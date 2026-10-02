The UK government's official Skilled Worker visa rules mentioned the family members that qualify as dependants who can join visa holders in the country

Strict financial requirements apply to each dependant, with specific cash thresholds that must be held for at least 28 consecutive days before applying

Special restrictions affect care workers and those in medium-skilled roles, with cutoff dates that determine whether their family members can apply at all

The UK government has outlined that Skilled Worker visa holders can only bring two categories of family members to live with them in the country, their partner and their children.

According to the official UK government guidance on the Skilled Worker visa, a "dependant" is defined as a husband, wife, civil partner, or unmarried partner, as well as a child under 18, including children born in the UK during the visa holder's stay.

Types of family members skilled worker visa holders can sponsor. Photo credit: The Independent, Nur Photo/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Children over 18 may also qualify if they already have existing permission to remain in the UK as a dependant.

Who Qualifies as a Partner or Child

To bring a partner, the visa holder must prove they are in a UK-recognised civil partnership or marriage, have lived together in a relationship for at least two years, or have been in a relationship for at least two years even if living apart, provided there is evidence of ongoing commitment such as regular communication, financial support, or time spent together.

Children must be living with the visa holder, must not be married or in a civil partnership, and must provide proof of their address through documents such as a bank statement, driving licence, or an official letter from their school or university.

Financial Requirements and Special Restrictions

Visa holders must also demonstrate that sufficient funds are available to support their dependants.

The required amounts are £285 for a partner, £315 for one child, and £200 for each additional child.

These funds must have been held continuously for at least 28 days, with the 28th day falling within 31 days of the application date. Additional restrictions apply depending on the visa holder's occupation.

Once approved, dependant partners and children are permitted to work in the UK, with the exception of roles as a sportsperson or coach, and to study.

They may also apply for indefinite leave to remain after five years of continuous residence. However, they are not entitled to claim most public funds or the State Pension.

Children born in the UK to Skilled Worker visa holders do not automatically become British citizens, and parents must apply for a dependant visa on their behalf before the child turns 18 if they wish for the child to remain in the country.

UK lists conditions to sponsor family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined specific conditions that residents must satisfy before they can sponsor a young relative to join them in Britain.

According to the official guidance, one of the conditions states that the sponsor must be a close relative with protection status.

Source: Legit.ng