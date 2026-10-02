FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed leaders and stakeholders of Evo Kingdom in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area

Wike targeted former Governor Rotimi Amaechi's combined 24 years as Speaker, Governor, and Minister without mentioning any legacy project

The FCT Minister also disclosed he has no further personal political ambition after serving in multiple top government roles

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has publicly challenged the people of Evo Kingdom in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, to identify a single project or development that former Governor Rotimi Amaechi delivered to their community across 24 years in high political office.

Wike drew a sharp contrast between his own approach to leadership and what he described as decades of self-serving politics by his longtime rival.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he made the remarks during an interactive session with traditional rulers and community leaders of Evo Kingdom.

Wike's dig at Amaechi's record

The minister singled out Amaechi's combined tenure as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Governor of Rivers State, and Minister, each lasting eight years, to make his case.

"Someone was Speaker of the House of Assembly for eight years, Governor for eight years, and Minister for eight years — that is 24 years in top leadership positions! What can anybody point to that he attracted to Evo Kingdom or Rivers State in all those 24 years? Nothing! Not one single thing!" Wike said.

He contrasted this with his own brief stint as Minister of State for Education, during which he said he could readily name projects he delivered to Rivers State and his constituents.

"I was a Minister of State for Education, and as I sit here, I can count the projects I brought to Rivers State and my people. But somebody was Speaker, Governor, and headed a very lucrative ministry as a full Minister for eight years, yet brought nothing back home!

"How can someone who spent 24 years in power without empowering his people or raising new leaders now turn around to tell you he loves you?" he queried.

Wike says he has nothing left to prove

Beyond his attack on Amaechi's record, Wike also spoke about his own sense of fulfilment and said he carries no personal political ambitions going forward.

"After all, what do I want that God has not given to me? Nothing! The only thing I ask from God today is to continue to give me long life. I can't be a governor again. I've been a minister two times. I cannot be chairman of council again. So I am happy. I don't have anything to lose," he said.

The minister also spoke about the importance of nurturing future leaders, arguing that clinging to power and blocking others from rising was a mark of bad leadership.

He said his philosophy centred on human capacity development rather than monopolising influence.

Wike additionally told the gathering that he restructured the chieftaincy institution to secure better representation for Evo Kingdom in the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

At the close of the session, traditional and political leaders, including Eze Temple Ejekwu and Elder Peter Chinwo, President of Evo Assembly, pledged support for President Bola Tinubu and other candidates backed by the Rainbow Coalition.

Rivers ADC dares Wike ahead of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Rivers ADC chairman Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa responded to Minister Wike's claim that Amaechi would be defeated by midday on election day

Dimkpa accused Wike of political rascality after a civic reception near Ubima on the same day Amaechi was burying his mother.

The ADC warned Rivers people against intimidation and called on them to elect a credible leader in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng