Since its 2006 debut, Big Brother Naija has evolved from a quirky social experiment into Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show. Eleven seasons in, the show has produced a remarkable roll call of champions — from filmmakers and licensed pilots to Grammy voters and fashion entrepreneurs. This article profiles every BBNaija winner, traces their post-show journeys, and answers the questions fans keep searching for.

Top five Big Brother Naija winners. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Big Brother Naija has crowned 11 winners across eleven seasons, spanning 2006 to 2026.

across eleven seasons, spanning 2006 to 2026. Mercy Eke (Season 4, 2019) was the first female winner; Temi Nkem (Season 11, 2026) is the most recent champion.

was the first female winner; is the most recent champion. Prize money has grown from $100,000 in 2006 to ₦160 million in 2026 , reflecting the show's explosive rise.

to , reflecting the show's explosive rise. Laycon (Season 5) became a voting member of the Recording Academy; Miracle Igbokwe (Season 3) became a licensed commercial pilot.

became a voting member of the Recording Academy; became a licensed commercial pilot. Kellyrae (Season 9, 2024) became the first married man to win.

Summary table

Here is a complete at-a-glance breakdown of every BBNaija winner to date. The full list of BBNaija winners from Season 1 to Season 10 runs from Katung Aduwak (2006) through to Imisi (2025). Season 11 added Temi Nkem in October 2026.

Season Winner Theme Year Prize Post-show career 1 Temitope "Temi Nkem" Chigbue Show Ya Sef 2026 ₦160m Content creation 2 Opeyemi "Imisi" Ayanwale 10/10 2025 ₦150m Acting, fashion 3 Katung Aduwak (no theme) 2006 $100,000 (₦132 million) Filmmaker, media CEO 4 Ilebaye Odiniya All Stars 2023 ₦120m Fashion, brand deals 5 Kingsley "Kellyrae" Sule No Loose Guard 2024 ₦100m Music 6 Ijeoma "Phyna" Otabor Level Up 2022 ₦100m Acting, influencing 7 Hazel "Whitemoney" Onou Shine Ya Eye 2021 ₦90m Music, entrepreneur 8 Olamilekan "Laycon" Agbeleshe Lockdown 2020 ₦85m Music, Grammy voter 9 Mercy Eke Pepper Dem 2019 ₦60m Real estate, fashion, TV 10 Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe Double Wahala 2018 ₦45m Commercial pilot 11 Michael "Efe" Ejeba See Gobe 2017 ₦25m Music

Every Big Brother Naija winner and what they did next

11. Michael "Efe" Ejeba — Season 2 (2017)

Full name: Michael Efe Ejeba

Michael Efe Ejeba Stage name: Efe / Efe Money

Efe / Efe Money Season theme: See Gobe

See Gobe Year: 2017

2017 Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Musician

Musician Prize: ₦25 million + SUV

After an eleven-year break, BBNaija returned in 2017 with the "See Gobe" edition, which Efe won thanks to his relatable personality and the popular catchphrase, "Based on Logistics."

He received a prize package worth ₦25 million and an SUV, then pursued a music career while staying active in the entertainment industry. He produced EPs like Am Sorry Am Winning (2018), Against All Odds (2021), and Stubborn Boy (2022), building his media profile.

10. Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe — Season 3 (2018)

Full name: Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe

Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe Season theme: Double Wahala

Double Wahala Year: 2018

2018 Date of birth: 17 February 1995

17 February 1995 Nationality: Nigerian (Imo State)

Nigerian (Imo State) Profession: Commercial pilot, model

Commercial pilot, model Prize: ₦45 million

Miracle Igbokwe is a Nigerian pilot and model from Imo State who won season 3 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, which aired from 28 January to 22 April 2018.

Since winning Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala in 2018, he graduated from a U.S. aviation school and served as Imo State's Education Ambassador during former governor Rochas Okorocha's tenure. After winning, he left the spotlight and the country, and has since become a licensed pilot and, most recently, a YouTuber.

9. Mercy Eke — Season 4 (2019)

Full name: Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke Season theme: Pepper Dem

Pepper Dem Year: 2019

2019 Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Media personality, entrepreneur

Media personality, entrepreneur Prize: ₦60 million

Mercy Eke became the first female winner of BBNaija. After winning the "Pepper Dem" edition and a ₦60 million prize package, she expanded into real estate, fashion, television, and entrepreneurship. Mercy leveraged her victory into multiple business ventures, launching her own real estate firm and fashion lines while maintaining a strong media presence.

