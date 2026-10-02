Comedian DeeOne called out Phyna on Instagram for picking fights with older celebrities after her boxing win over Nkechi Blessing

DeeOne named DJ Dimple Nïpple as the more appropriate opponent for Phyna, urging her to fight within her age bracket

Nïpple Phyna fired back at the suggestion, insisting she only wants to square up against Jarvis in her next boxing bout

BBNaija star Phyna is not taking the bait, at least not when it comes to DJ Dimple Nïpple.

Following Phyna's win over Nkechi Blessing in Nigeria's first female celebrity boxing match, Chaos in the Ring, on Thursday, October 1, 2026, comedian DeeOne stepped into the conversation with a pointed challenge.

Phyna reacts after DeeOne challenges her to fight DJ Dimple. Photo: comediandeeone/unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In a video posted to his Instagram page on October 2, DeeOne accused Phyna of deliberately targeting older celebrities rather than opponents within her own age group.

Speaking in the Instagram video, DeeOne did not hold back:

"Phyna, see the next person you are supposed to fight here. Your own na to say select elderly people, people wey senior you. You first selected Nkechi Blessing, someone that nurtured Xxssive when Xxssive newly entered the industry. Now, you have gone to meet another woman wey old pass you, Etinosa. Leave all those people alone. See your next opponent here, DJ Dimple. Go fight that lady; if this one no go teach you a lesson. Your mates are there, all this Ilebaye, Tacha and all those your age groups, but you go dey fight people wey senior you. People that when they lie down, to stand up na problem."

Phyna faces fresh celebrity boxing challenge from DeeOne after Etinosa accepts her call-out. Photo: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna rejects DJ Dimple Nïpple bout

The comedian's comments came shortly after Phyna, fresh from her historic victory, publicly expressed interest in taking on Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia as her next opponent, a challenge Etinosa accepted.

But as for fighting DJ Dimple Nïpple? Phyna made her position clear in no uncertain terms.

In a video that circulated online, the reality star dismissed the suggestion with humour, saying:

"Somebody said I should go and fight DJ Dimple. So you guys want her to send me to 6 feet? I'm not risking my life fighting a professional boxer like DJ Dimple. Give me Jarvis; she's the one I want to fight."

Phyna's counter-proposal centres on Jarvis as her preferred next opponent, doubling down on her desire to face someone she clearly believes is within the right range of challenge for her.

Her rejection of the DJ Dimple matchup was laced with comedy, framing the DJ as far too dangerous rather than dismissing her altogether.

The post-fight period has seen Phyna at the centre of growing celebrity boxing chatter in Nigeria, with DeeOne's intervention adding another voice to the debate over who she should face next.

Watch Phyna's response to suggestions that she fights DJ Dimple in the X video below:

Phyna celebrates boxing victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija Level Up winner Phyna defeated Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday in their boxing showdown at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Phyna won a brand-new car and a N50 million cash prize before celebrating the victory with photos of her championship belt on Instagram.

She dedicated the win to women everywhere and noted that October 2 also marks the anniversary of her BBNaija victory.

Source: Legit.ng