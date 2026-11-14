A Nigerian tech company launched Mobiliser Nigeria, a social network that organises users around polling units, wards, and local governments

The firm said that the platform lets voters view candidate profiles, manifestos, and policy positions for their specific constituencies before the January 2027 elections

Political parties, civic groups, and campaign teams can build structured membership networks and manage grassroots coordination through the app, it said

A new Nigerian mobile platform, Mobiliser Nigeria, has launched ahead of the January 2027 general elections, offering voters a social network built around the country's electoral structure rather than the conventional model of followers and trending topics.

PeopleWise Technologies, the Nigerian tech company behind the app, said the platform groups users by polling unit, ward, local government area, state, and national constituency from the moment they sign up. The company described its core idea with the slogan: "Your Polling Unit. Your People. Your Voice."

Mobiliser Nigeria launches ahead of the 2027 elections, allowing voters to connect by polling units. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: UGC

2027 Elections: What Mobiliser Nigeria Offers Voters

Unlike general social media platforms, Mobiliser Nigeria, according to the developers, is designed to connect a voter specifically with neighbours who share the same ballot. Users can join conversations, post content, and take part in polls on issues directly affecting their community. The app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

A central feature is a candidate information system that allows voters to view profiles of candidates running in their own constituencies, including party affiliation, manifestos, stated priorities, and policy positions. Voters can also compare candidates contesting for the same office side by side.

"This is aimed particularly at younger voters, many of whom will vote in a general election for the first time. The goal is to help voters look beyond slogans and personalities to the people seeking their votes and the programmes they promise," the developers said in a statement.

The firm pointed out that political discussion in Nigeria has historically taken place at rallies, on television, on radio, and across broad social media platforms, but none of these tools connects a voter directly with the candidates and community members sharing their specific ballot.

2027: Organisations Can Build Grassroots Networks

Beyond individual users, the developers said the platform gives political parties, campaign teams, civic movements, support groups, and community associations a dedicated space to operate. Authorised coordinators can manage membership, send communications, organise events, and track participation through built-in dashboards.

"Organisations can build membership networks across states, LGAs, wards and polling units. Members can in turn find causes and groups they believe in and connect with others right where they vote," the company said. The developers described it as a structured alternative to scattered messaging groups and manual membership registers, one that shows organisations precisely where their grassroots support is concentrated.

It said the platform's broader mission is to encourage informed participation, strengthen community ties, and make civic engagement accessible to Nigerians across the country ahead of the 2027 polls.

Nigeria's 2027 Elections Face a New Threat: AI-Generated Fakes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toluwani Akinniyi, a cybersecurity and artificial intelligence governance expert, warned that AI-generated fake content could weaken voter trust and complicate Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Akinniyi said the real challenge was no longer just the spread of political misinformation: It was whether voters could tell if the images, videos and audio they encounter during the election period are genuine.

He said generative AI now made it possible to produce convincing images, clone voices, and alter videos at a speed and scale that once required far more technical skill and resources.

Source: Legit.ng