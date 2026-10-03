Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye took to Instagram on Friday, October 2, to share the funeral arrangements for his late colleague Cjay Nwoks

The service of songs is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 7, at RCCG Maranatha Church in Gbagada, Lagos

Cjay Nwoks, whose full name is Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, was described as a son, brother, colleague, uncle, and friend

Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye has publicly shared the funeral arrangements for his late colleague, Cjay Nwoks, as the entertainment industry prepares to bid farewell to one of its own.

Okoye posted the announcement on Instagram on Friday, October 2, with the caption "Forever in our hearts." The post formally disclosed the plans for a service of songs to honour Cjay Nwoks, whose full name was Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor.

Late actor Cjay's service of songs to hold on Wednesday, October 7. Credit: cjaynwoks

Source: Instagram

Service of songs for Cjay

The service of songs is set for Wednesday, October 7, beginning at 4:00 PM prompt. It will take place at RCCG Maranatha Church, Lagos Province 23, HQ Parish 21-23, located on Layori Soetan Street, Oremiji Roundabout, Ifako, Gbagada, Lagos. Attendees have been asked to dress in all white.

In the announcement, the family described the occasion as an opportunity for loved ones to "honour and celebrate his beautiful life, enduring legacy, and the precious memories he gave us all." Despite the grief, the statement struck a tone of gratitude, acknowledging "a life so beautifully lived and deeply impactful."

The post warmly invited family members, friends, industry colleagues, and well-wishers to attend and pay their respects. Cjay was remembered in the announcement as a son, brother, colleague, uncle, and friend, reflecting the wide circle of people whose lives he touched.

No further details about other burial plans were made public.

Actor Emeka Okoye shares an emotional announcement about the late Cjay Nwoks. Credit: cjaynwoks

Source: Instagram

Emeka Okoye's post about Cjay's service of songs is below:

Emeka Okoye speaks about Cjay's death

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Emeka Okoye broke his silence on the passing of his colleague and friend Cjay.

Okoye raised serious concerns about the state of Nigeria's healthcare system in the wake of the actor's death.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 30 September, Okoye described Cjay's death as devastating and entirely too sudden. According to him, the late actor died at a point in his career when things were truly looking up, a fact that made the loss even harder to bear.

Source: Legit.ng