8. Olamilekan "Laycon" Agbeleshe — Season 5 (2020)

Full name: Olamilekan Agbeleshe

Olamilekan Agbeleshe Stage name: Laycon

Laycon Season theme: Lockdown

Lockdown Year: 2020

2020 Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Rapper, singer

Rapper, singer Prize: ₦85 million

Laycon's journey during the 2020 Lockdown edition was a massive pop culture moment. His musical background and humility built a dedicated voting fanbase—the "Icons"—that carried him to a record-breaking victory and the ₦85 million grand prize.

After winning, he advanced his music career, starred in a reality series, and became a voting member of the Recording Academy for the Grammy Awards. He toured the UK, released three albums — Shall We Begin… (2021), I Am Laycon (2021), and Bioba (2023) — and held his iCONs FEST concert across multiple Nigerian cities.

7. Hazel "Whitemoney" Onou — Season 6 (2021)

Full name: Hazel Oyeze Onou

Hazel Oyeze Onou Stage name: Whitemoney

Whitemoney Season theme: Shine Ya Eye

Shine Ya Eye Year: 2021

2021 Nationality: Nigerian (Enugu State)

Nigerian (Enugu State) Profession: Singer, entrepreneur

Singer, entrepreneur Prize: ₦90 million

In the Season 6 finale on 3 October 2021, Whitemoney won, scoring 47% of the final votes ahead of Liquorose, and earned the ₦90 million grand prize.

Whitemoney won the "Shine Ya Eye" season, walking away with endorsement deals from GOtv Nigeria, Get Fit, and Hero Lager. He releases music with artists like Duncan Mighty, Masterkraft, and Bisa Kdei. He owns a food company, White Money Party Jollof, and brands himself as the street-born success story Nigeria cheered.

6. Ijeoma "Phyna" Otabor — Season 7 (2022)

Full name: Ijeoma Josephina Otabor

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor Stage name: Phyna

Phyna Season theme: Level Up

Level Up Year: 2022

2022 Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Actress, influencer, presenter

Actress, influencer, presenter Prize: ₦100 million

Phyna won the 2022 "Level Up" season, making her the show's second female winner. Known for her authentic street charm, Phyna built a cult fanbase (Phynation), became a Twitch streamer, built Phynix Studio, and entered the entertainment world with acting credits in Nollywood movies like Osato and Ada Omo Daddy. Since winning the ₦100 million prize, she has built a career in acting, presenting and influencer marketing.

5. Kingsley "Kellyrae" Sule — Season 9 (2024)

Full name: Kingsley Sule

Kingsley Sule Stage name: Kellyrae

Kellyrae Season theme: No Loose Guard

No Loose Guard Year: 2024

2024 Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Musician

Musician Prize: ₦100 million

Kellyrae entered the competition with his wife, Kassia, while keeping their marriage secret from fellow contestants. The secret became one of the season's defining storylines, and he eventually won the ₦100 million grand prize.

Since then, he has focused on music and commercial partnerships. As the first married man to win Big Brother Naija and half of the much-talked-about "Double Kay," Kellyrae pivoted to music after leaving the show in 2024.

4. Ilebaye Odiniya — Season 8 All Stars (2023)

Full name: Ilebaye Odiniya

Ilebaye Odiniya Stage name: Ilebaye / "Gen Z Baddie"

Ilebaye / "Gen Z Baddie" Season theme: All Stars

All Stars Year: 2023

2023 Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Model, content creator, fashion entrepreneur

Model, content creator, fashion entrepreneur Prize: ₦120 million

Ilebaye, AKA Gen Z Baddie, claimed victory in the fierce 2023 All-Stars edition, competing against past champions like Mercy Eke and CeeC. Her journey from an early eviction in the "Level Up" season to a triumphant All-Stars win is a story of resilience and redemption.

Since her win, she has signed multiple endorsement deals, including with skincare brand Beautiful Body, and founded the Ilebaye Foundation, a charity. Competing against returning housemates, Ilebaye became the show's youngest winner, earning a ₦120 million prize package that helped expand her fashion business.

3. Katung Aduwak — Season 1 (2006)

Full name: Katung Aduwak

Katung Aduwak Season theme: (no theme — titled Big Brother Nigeria)

Year: 2006

2006 Date of birth: 21 March 1980

21 March 1980 Nationality: Nigerian (Kaduna State)

Nigerian (Kaduna State) Profession: Film director, screenwriter, media executive

Film director, screenwriter, media executive Prize: $100,000 (₦132 million)

Katung Aduwak (born 21 March 1980) is a Nigerian scriptwriter and TV personality who won the first season of Big Brother Nigeria, which aired from 5 March to 4 June 2006. After the reality TV show, Aduwak went to New York to further his education at the Digital Film Academy, where he earned a degree in directing, and went into filmmaking.

