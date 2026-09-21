The Global Brand Awards will hold its 2026 ceremony on 2 October 2026 at Address Sky View in Dubai

More than 18,000 companies were evaluated for this year's edition, with confirmed recipients spanning banking, payments and confectionery

Past recipients such as Absa Bank Mauritius, FirstBank DRC SA and Commercial Bank of Dubai show the programme's focus on measurable performance over scale

Global Brand Awards Set for 2026 Dubai Ceremony After Evaluating 18,000 Companies

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The Global Brand Awards will hold its 2026 ceremony on 2 October 2026 at Address Sky View in Dubai, bringing together this year's recipients and participating organisations from across industries and regions.

More than 18,000 companies were evaluated for this year's edition. Confirmed recipients span banking, payments, confectionery and other sectors, reflecting the programme's international and cross-sector reach.

The awards recognise organisations distinguished not simply by scale, but by the quality, innovation and measurable impact behind their performance, according to Global Brands Magazine (GBM), which runs the programme.

This Year's Recipients Span Payments, Confectionery and Banking

Among the confirmed 2026 recipients, BPC has received three global honours covering digital payment enablement, card management and AI-powered fraud management. The company serves more than 500 customers across over 140 countries through its SmartVista platform.

Global Brand Awards Set for 2026 Dubai Ceremony After Evaluating 18,000 Companies

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Aghati Sweets was recognised for Excellence in Premium Confectionery Craftsmanship, Middle East, 2026, for combining established Middle Eastern techniques with contemporary standards of precision and presentation.

Commercial Bank of Dubai received the title Excellence in Digital Banking Transformation, United Arab Emirates, 2026. As of 30 June 2026, the bank reported total assets of AED 154.5 billion and net profit before tax of AED 1.885 billion.

The 2026 edition's wider landscape includes banking institutions such as Emirates NBD and HSBC, the energy and mobility expertise of ADNOC Distribution, Boeing's global standing in aviation and the enterprise technology presence of HP Middle East.

Recognition Is Built Around Evidence, Not Scale

GBM says the strongest recipients do more than occupy a market. They introduce more intelligent systems, extend essential services to underserved customers, establish higher standards of reliability or create a customer experience that competitors are eventually obliged to follow.

Global Brand Awards Set for 2026 Dubai Ceremony After Evaluating 18,000 Companies

Source: Original

A widely recognised name is not automatically an exceptional organisation, GBM says, just as a smaller regional company should not be overlooked because its achievements are concentrated within one market.

Previous Editions Show a Consistent Pattern

The ninth edition of the Global Brand Awards, held in 2021, captured a period in which digital transformation was becoming central to business performance.

Absa Bank Mauritius received the titles of Most Innovative Bank and Best Digital Bank, Mauritius, 2021, for services including an AI-powered digital banker, WhatsApp banking and digital customer onboarding.

SACE was recognised in Italy for trade credit insurance and its digital trade credit solution, while stc was named Fastest Growing Mobile and ISP Provider, 2021, based on customer service, digital innovation and new business development.

By the 2025 edition, FirstBank DRC SA had received three honours covering digital banking, corporate social responsibility and corporate governance, with more than 66 branches and outlets and over 80 ATMs.

SLICKBAR received two Asian awards for oil-spill response equipment manufacturing and post-sales service, while Saudi coffee chain barn's was recognised for customer confidence, coffee innovation and market leadership across more than 900 outlets. H Properties was named Best Customer-Centric Real Estate Brand, Hong Kong, 2025.

Legit.ng has covered similar digital banking recognition closer to home, including Zenith Bank's inclusion among the world's top 100 firms for digital banking solutions .

The Standard Behind the Awards Endures

GBM says each recognition adds another name to the programme's history, but also records something more enduring: an example of what business excellence looks like at a given moment.

Industries will keep evolving and customer expectations will keep rising, but GBM says its responsibility to recognise achievement with discipline, context and editorial judgement will remain unchanged.

Source: Legit.ng