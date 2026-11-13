The Australian Department of Home Affairs published citizenship-by-conferral conditions that include a unique provision for citizens of one country

New Zealand citizens holding a Special Category visa face different eligibility rules compared to other permanent residents seeking Australian citizenship

Australia's citizenship application fees are set to rise on July 1 each year, with certain concessions and exemptions available to qualifying applicants

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has set out the conditions under which permanent residents, including New Zealand citizens on a Special Category visa, can apply to become Australian citizens through conferral in 2026.

The official guidance lists the requirements applicants must meet, with New Zealand citizens holding a subclass 444 Special Category visa (SCV) treated as permanent residents for citizenship eligibility — a provision that applies to no other nationality under this pathway.

Australia introduces unique citizenship rules for nationals of one country. Photo credit: Urbazon, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Australian citizenship: Who can apply and what they must satisfy?

For applicants aged 59 years and under, the following conditions apply:

1. You must be a permanent resident or a New Zealand citizen holding a Special Category (subclass 444) visa when you apply and when the department decides your application.

2. You must be in Australia when the department decides on your application in most cases.

3. You must intend to live in Australia or maintain a lasting link with Australia while overseas.

The department also noted that changes to the permanent residency commencement date apply specifically to certain New Zealand citizens holding an SCV or a New Zealand stream Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa, and applicants are advised to check their eligibility before applying.

Australian citizenship: Fees, age rules, and exemptions

Citizenship application fees in Australia generally rise on July 1 each year. A full breakdown of costs is available in Form 1298i.

There is no fee for a child aged 15 years or younger who is included in a responsible parent's application, provided the child is also a permanent resident.

Parents cannot add a child aged 16 or 17 to their own application. Those in that age bracket must apply independently.

Applicants aged 60 years and older, those aged 17 years and under, and those living with an impairment or incapacity are directed to separate citizenship pathways with different requirements.

The naira equivalent of the citizenship application fee will vary depending on the category of applicant. The current official fee schedule, denominated in Australian dollars (1 AUD = approximately ₦1,020), can be found in Form 1298i via the Department of Home Affairs website.

The department also flagged that some people born in Australia may already hold citizenship without knowing it. This applies to those who have been ordinarily resident in Australia for the first 10 years from birth, as well as people born in Australia to New Zealand citizen parents.

Such individuals may instead be eligible for Evidence of Australian Citizenship rather than a conferral application.

Legit.ng reported that Australia named two categories of people eligible for citizenship under special residence rules.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia set age requirements for foreigners applying for citizenship.

Cost of Australian 10-year passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published the cost of its 10-year passport for applicants.

The fees, which took effect on January 1, 2026, are listed on the Australian Government's official passport fees page and cover both domestic and overseas applications.

Applicants lodging their passport applications within Australia have two main options: Australia Post outlets or designated passport offices.

Source: Legit.ng