter the London Marathon?
Running the London Marathon incurs different costs depending on how you enter. According to the London Marathon Events, here is the breakdown of the cost per entry method:
Entry method
Upfront cost
Success fee
Extra requirements
UK Ballot
Free
£79.99
£49.99 if you get a spot
International ballot
Free
£225.00
None
Charity
£50 to £100
None
Raise £2,500+
Qualifying times
Free
£79.99
Must meet speed standards
What is the qualifying time for the London Marathon?
You do not need a qualifying time to run the London Marathon if you get in through the lottery ballot, charities, or travel packages. However, if you are a very fast UK runner, you can apply for a guaranteed spot through Good For Age route. Below are the 2026 qualifying time for men and women of different age group.
Age Group
Men
Women
18–39
sub 2:52:00
sub 3:38:00
40–44
sub 2:57:00
sub 3:43:00
45–49
sub 3:02:00
sub 3:46:00
50–54
sub 3:07:00
sub 3:53:00
55–59
sub 3:12:00
sub 3:58:00
60–64
sub 3:34:00
sub 4:23:00
65–69
sub 3:52:00
sub 4:53:00
70–74
sub 4:52:00
sub 5:53:00
How to enter the London Marathon as a foreigner?
If you live outside the UK, you cannot use the UK lottery, Good for Age, or championship speed-qualifying routes. Instead, you can enter the London Marathon through an international ballot, official tour operators, or charity places.
Is it difficult to get into the London Marathon?
Getting a spot in the London Marathon is not easy because so many people want to run it. There is a low chance of getting in through the ballot. To qualify through speed, you must be a top speed runner. However, you can choose to enter through charity, running clubs, or tour packages, which may be expensive.
Is the London Marathon 2026 sold out?
The 2026 London Marathon is now sold out for standard entries. If you did not secure a spot through the lottery or by being a faster runner, those options are closed. Your only remaining options are charity places and tour packages.
When is the London Marathon 2027 registration?
The 2027 registration is not open yet. If you want to run in 2027, check the official London Marathon website from the end of April 2026 to enter the London Marathon 2027 lottery.
How to qualify for the London Marathon as an American?
Americans and other non-UK residents can enter the London Marathon through the international ballot, official international tour operators, and charity spots. These agencies offer guaranteed spots with travel and hotel packages, though at a premium fee.
Anyone can get into the London Marathon as long as they meet the basic requirements. However, getting a place requires planning, persistence, and performance. From the public ballot to charity entry or a Good For Age time, you can turn your London Marathon goal into a reality.
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Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.