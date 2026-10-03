Plateau-based cleric Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo announced his first international Christian advocacy tour, revealing he was in Israel

Dachomo prayed for President Tinubu, Governor Mutfwang, Israeli PM Netanyahu and African nations during his visit

The cleric has previously raised alarm over community killings in Plateau State and said he received death threats for speaking out

Israel - Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, a Plateau state cleric known for speaking out over attacks in the state, has announced that he is in Israel on what he called his first international Christian advocacy tour.

Dachomo shared the news in a Facebook post on Friday, October 2, saying he travelled to the country to pray for Nigeria, its leadership and its people.

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo during his visit to Israel, where he prayed for Nigeria, its leaders and the people. Photo credit: Rev Ezekiel Dachomo

Source: Facebook

"Today, I am in Israel praying for Nigeria, our leaders, and our people. I believe in miracles, and I believe God can change what looks impossible," he wrote.

Dachomo's Prayers for Nigeria and Israel

The cleric said he was joining his faith with Nigerians seeking divine intervention and offered a specific prayer:

"Within the next four days, may God open doors, bring healing, provide help, restore hope, and answer your heart's desires according to His perfect will," he said.

In a video shared alongside the post, Dachomo said he also prayed for Israel, its people and its leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his cabinet and the Israel Defence Forces, asking God to grant them "victory over their enemies."

He also prayed for President Bola Tinubu, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other leaders across the continent.

"Praying for my government, Bola Tinubu. Praying for my governor, Mutfwang in Plateau State, and praying, let God give them victory, Taraba. African nations, South Africa, we are praying for Ghana and the rest of the countries that are in Africa," he said.

Dachomo described his role as "standing in the gap" and prayed against what he called Satan's influence in governance, citing Matthew 15, verse 13: "Whatever Satan has planted in the leadership, be uprooted."

In another Facebook post on Saturday, October 3, he wrote:

"My visit here is not about politics. It is not about seeking recognition. I came seeking God. I came crying for the liberation of my people. I came believing that one day, the tears of Nigeria will become tears of joy."

Dachomo's History of Speaking Out on Plateau Violence

Dachomo has been a prominent voice demanding accountability over attacks on communities in Plateau state. He previously alleged that nine members of his extended family were killed during an attack on communities in Riyom Local Government Area in July 2026.

He has also claimed that his public statements on the killings resulted in threats to his life. The cleric has repeatedly called for greater international attention to the violence in the state.

Dachomo Speaks Again on Past Life

In other news, Reverend Dachomo previously confirmed his criminal past. In a video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, March 27, 2026, Rev. Dachomo slammed critics who condemned him for confessing his past, even as some called for an investigation into possible killings during his operations.

"I was a notorious criminal in this village, a drunkard in this village, a wanderer in this village. That is my testimony. The Bible says, based on the word of their testimony, they shall overcome. When I say 1980, it is our gang that robbed the bank, and the person that lead that robbing (sic) is my best friend," he said.

Source: Legit.ng