Former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido publicly broke ranks with President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Lamido made his position clear during a live interview on Channels TV's Politics Today on Friday, November 13, 2026

The former governor named a specific PDP figure as his preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential race

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Dutse, Jigawa State - Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has declared he will not back President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, publicly naming Professor Sandy Onor as his candidate of choice for the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Lamido made the declaration on Friday, November 13, 2026, during an appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today, when he was asked directly whether he had endorsed Tinubu for a second term in office.

Sule Lamido names Prof. Sandy Onor as his preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election, ruling out support for Tinubu. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

The former governor made no effort to soften his position, reaffirming his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before naming Onor outright.

Lamido said:

"I am PDP through and through. I am voting for my candidate, Professor Sandy Onor; that is my candidate."

Lamido rules out support for Tinubu

The comments mark a clear public break from the incumbent president, with Lamido identifying his preferred candidate rather than leaving his position ambiguous.

His declaration signals where he intends to place his political weight as the country moves towards the 2027 general elections.

2027 election race takes shape

Lamido's remarks come as political parties and their leaders continue to reposition themselves ahead of the 2027 contest.

The former governor's support for Onor adds another dimension to what is shaping up to be a competitive electoral cycle, with figures across the political spectrum publicly declaring their allegiances.

Besides Onor of the PDP and Tinubu of the APC, other prominent presidential hopefuls include Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Messrs Obi and Atiku were contestants during the 2023 elections.

Watch PDP's Sule Lamido's video via the X post below:

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng