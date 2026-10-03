Social media personality Mandy Kiss publicly apologised to singer Naira Marley over past actions against him

Mandy Kiss admitted she was intimidated by pressure at the time and joined the wave of criticism against the singer on social media

Fans have since reacted to the apology, with opinions sharply divided over whether it came too late or was sincere

Social media personality Mandy Kiss has publicly reached out to singer Naira Marley with an apology, owning up to her actions against him online.

Recall that in 2023, Mandy Kiss made headlines after she yanked off the face tattoo of Soapy singer from her thighs.

Mandy Kiss shares reason for her actions against Naira Marley. Credit: mandykiss/nairamarley

Source: Instagram

She also expressed regret about tattooing Naira Marley’s face on her body.

This was at a time when former Marlian signee Mohbad's passing triggered widespread outrage across Nigeria, with many Nigerians demanding answers. The backlash was intense, and Mandy Kiss was among those who added their voices to the criticism at the time.

In a post addressed directly to the singer, Mandy Kiss acknowledged that she was swept up by the social media frenzy and acted out of intimidation rather than conviction. She admitted her comments were not driven by any personal knowledge of events but by the sheer volume of content circulating online at the time.

In a video shared on her TikTok page on Friday, October 2, Mandy Kiss said:

"I am officially apologising to Naira Marley and all the Marlians group. I was intimidated then to come against Naira Marley then and l did. I want Naira Marley to understand that I was a young lady then, but I am well matured now. I am really sorry Naira Marley, pls forgive me."

Mandy Kiss reveals reason for her past comments about Naira Marley. Credit: mandykiss

Source: Instagram

The video of Mandy Kiss apologising to Naira Marley is below:

Reactions to Mandy Kiss' apology

The post quickly drew a flood of responses on TikTok, with opinions ranging from amusement to outright scepticism.

@adetola_crown2 commented:

"Nobody fit control me for this life 😂😂😂"

@Treasure Jaden and mum wrote:

"@Naira marley plss sir"

@Lagos PHOTOGRAPHER shared:

"Omo find the connection back ooo🙂‍↔️💔"

@Velvet stated:

"You apologize alot"

@T girl 🦋💜 urged others:

"Please guys let us tag Naira marley and ask him to forgive her 🙏🙏"

@Neyes-DOLL clothing line 👗👖 replied:

"It too late"

@Rasheedat Amoke🌸🥀🧜‍♀️ wrote:

"Mandykiss please calm down, calm down"

Mandy Kiss ignores Guinness World Records

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, adult content creator Mandy Kiss shared her plans to set a new Guinness World Record in an unusual category.

Mandy Kiss shared a flyer that included the date and details of the GWR record she intends to break.

The adult content creator's move comes days after Hilda Baci's Jollof rice cookathon, sparking reactions.

Source: Legit.ng