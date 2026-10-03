Suspected gunmen opened fire at a mining site near the Kuru Jenta and Heipang boundary in Plateau State late on Friday night

Two persons from Heipang District were killed during the attack, which occurred while a government-imposed curfew was in effect

Community leaders condemned the killings and warned residents against conducting mining activities during restricted hours

Two people have been killed after suspected gunmen attacked a mining site near the boundary between Kuru Jenta in Jos South Local Government Area and Heipang in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack took place at around 11:30 pm on Friday, October 2, 2026, while the victims were working at the site.

Suspected gunmen attack a Plateau mining site near Kuru Jenta, killing two miners from Heipang District. Photo credit: Emmanuel Ndubuisi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A member of the affected community, Weng Bulus, confirmed the deaths on October 3, saying both victims were from the Heipang District.

"Two persons from Heipang District were shot dead by suspected gunmen at the mining site around Kuru Jenta last night," Bulus said.

Curfew violation raised as a concern

Bulus said the victims were at the site during the hours covered by the curfew imposed by the Plateau State government. He urged residents to respect movement restrictions and avoid working at mining sites during the night.

"Residents should not violate the curfew, particularly by engaging in night mining, as such movements could expose them to security risks," Bulus said.

The spokesman for the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, also condemned the killings and called on security agencies to act.

"This killing is unfortunate. We condemn it in totality. We call on security operatives to investigate the killing, identify those responsible and bring them to justice," Tengwong said.

He echoed Bulus's warning, urging miners specifically to stop conducting operations after dark.

Efforts to get a response from the Plateau State Police Command spokesman, Alabo Alfred, were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off at the time of this report.

FRSC confirms 20 people killed in multiple-vehicle crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Twenty people have died after four vehicles collided on the Hawan Kibo-Jos road in Plateau State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said in a statement released on Friday in Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Osondu Ohaeri, said the crash happened at about 3:32 p.m. just after Sopp Water Falls.

Source: Legit.ng