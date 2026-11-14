The tallest WNBA player in history is Małgorzata "Margo" Dydek, who stood an astonishing 7 feet 2 inches (218 cm) — a record that has gone untouched since she retired in 2008. The Polish-born centre remains the only player ever to appear in a WNBA game at over seven feet tall, towering a full three inches above the second-tallest player on this list.

Margo Dydek, Han Xu, and Bernadett Hatar are among the tallest WNBA players. Photo: Otto Greule Jr., Adam Trafford, Tomasz Zasinski (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Margo Dydek is the tallest WNBA player in league history at 7'2" (218 cm) , and no one has come closer than three inches since she played her last game in 2008.

, and no one has come closer than three inches since she played her last game in 2008. The tallest player on a WNBA roster right now, in the 2026 season, is New York Liberty center Han Xu at 6'11" (211 cm) .

. Brittney Griner is the tallest American-born player in WNBA history, listed at 6'9" (206 cm).

in WNBA history, listed at 6'9" (206 cm). Dydek led the league in blocks nine times before Brittney Griner surpassed her career record with 891 WNBA blocks.

before Brittney Griner surpassed her career record with 891 WNBA blocks. The average WNBA player stands 6 feet 0.65 inches (184 cm), making Dydek nearly 14 inches taller than the typical leaguemate.

How the tallest WNBA player ranking was determined

Rankings are based on each player's officially listed height as recorded by WNBA.com, Basketball Reference, and confirmed by sources including ESPN, the Guinness World Records database, and the FIBA Hall of Fame. Where heights differ slightly between sources (a common issue at the extreme ends of the scale), we have used the most widely cited official figure. Players are ranked from shortest (#15) to tallest (#1).

Summary table: the 15 tallest WNBA players

Rank Player Height Nationality WNBA Team(s) 1 Margo Dydek 7'2" (218 cm) Polish Utah Starzz, San Antonio Silver Stars, Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks 2 Han Xu 6'11" (211 cm) Chinese New York Liberty 3 Bernadett Határ 6'10" (208 cm) Hungarian Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun 4 Brittney Griner 6'9" (206 cm) American Phoenix Mercury, Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun 5 Liz Cambage 6'9" (206 cm) Australian Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks 6 Zheng Haixia 6'8" (203 cm) Chinese Los Angeles Sparks 7 Maria Stepanova 6'8" (203 cm) Russian Phoenix Mercury 8 Lindsay Taylor 6'8" (203 cm) American Houston Comets, Phoenix Mercury 9 Olga Firsova 6'8" (203 cm) Ukrainian New York Liberty 10 Teaira McCowan 6'8" (203 cm) American Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx 11 Razija Brčaninović 6'8" (203 cm) Bosnian Utah Starzz 12 Katie Feenstra-Mattera 6'7.5" (202 cm) American San Antonio Silver Stars, Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream 13 Kara Wolters 6'7" (201 cm) American Houston Comets, Indiana Fever, Sacramento Monarchs 14 Kalani Brown 6'7" (201 cm) American Los Angeles Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury 15 Kamilla Cardoso 6'7" (201 cm) Brazilian Chicago Sky

The 15 tallest WNBA players of all time

Here are all 15 players, counting down from #15 to the towering record-holder at #1.

15. Kamilla Cardoso (6'7"/201 cm)

Kamilla Cardoso handles the ball against the Washington Mystics during the first half of the game. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kamilla Cardoso

Kamilla Cardoso Date of birth: Not verified via search — omitted

Not verified via search — omitted Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Position: Centre

Centre WNBA team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

Kamilla Cardoso stands 6'7" and plays for the Chicago Sky. The Brazilian centre quickly established herself as one of the most physically dominant young bigs in the league after entering the WNBA, using her size to control the paint at both ends of the floor.

14. Kalani Brown (6'7"/201 cm)

Kalani Brown reacts during the first half of the WNBA game against the Seattle Storm. Photo: Ryan Sirius Sun

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kalani Brown

Kalani Brown Date of birth: 21 March 1997

21 March 1997 Nationality: American

American Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: Los Angeles Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury

Los Angeles Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

Brown was selected as the 7th overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Her impressive basketball journey includes earning the title of Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and contributing to her team's NCAA Championship victory in 2019.

13. Kara Wolters (6'7"/201 cm)

American basketball player Kara Wolters during the gold-medal game between Australia and the United States. Photo: Lutz Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kara Wolters

Kara Wolters Nationality: American

American Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: Houston Comets, Indiana Fever, Sacramento Monarchs

Houston Comets, Indiana Fever, Sacramento Monarchs Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

During her playing career, Wolters was an NCAA national champion (1995), FIBA world champion (1998), WNBA champion (1999), and Olympic champion (2000), becoming one of 11 women with all four honours. Wolters is the only WNBA champion in this height group, winning with the Houston Comets in 1999 before moving on to Indiana and Sacramento for 86 career games.

