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Durbar Ban: Kano Joint Security Forces Threaten to Arrest Emirs Sanusi II and Bayero
Nigeria

Durbar Ban: Kano Joint Security Forces Threaten to Arrest Emirs Sanusi II and Bayero

by  Nurudeen Lawal
3 min read
  • Joint security forces in Kano warned both the 16th and 15th Emirs after fresh violations of a ban on horse riding and durbar activities
  • Emir Sanusi II allegedly rode a white horse to Kano's 66th Independence Day celebrations, prompting Bayero's camp to threaten a full durbar in response
  • The Kano police commissioner announced that any group planning durbar or horse-riding activities must now give 72 hours' written notice to the command

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Kano state - Kano's joint security forces have put both the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, on notice that they face arrest if their actions threaten peace in the state, following fresh incidents that reignited tensions between rival royal camps.

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori addressed journalists on Friday, October 2, after an emergency security meeting, making clear that the executive order banning horse riding and durbar processions remained fully in force and applied to everyone in Kano, regardless of status or position, Guardian Nigeria reported.

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Kano durbar ban, Emir Sanusi II, Aminu Ado Bayero, Kano security forces, Kano Emirate crisis, Sanusi horse riding, Kano State news
Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II have been warned by Kano security forces over the state’s durbar ban. Photo credits: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Abubakar Aminu
Source: Facebook

Kano Durbar Ban: What Triggered the Fresh Warning

Guardian Nigeria reported that the immediate flashpoint came on Thursday, October 1, when Emir Sanusi II rode a white horse at the head of hundreds of supporters to the 66th Independence Anniversary celebration at Sani Abacha Stadium, an event attended by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The procession appeared to contradict the standing government restriction on such activities.

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Bayero's camp reacted swiftly. A senior counsellor and Sarkin Dawakin Babban to Bayero publicly threatened to organise a full-blown durbar in response, a move the security forces said they would not permit.

The ban itself was introduced after an earlier royal procession by Bayero through the city centre was linked to the destruction of public property, including political banners belonging to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Yusuf. Police confirmed a breakdown of public order following that incident and said five people were arrested in connection with it.

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New Security Rules Now in Place in Kano

Speaking alongside the director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abubakar Hussaini, CP Bakori said the joint security meeting had resolved to enforce strict compliance with the ban going forward.

Under the new directives, any institution or organisation wishing to hold any form of durbar or horse and animal-riding activity in a public place must submit written notice to the Kano State Police Command through the Commissioner of Police's office at least 72 hours in advance. Bakori said the notice would allow the command to carry out a security assessment and make arrangements to preserve law and order.

He added that anyone or any group found violating the embargo from this point would face prosecution, naming both emirs explicitly as subject to that warning.

Sanusi Breaks Silence on El-Rufai’s Prolonged Detention

In other news, Emir Sanusi II recently raised serious concerns about the integrity of Nigeria's anti-corruption campaign, alleging that political connections can shield suspects from prosecution while others remain detained without conviction.

The Kano monarch spoke on Monday, September 28, during an interview with Channels Television on the sidelines of the Lagos launch of 'The Unexplained Wealth Trilogy', a book by senior advocate Wahab Shittu.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Nurudeen Lawal avatar

Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.

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Nigeria PoliceKano State
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