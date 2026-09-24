NECO released the 2026 SSCE Internal results 63 days after the last examination paper was written in September

Over 1.37 million candidates sat for the exam across Nigeria and six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia and Côte d'Ivoire

Examination malpractice cases dropped by 64.74% compared to 2025, with only 1,406 candidates involved this year

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Minna, Niger State - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal results, with 84.70 per cent of candidates achieving five credits and above, regardless of English Language and Mathematics.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, made the announcement on Thursday, September 24, at a press conference held at the council's headquarters in Minna, Niger State. He formally declared the results available to the public and urged candidates to press on with their studies with fresh determination.

NECO Registrar Dantani Wushishi announces the release of the 2026 SSCE Internal results at a press conference in Minna, Niger State. Photo credit: Egbugwo Iykedan

Source: Facebook

A total of 1,378,048 candidates registered for the examination, 682,352 males and 695,696 females, though 1,371,992 ultimately sat for it. Of those who wrote the exam, 1,162,118 candidates, representing 84.70 per cent, obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics. When those two core subjects were included as requirements, the figure dropped to 804,948 candidates, or 58.67 per cent.

NECO releases 2026 SSCE results

The examination ran from June 15 to September 4, 2026, and was conducted across all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. It also extended to six countries abroad: Benin Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Niger Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo and Saudi Arabia. Wushishi said the results were published 63 days after the last paper was written, following the completion of marking, verification and quality assurance.

He described the 2026 examination cycle as among the most demanding the council had faced, saying it put pressure on its systems, processes and overall readiness. He reaffirmed NECO's commitment to ensuring that certificates reflect candidates' genuine academic performance, free from impersonation or manipulation.

NECO records 1,406 malpractice cases

On the issue of examination misconduct, Wushishi said 1,406 candidates were caught in various forms of malpractice during the 2026 examination, a drop of 64.74 per cent from the 3,878 cases recorded in 2025. He credited the decline to the council's ongoing efforts to tighten examination security.

The registrar also confirmed that 1,334 candidates with special needs took part in the examination. This group included 640 with hearing impairment, 149 with visual impairment, 84 with albinism, 94 with autism, 136 with low vision and 231 with adermatoglyphia.

Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi-led NECO reports 1,406 examination malpractice cases and 1,334 candidates with special needs in the 2026 SSCE Internal examination. Photo credit: @Neconigeria

Source: Twitter

Wushishi thanked President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Education Dr Olatunji Alausa, and Minister of State for Education Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad for their backing. He also acknowledged the support of security agencies including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Department of State Services, as well as JAMB and INEC.

Candidates can check their results on the NECO website using their examination registration numbers.

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NECO opens exam centre in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that NECO announced the establishment of a new SSCE centre in London, United Kingdom (UK), marking a milestone in its global expansion strategy aimed at providing credible assessment opportunities for Nigerians living abroad.

The new examination centre was unveiled during the Education Matters Conference UK.

Prof. Wushishi revealed that the initiative was developed in collaboration with Barnfield Education Limited.

Source: Legit.ng