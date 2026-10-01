The UK government published guidance on who qualifies as a dependent under the head of state travel exemption route

The exemption covers two specific family members who can accompany a sovereign or head of state into the UK without immigration checks

Private servants travelling with a head of state may also qualify, but only under strict conditions set by the UK government

The UK government has confirmed that serving sovereigns and heads of state recognised by the British government do not need a visa or an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to enter the United Kingdom, and that two categories of family members may accompany them under the same exemption.

According to the official UK government guidance, heads of state and sovereigns who qualify for this route are fully exempt from immigration control on arrival.

UK names two family members who can enter the country without a visa or ETA. Photo credit: ALFSnaiper, Ryan Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Their qualifying dependants, who live in the same household, may also enter the UK without a visa or ETA.

2 family members who can enter without visa

The UK government lists two family members who are eligible to travel as dependants under this route:

1. A husband, wife or civil partner.

2. A child under the age of 18.

Both categories must be part of the head of state's household to qualify for the exemption.

UK: Conditions for private servants

Beyond family members, private servants who accompany a head of state on a visit to the UK may also be considered exempt from immigration control.

However, the guidance sets out clear conditions that must be met. The servant must work as a personal domestic worker for the head of state and must not be employed by the sending state.

The guidance also sets out what those who qualify under this route cannot do. They are not permitted to settle in the UK permanently, and they cannot switch to a different visa route while in the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had released two categories of people eligible to enter the country without a visa or ETA.

UK: Work visa holders eligible to bring family members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had named 20 work visa holder categories that can bring their family members to join them.

The guidance, available on the UK government's official website, covers dependant rules drawn from the relevant appendices of the Immigration Rules and applies to a wide range of work routes in 2026.

The government noted one key exception to the dependant application requirement.

Source: Legit.ng