12. Katie Feenstra-Mattera (6'7.5"/202 cm)

Full name: Katharen Ruth Mattera (née Feenstra)

Katharen Ruth Mattera (née Feenstra) Date of birth: 17 November 1982

17 November 1982 Nationality: American

American Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: San Antonio Silver Stars, Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream

San Antonio Silver Stars, Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream Height: 6'7.5" (202 cm)

Mattera is one of the tallest players in WNBA history, with a listed height of 6'7.5" (202 cm). She was the tallest player in Liberty University and Big South Conference history, and was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in the 2005 WNBA Draft before being traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars in exchange for Margo Dydek.

11. Razija Brčaninović (6'8"/203 cm)

Full name: Razija Mujanović (née Brčaninović)

Razija Mujanović (née Brčaninović) Nationality: Bosnian

Bosnian Position: Centre

Centre WNBA team: Utah Starzz

Utah Starzz Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Brčaninović, a talented player from the former Yugoslavia, only played one year in the WNBA—entering a league that tipped off its inaugural season 29 years after her birth. Her full name is Razija Mujanović, and she is a retired Bosnian basketball player who played for Yugoslavia until 1992 before eventually joining the professional WNBA circuit.

10. Teaira McCowan (6'8"/201 cm)

Teaira McCowan looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Toyota Antelopes. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Teaira McCowan

Teaira McCowan Date of birth: 28 September 1996, Bryan, Texas, USA

28 September 1996, Bryan, Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx

Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Drafted third overall in 2019, McCowan quickly became a double-double machine for the Indiana Fever. McCowan has been among the most productive tall players in the league, logging three seasons in Indiana and four in Dallas before moving to Minnesota.

9. Olga Firsova (6'8"/203 cm)

CU's Britt Hartshorn is defending their goal against Kansas' Olga Firsova in the 2nd half on Saturday. Photo: Hyoung Chang

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Olga Firsova

Olga Firsova Date of birth: 23 April 1976, Kyiv, Ukraine

23 April 1976, Kyiv, Ukraine Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Position: Centre

Centre WNBA team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Olga Firsova, born on 23 April 1976 in Kyiv, stands 6'8" (203 cm) and was drafted 13th overall by the New York Liberty in the 2000 WNBA Draft. She appeared in nine WNBA games, averaging just over two minutes per game, before her professional career took her across multiple international leagues.

8. Lindsay Taylor (6'8"/203 cm)

Full name: Lindsay Taylor

Lindsay Taylor Date of birth: 20 May 1981, Poway, California, USA

20 May 1981, Poway, California, USA Nationality: American

American Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: Houston Comets, Phoenix Mercury

Houston Comets, Phoenix Mercury Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Lindsay Taylor stands 6'8" (203 cm) and was selected in the second round (26th pick overall) of the 2004 WNBA Draft. Taylor had a decorated international career spanning Europe, Africa, and Asia, and comes from a naturally tall family — her father measures 6'11".

7. Zheng Haixia (6'8"/203 cm)

Haixia Zheng during the WNBA Western Conference basketball game against the Sacramento Monarchs. Photo: Craig Jones

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Zheng Haixia

Zheng Haixia Date of birth: 7 March 1967, Henan Province, China

7 March 1967, Henan Province, China Nationality: Chinese

Chinese Position: Centre

Centre WNBA team: Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

In 1997, Zheng Haixia played in the WNBA, becoming the first Asian player to appear in the league. After retiring from the Chinese national team, where she won a gold medal, she was chosen as the final pick in the 1997 WNBA Elite Draft; she was later inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2021.

6. Maria Stepanova (6'8"/203 cm)

Candace Parker of the United States and Maria Stepanova during Day 13 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Photo: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Maria Alexandrovna Stepanova

Maria Alexandrovna Stepanova Date of birth: 23 February 1979, Stavropol Krai, Russia

23 February 1979, Stavropol Krai, Russia Nationality: Russian

Russian Position: Centre

Centre WNBA team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Standing at 6'8" (203 cm), Maria Stepanova was drafted eighth overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 1998. The Russian native was named the FIBA Europe Women's Player of the Year three times in four years. She played five total seasons with Phoenix and was a significant shot blocker across her WNBA tenure.

5. Liz Cambage (6'9"/206 cm)

Liz Cambage attends the 2022 ESPYs. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elizabeth Folake Cambage

Elizabeth Folake Cambage Date of birth: 18 August 1991, London, England

18 August 1991, London, England Nationality: Australian

Australian Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks

Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks Height: 6'9" (206 cm)

Liz Cambage was born on 18 August 1991 and stands 2.06 metres (6'9") tall; she was drafted second overall in the 2011 WNBA Draft. Cambage still holds the record for most points scored in a single WNBA game, with 53 against the New York Liberty in 2018.

