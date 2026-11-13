Tinubu, Obi or Atiku? Sule Lamido Declares Preferred Presidential Candidate Ahead of 2027 Election
- Former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido publicly broke ranks with President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election
- Lamido made his position clear during a live interview on Channels TV's Politics Today on Friday, November 13, 2026
- The former governor named a specific PDP figure as his preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential race
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Dutse, Jigawa State - Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has declared he will not back President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, publicly naming Professor Sandy Onor as his candidate of choice for the 2027 presidential election.
Legit.ng reports that Lamido made the declaration on Friday, November 13, 2026, during an appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today, when he was asked directly whether he had endorsed Tinubu for a second term in office.
The former governor made no effort to soften his position, reaffirming his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before naming Onor outright.
Lamido said:
"I am PDP through and through. I am voting for my candidate, Professor Sandy Onor; that is my candidate."
Lamido rules out support for Tinubu
The comments mark a clear public break from the incumbent president, with Lamido identifying his preferred candidate rather than leaving his position ambiguous.
His declaration signals where he intends to place his political weight as the country moves towards the 2027 general elections.
2027 election race takes shape
Lamido's remarks come as political parties and their leaders continue to reposition themselves ahead of the 2027 contest.
The former governor's support for Onor adds another dimension to what is shaping up to be a competitive electoral cycle, with figures across the political spectrum publicly declaring their allegiances.
Besides Onor of the PDP and Tinubu of the APC, other prominent presidential hopefuls include Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Messrs Obi and Atiku were contestants during the 2023 elections.
Watch PDP's Sule Lamido's video via the X post below:
Read more on 2027 election
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- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
- New twist as Tinubu's minister told to resign 2 months before 2027 election, reason emerges
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.