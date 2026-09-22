The CBN has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 350 basis points, marking the largest single cut in the bank's history

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the decision after a two-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja on September 22, 2026

The rate cut came as Nigeria's headline inflation eased for the third straight month, dropping to 15.39% year-on-year in August 2026

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 350 basis points to 23%, the largest cut to the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) in the bank's history, in a move that could lower borrowing costs across the Nigerian economy.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the decision on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, following a two-day sitting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja. At its 307th meeting, the committee voted to bring the MPR down from 26.50% to 23%.

Olayemi Cardoso announces major interest rate cut after MPC meeting. Photo: CBN

Source: Getty Images

Alongside the rate cut, the MPC agreed to recalibrate the Standing Facilities Corridor to +50/-300 basis points around the MPR.

Cash reserve requirements unchanged

Despite the shift in policy direction, the MPC held the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) steady. Deposit Money Banks will continue to keep 45% of their deposits as reserves with the CBN, while Merchant Banks remain at 16% and non-Treasury Single Account public sector deposits stay at 75%.

The decision means commercial banks' reserve obligations are unchanged, even as the cost of funds from the central bank falls.

Why the CBN moved on rates

The rate cut follows a period of easing price pressures across Nigeria.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that headline inflation dropped for the third month in a row to 15.39% year-on-year in August 2026, down from 15.43% in July. The figure is also sharply lower than the 23.14% recorded in August 2025.

Month-on-month, headline inflation slowed to 0.71% in August from 1.57% in July, pointing to a slower pace of price increases within the month itself.

CBN changes interest rate policy as inflation slows for third month. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Food inflation also continued to ease, falling to 19.57% year-on-year in August from 25.30% in the same month of 2025. On a monthly basis, food prices rose 1.02% in August, compared with 5.56% in July.

The NBS linked the moderation to price changes across several items

The rate cut is expected to reduce the interest rates banks and other financial institutions charge on loans.

CBN’s MPC members share opinion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that members of the Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the naira’s recent stability reflects improved confidence and reforms in the foreign exchange market.

They cited the drop in inflation, exchange rate stability, and hopes to consolidate these gains as their reasons for the decision, while warning that inflationary pressures still pose risks.

They linked the trend to stronger FX turnover, rising oil earnings, non-oil export inflows and diaspora remittances.

Source: Legit.ng