Who is the tallest WNBA player ever? The 15 tallest ranked by height
The tallest WNBA player in history is Małgorzata "Margo" Dydek, who stood an astonishing 7 feet 2 inches (218 cm) — a record that has gone untouched since she retired in 2008. The Polish-born centre remains the only player ever to appear in a WNBA game at over seven feet tall, towering a full three inches above the second-tallest player on this list.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How the tallest WNBA player ranking was determined
- Summary table: the 15 tallest WNBA players
- The 15 tallest WNBA players of all time
- 15. Kamilla Cardoso (6'7"/201 cm)
- 14. Kalani Brown (6'7"/201 cm)
- 13. Kara Wolters (6'7"/201 cm)
- 12. Katie Feenstra-Mattera (6'7.5"/202 cm)
- 11. Razija Brčaninović (6'8"/203 cm)
- 10. Teaira McCowan (6'8"/201 cm)
- 9. Olga Firsova (6'8"/203 cm)
- 8. Lindsay Taylor (6'8"/203 cm)
- 7. Zheng Haixia (6'8"/203 cm)
- 6. Maria Stepanova (6'8"/203 cm)
- 5. Liz Cambage (6'9"/206 cm)
- 4. Brittney Griner (6'9"/206 cm)
- 3. Bernadett Határ (6'10"/208 cm)
- 2. Han Xu (6'11"/211 cm)
- 1. Margo Dydek (7'2" / 218 cm)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Margo Dydek is the tallest WNBA player in league history at 7'2" (218 cm), and no one has come closer than three inches since she played her last game in 2008.
- The tallest player on a WNBA roster right now, in the 2026 season, is New York Liberty center Han Xu at 6'11" (211 cm).
- Brittney Griner is the tallest American-born player in WNBA history, listed at 6'9" (206 cm).
- Dydek led the league in blocks nine times before Brittney Griner surpassed her career record with 891 WNBA blocks.
- The average WNBA player stands 6 feet 0.65 inches (184 cm), making Dydek nearly 14 inches taller than the typical leaguemate.
How the tallest WNBA player ranking was determined
Rankings are based on each player's officially listed height as recorded by WNBA.com, Basketball Reference, and confirmed by sources including ESPN, the Guinness World Records database, and the FIBA Hall of Fame. Where heights differ slightly between sources (a common issue at the extreme ends of the scale), we have used the most widely cited official figure. Players are ranked from shortest (#15) to tallest (#1).
Summary table: the 15 tallest WNBA players
Rank
Player
Height
Nationality
WNBA Team(s)
1
Margo Dydek
7'2" (218 cm)
Polish
Utah Starzz, San Antonio Silver Stars, Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks
2
Han Xu
6'11" (211 cm)
Chinese
New York Liberty
3
Bernadett Határ
6'10" (208 cm)
Hungarian
Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun
4
Brittney Griner
6'9" (206 cm)
American
Phoenix Mercury, Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun
5
Liz Cambage
6'9" (206 cm)
Australian
Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks
6
Zheng Haixia
6'8" (203 cm)
Chinese
Los Angeles Sparks
7
Maria Stepanova
6'8" (203 cm)
Russian
Phoenix Mercury
8
Lindsay Taylor
6'8" (203 cm)
American
Houston Comets, Phoenix Mercury
9
Olga Firsova
6'8" (203 cm)
Ukrainian
New York Liberty
10
Teaira McCowan
6'8" (203 cm)
American
Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx
11
Razija Brčaninović
6'8" (203 cm)
Bosnian
Utah Starzz
12
Katie Feenstra-Mattera
6'7.5" (202 cm)
American
San Antonio Silver Stars, Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream
13
Kara Wolters
6'7" (201 cm)
American
Houston Comets, Indiana Fever, Sacramento Monarchs
14
Kalani Brown
6'7" (201 cm)
American
Los Angeles Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury
15
Kamilla Cardoso
6'7" (201 cm)
Brazilian
Chicago Sky
The 15 tallest WNBA players of all time
Here are all 15 players, counting down from #15 to the towering record-holder at #1.
15. Kamilla Cardoso (6'7"/201 cm)
- Full name: Kamilla Cardoso
- Date of birth: Not verified via search — omitted
- Nationality: Brazilian
- Position: Centre
- WNBA team: Chicago Sky
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
Kamilla Cardoso stands 6'7" and plays for the Chicago Sky. The Brazilian centre quickly established herself as one of the most physically dominant young bigs in the league after entering the WNBA, using her size to control the paint at both ends of the floor.
