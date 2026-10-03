Durbar Ban: Kano Joint Security Forces Threaten to Arrest Emirs Sanusi II and Bayero
- Joint security forces in Kano warned both the 16th and 15th Emirs after fresh violations of a ban on horse riding and durbar activities
- Emir Sanusi II allegedly rode a white horse to Kano's 66th Independence Day celebrations, prompting Bayero's camp to threaten a full durbar in response
- The Kano police commissioner announced that any group planning durbar or horse-riding activities must now give 72 hours' written notice to the command
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Kano state - Kano's joint security forces have put both the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, on notice that they face arrest if their actions threaten peace in the state, following fresh incidents that reignited tensions between rival royal camps.
Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori addressed journalists on Friday, October 2, after an emergency security meeting, making clear that the executive order banning horse riding and durbar processions remained fully in force and applied to everyone in Kano, regardless of status or position, Guardian Nigeria reported.
Kano Durbar Ban: What Triggered the Fresh Warning
Guardian Nigeria reported that the immediate flashpoint came on Thursday, October 1, when Emir Sanusi II rode a white horse at the head of hundreds of supporters to the 66th Independence Anniversary celebration at Sani Abacha Stadium, an event attended by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The procession appeared to contradict the standing government restriction on such activities.
Bayero's camp reacted swiftly. A senior counsellor and Sarkin Dawakin Babban to Bayero publicly threatened to organise a full-blown durbar in response, a move the security forces said they would not permit.
The ban itself was introduced after an earlier royal procession by Bayero through the city centre was linked to the destruction of public property, including political banners belonging to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Yusuf. Police confirmed a breakdown of public order following that incident and said five people were arrested in connection with it.
New Security Rules Now in Place in Kano
Speaking alongside the director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abubakar Hussaini, CP Bakori said the joint security meeting had resolved to enforce strict compliance with the ban going forward.
Under the new directives, any institution or organisation wishing to hold any form of durbar or horse and animal-riding activity in a public place must submit written notice to the Kano State Police Command through the Commissioner of Police's office at least 72 hours in advance. Bakori said the notice would allow the command to carry out a security assessment and make arrangements to preserve law and order.
He added that anyone or any group found violating the embargo from this point would face prosecution, naming both emirs explicitly as subject to that warning.
Sanusi Breaks Silence on El-Rufai’s Prolonged Detention
In other news, Emir Sanusi II recently raised serious concerns about the integrity of Nigeria's anti-corruption campaign, alleging that political connections can shield suspects from prosecution while others remain detained without conviction.
The Kano monarch spoke on Monday, September 28, during an interview with Channels Television on the sidelines of the Lagos launch of 'The Unexplained Wealth Trilogy', a book by senior advocate Wahab Shittu.
Source: Legit.ng
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