4. Brittney Griner (6'9"/206 cm)

Brittney Griner fans following the final game of the Connecticut Sun franchise against the Toronto Tempo. Photo: Joe Buglewicz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brittney Yvette Griner

Brittney Yvette Griner Date of birth: 18 October 1990, Houston, Texas, USA

18 October 1990, Houston, Texas, USA Age: 36 (as of November 2026)

36 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: Phoenix Mercury, Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun

Phoenix Mercury, Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun Height: 6'9" (206 cm)

6'9" (206 cm) Instagram: @brittneyyevettegriner

Brittney Griner was drafted first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013 and has earned ten WNBA All-Star selections, two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, and a WNBA championship in 2014. The tallest American-born player in WNBA history, Brittney Griner surpassed Margo Dydek's historic mark to become the WNBA's all-time career blocks leader, finishing with 891 career blocks.

3. Bernadett Határ (6'10"/208 cm)

Bernadett Hatar of Valencia Basket seen in action during the Liga Femenina Endesa Regular Season Round 1. Photo: Vicente Vidal Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bernadett Határ

Bernadett Határ Nationality: Hungarian

Hungarian Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun Height: 6'10" (208 cm)

Bernadett Határ is listed at 6'10" (208 cm) and is the third-tallest player in WNBA history. Hungary's Határ played most of her professional career overseas before joining the Indiana Fever, where she saw action in just seven games during a 2021 season cut short due to injury — she never fully got the chance to show her skills, though she remains the second-tallest woman to have played in the league behind only Dydek.

2. Han Xu (6'11"/211 cm)

Han Xu looks on during the national anthem prior to play against the Toronto Tempo. Photo: Mark Blinch

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Han Xu (韩旭)

Han Xu (韩旭) Date of birth: 31 October 1999, Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China

31 October 1999, Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China Age: 27 (as of November 2026)

27 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Chinese

Chinese Position: Centre

Centre WNBA team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Height: 6'11" (211 cm)

6'11" (211 cm) Instagram: @hanxu_521

Han Xu, born 31 October 1999 in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China, stands 6'11" (211 cm) and plays for the New York Liberty. She was picked 14th overall by the Liberty in the 2019 WNBA Draft and at just 19 years old was the youngest player from her draft class. Her ability to stretch the floor as a three-point shooter at her towering height sets her apart, making her a unique matchup problem for opponents.

1. Margo Dydek (7'2" / 218 cm)

Margo Dydek looks to pass the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Małgorzata Teresa Dydek-Twigg

Małgorzata Teresa Dydek-Twigg Date of birth: 28 April 1974, Warsaw, Poland

28 April 1974, Warsaw, Poland Died: 27 May 2011 (aged 37), Brisbane, Australia

27 May 2011 (aged 37), Brisbane, Australia Nationality: Polish

Polish Position: Centre

Centre WNBA teams: Utah Starzz, San Antonio Silver Stars, Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks

Utah Starzz, San Antonio Silver Stars, Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks Height: 7'2" (218 cm)

Małgorzata Teresa Dydek-Twigg, better known as Margo Dydek, was a Polish professional basketball player born on 28 April 1974 in Warsaw. She was drafted 1st overall in the 1998 WNBA Draft by the Utah Starzz. Over her 11-season career, she played for four teams and led the league in blocked shots nine times.

While her legendary career block total of 877 held the all-time record for over a decade, she remains second in league history behind Brittney Griner. On 24 July 2020, she was officially named the tallest WNBA player ever by Guinness World Records.

FAQs

Who is the tallest WNBA player ever?

The tallest WNBA player ever is Margo Dydek of Poland, who stood 7'2" (218 cm). A FIBA Hall of Famer, Dydek is remembered as one of the most distinctive figures in basketball history, not just for her achievements but for her towering stature.

Who is the tallest active WNBA player in 2026?

The tallest player on a WNBA roster in the 2026 season is New York Liberty centre Han Xu at 6'11" (211 cm). She is the second-tallest player in WNBA history and the closest any active player has come to Dydek's all-time record.

Is Brittney Griner the tallest WNBA player ever?

No. Brittney Griner is listed at 6'9" (206 cm) and is the tallest American-born player in WNBA history, but she ranks fourth overall all-time. Margo Dydek, Han Xu, and Bernadett Határ all stood or stand taller.

How tall was Margo Dydek, and what happened to her?

Standing 7'2" (218 cm) tall, Dydek was famous for being the tallest active professional female basketball player in the world. On 19 May 2011, Dydek, at the time pregnant with her third child, collapsed at her home in Brisbane due to cardiac arrest and passed away eight days later at the age of 37.

What is the average height of a WNBA player?

Based on official data from the WNBA website, the average height of a WNBA player is 6 feet 0.65 inches (184 cm) — meaning Margo Dydek stood nearly 14 inches above the typical teammate, an extraordinary outlier even by elite standards.

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