14. Kalani Brown (6'7"/201 cm)
- Full name: Kalani Brown
- Date of birth: 21 March 1997
- Nationality: American
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: Los Angeles Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
Brown was selected as the 7th overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Her impressive basketball journey includes earning the title of Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and contributing to her team's NCAA Championship victory in 2019.
13. Kara Wolters (6'7"/201 cm)
- Full name: Kara Wolters
- Nationality: American
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: Houston Comets, Indiana Fever, Sacramento Monarchs
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
During her playing career, Wolters was an NCAA national champion (1995), FIBA world champion (1998), WNBA champion (1999), and Olympic champion (2000), becoming one of 11 women with all four honours. Wolters is the only WNBA champion in this height group, winning with the Houston Comets in 1999 before moving on to Indiana and Sacramento for 86 career games.
12. Katie Feenstra-Mattera (6'7.5"/202 cm)
- Full name: Katharen Ruth Mattera (née Feenstra)
- Date of birth: 17 November 1982
- Nationality: American
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: San Antonio Silver Stars, Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream
- Height: 6'7.5" (202 cm)
Mattera is one of the tallest players in WNBA history, with a listed height of 6'7.5" (202 cm). She was the tallest player in Liberty University and Big South Conference history, and was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in the 2005 WNBA Draft before being traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars in exchange for Margo Dydek.
11. Razija Brčaninović (6'8"/203 cm)
- Full name: Razija Mujanović (née Brčaninović)
- Nationality: Bosnian
- Position: Centre
- WNBA team: Utah Starzz
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Brčaninović, a talented player from the former Yugoslavia, only played one year in the WNBA—entering a league that tipped off its inaugural season 29 years after her birth. Her full name is Razija Mujanović, and she is a retired Bosnian basketball player who played for Yugoslavia until 1992 before eventually joining the professional WNBA circuit.
10. Teaira McCowan (6'8"/201 cm)
- Full name: Teaira McCowan
- Date of birth: 28 September 1996, Bryan, Texas, USA
- Nationality: American
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Drafted third overall in 2019, McCowan quickly became a double-double machine for the Indiana Fever. McCowan has been among the most productive tall players in the league, logging three seasons in Indiana and four in Dallas before moving to Minnesota.
9. Olga Firsova (6'8"/203 cm)
- Full name: Olga Firsova
- Date of birth: 23 April 1976, Kyiv, Ukraine
- Nationality: Ukrainian
- Position: Centre
- WNBA team: New York Liberty
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Olga Firsova, born on 23 April 1976 in Kyiv, stands 6'8" (203 cm) and was drafted 13th overall by the New York Liberty in the 2000 WNBA Draft. She appeared in nine WNBA games, averaging just over two minutes per game, before her professional career took her across multiple international leagues.
8. Lindsay Taylor (6'8"/203 cm)
- Full name: Lindsay Taylor
- Date of birth: 20 May 1981, Poway, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: Houston Comets, Phoenix Mercury
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Lindsay Taylor stands 6'8" (203 cm) and was selected in the second round (26th pick overall) of the 2004 WNBA Draft. Taylor had a decorated international career spanning Europe, Africa, and Asia, and comes from a naturally tall family — her father measures 6'11".
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7. Zheng Haixia (6'8"/203 cm)
- Full name: Zheng Haixia
- Date of birth: 7 March 1967, Henan Province, China
- Nationality: Chinese
- Position: Centre
- WNBA team: Los Angeles Sparks
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
In 1997, Zheng Haixia played in the WNBA, becoming the first Asian player to appear in the league. After retiring from the Chinese national team, where she won a gold medal, she was chosen as the final pick in the 1997 WNBA Elite Draft; she was later inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2021.
6. Maria Stepanova (6'8"/203 cm)
- Full name: Maria Alexandrovna Stepanova
- Date of birth: 23 February 1979, Stavropol Krai, Russia
- Nationality: Russian
- Position: Centre
- WNBA team: Phoenix Mercury
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Standing at 6'8" (203 cm), Maria Stepanova was drafted eighth overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 1998. The Russian native was named the FIBA Europe Women's Player of the Year three times in four years. She played five total seasons with Phoenix and was a significant shot blocker across her WNBA tenure.