He served as Senior Channel Manager at MTV Base, Senior Creative Director at VIACOM International, and executive director at Chocolate City. He is currently CEO of One O Eight Media and an African Partner at Campfire Media. His filmography includes Unwanted Guest (2011), When Love Happens (2014), Heaven's Hell (2019), and Not Supposed to Be Here (2020).

2. Opeyemi "Imisi" Ayanwale — Season 10 (2025)

Full name: Opeyemi Ayanwale

Opeyemi Ayanwale Stage name: Imisi

Imisi Season theme: 10/10

10/10 Year: 2025

2025 Date of birth: 24 January 2002

24 January 2002 Age: 23 (at time of win)

23 (at time of win) Nationality: Nigerian (Oyo State)

Nigerian (Oyo State) Profession: Fashion designer, actress

Fashion designer, actress Prize: ₦150 million (₦80m cash + Innoson SUV)

Opeyemi "Imisi" Ayanwale is a Nigerian reality television personality, fashion designer, and actress, best known for winning Big Brother Naija Season 10. Imisi won with 42.8% of the total votes, surpassing fellow finalists Dede, Koyin, Sultana, and others.

She joins a rare lineage: the fourth female winner of Big Brother Naija, after Mercy Eke, Phyna, and Ilebaye. Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner Opeyemi Ayanwale officially received her ₦150 million grand prize, comprising ₦80 million in cash and a brand-new Innoson SUV.

1. Temitope "Temi Nkem" Chigbue — Season 11 (2026)

Full name: Temitope Nkem Chigbue

Temitope Nkem Chigbue Stage name: Temi Nkem

Temi Nkem Season theme: Show Ya Sef

Show Ya Sef Year: 2026

2026 Date of birth: 23 June 2005

23 June 2005 Age: 21

21 Nationality: British-Nigerian (Delta State / London)

British-Nigerian (Delta State / London) Profession: Student, lifestyle influencer, content creator

Student, lifestyle influencer, content creator Prize: ₦160 million (₦90 million cash + SUV + sponsored prizes)

On Sunday night, 4 October 2026, 21-year-old content creator Temi Nkem was crowned the winner of the "Show Ya Sef" edition after a 70-day run in Biggie's house. Temi Nkem secured 25.87% of the final vote, edging out runner-up Aikou.

Born and raised in London, with roots in Delta State and Lagos, she moved to Lagos before joining the show. Her victory makes her one of the franchise's standout champions in recent history.

FAQs

Who is the first winner of Big Brother Naija?

Katung Aduwak is the first-ever winner of Big Brother Naija (then titled Big Brother Nigeria). He won the inaugural season, which aired from 5 March to 4 June 2006, and took home a $100,000 prize. Since then, he has built a career as a filmmaker and media executive, founding One O Eight Media.

Who was the first female winner of Big Brother Naija?

Mercy Eke made history as the first female winner of BBNaija, triumphing in the Season 4 "Pepper Dem" edition in 2019. She won a ₦60 million prize and has since built businesses across real estate, fashion, and television. Phyna, Ilebaye, Imisi, and Temi Nkem have since followed as female champions.

Who is the Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner?

Imisioluwa Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, won Big Brother Naija Season 10, capping off a season filled with intense strategy, unexpected twists, and unforgettable performances. The 23-year-old fashion designer secured the ₦150 million grand prize package: ₦80 million in cash, a luxury SUV, and a trove of sponsor rewards.

Who is the Big Brother Naija Season 11 winner?

Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, beating the other finalists to claim the title and the ₦160 million prize package. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Temitope Chigbue, became one of the most recognisable housemates of the "Show Ya Sef" edition because of her bold personality and outspoken nature.

Who was the first married person to win Big Brother Naija?

Kellyrae entered the competition with his wife, Kassia, while keeping their marriage a secret from fellow contestants. The secret became one of the season's defining storylines, and he eventually won the ₦100 million grand prize in the 2024 "No Loose Guard" season—making him the show's first married winner.

Which Big Brother Naija winner became a pilot?

Miracle Igbokwe is a Nigerian commercial pilot known for his aviation career after winning Big Brother Naija season three in 2018. Hailing from Imo State, he entered the reality competition shortly after starting flight training and won the ₦45 million grand prize through strategic gameplay and public support. He later completed additional aviation qualifications in the United States.

We also highlighted facts about BBNaija Season 11, including the 24 contestants, the house rules, the voting process and the ₦160 million grand prize.

With 52 robotic cameras and strict rules governing life inside the house, every move could affect a contestant’s chances. Read on to meet the housemates and learn how the competition works.

Source: Legit.ng