5. Liz Cambage (6'9"/206 cm)
- Full name: Elizabeth Folake Cambage
- Date of birth: 18 August 1991, London, England
- Nationality: Australian
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks
- Height: 6'9" (206 cm)
Liz Cambage was born on 18 August 1991 and stands 2.06 metres (6'9") tall; she was drafted second overall in the 2011 WNBA Draft. Cambage still holds the record for most points scored in a single WNBA game, with 53 against the New York Liberty in 2018.
4. Brittney Griner (6'9"/206 cm)
- Full name: Brittney Yvette Griner
- Date of birth: 18 October 1990, Houston, Texas, USA
- Age: 36 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: Phoenix Mercury, Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun
- Height: 6'9" (206 cm)
- Instagram: @brittneyyevettegriner
Brittney Griner was drafted first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013 and has earned ten WNBA All-Star selections, two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, and a WNBA championship in 2014. The tallest American-born player in WNBA history, Brittney Griner surpassed Margo Dydek's historic mark to become the WNBA's all-time career blocks leader, finishing with 891 career blocks.
3. Bernadett Határ (6'10"/208 cm)
- Full name: Bernadett Határ
- Nationality: Hungarian
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun
- Height: 6'10" (208 cm)
Bernadett Határ is listed at 6'10" (208 cm) and is the third-tallest player in WNBA history. Hungary's Határ played most of her professional career overseas before joining the Indiana Fever, where she saw action in just seven games during a 2021 season cut short due to injury — she never fully got the chance to show her skills, though she remains the second-tallest woman to have played in the league behind only Dydek.
2. Han Xu (6'11"/211 cm)
- Full name: Han Xu (韩旭)
- Date of birth: 31 October 1999, Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China
- Age: 27 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Chinese
- Position: Centre
- WNBA team: New York Liberty
- Height: 6'11" (211 cm)
- Instagram: @hanxu_521
Han Xu, born 31 October 1999 in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China, stands 6'11" (211 cm) and plays for the New York Liberty. She was picked 14th overall by the Liberty in the 2019 WNBA Draft and at just 19 years old was the youngest player from her draft class. Her ability to stretch the floor as a three-point shooter at her towering height sets her apart, making her a unique matchup problem for opponents.
1. Margo Dydek (7'2" / 218 cm)
- Full name: Małgorzata Teresa Dydek-Twigg
- Date of birth: 28 April 1974, Warsaw, Poland
- Died: 27 May 2011 (aged 37), Brisbane, Australia
- Nationality: Polish
- Position: Centre
- WNBA teams: Utah Starzz, San Antonio Silver Stars, Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks
- Height: 7'2" (218 cm)
Małgorzata Teresa Dydek-Twigg, better known as Margo Dydek, was a Polish professional basketball player born on 28 April 1974 in Warsaw. She was drafted 1st overall in the 1998 WNBA Draft by the Utah Starzz. Over her 11-season career, she played for four teams and led the league in blocked shots nine times.
While her legendary career block total of 877 held the all-time record for over a decade, she remains second in league history behind Brittney Griner. On 24 July 2020, she was officially named the tallest WNBA player ever by Guinness World Records.
FAQs
Who is the tallest WNBA player ever?
The tallest WNBA player ever is Margo Dydek of Poland, who stood 7'2" (218 cm). A FIBA Hall of Famer, Dydek is remembered as one of the most distinctive figures in basketball history, not just for her achievements but for her towering stature.
Who is the tallest active WNBA player in 2026?
The tallest player on a WNBA roster in the 2026 season is New York Liberty centre Han Xu at 6'11" (211 cm). She is the second-tallest player in WNBA history and the closest any active player has come to Dydek's all-time record.
Is Brittney Griner the tallest WNBA player ever?
No. Brittney Griner is listed at 6'9" (206 cm) and is the tallest American-born player in WNBA history, but she ranks fourth overall all-time. Margo Dydek, Han Xu, and Bernadett Határ all stood or stand taller.
How tall was Margo Dydek, and what happened to her?
Standing 7'2" (218 cm) tall, Dydek was famous for being the tallest active professional female basketball player in the world. On 19 May 2011, Dydek, at the time pregnant with her third child, collapsed at her home in Brisbane due to cardiac arrest and passed away eight days later at the age of 37.
What is the average height of a WNBA player?
Based on official data from the WNBA website, the average height of a WNBA player is 6 feet 0.65 inches (184 cm) — meaning Margo Dydek stood nearly 14 inches above the typical teammate, an extraordinary outlier even by elite standards.
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.