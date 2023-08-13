Who are Brittney Griner’s parents? Meet Raymond and Sandra Griner

Brittney Griner gained prominence as an American professional basketball player in the WNBA. She later hit the headlines when she was detained in Russia. Through her up and down moments, she received immense support from different quarters, especially family love from her parents. Who are Brittney Griner’s parents?

Brittney Griner’s parents have supported her career journey towards excelling in professional basketball. Even though their daughter is among the best players in women's basketball and is famous worldwide, they have remained out of the spotlight, with little known about them. Discover more details about the WNBA player’s parents.

Who are Brittney Griner’s parents?

The American basketball player was born to Raymond and Sandra Griner in Houston, Texas, United States. Her father, Raymond Griner, is a former US marine, now serving as a Harris County deputy sheriff. Her mother, Sandra, is a homemaker, and some of her favourite pastime activities include crocheting, baking, and making various handicraft items.

Brittney Griner’s mother is a close confidant of her daughter and has supported her even when she was discriminated against for her sexual orientation. Griner’s family resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

How many children do Raymond and Sandra Griner have?

Brittney Griner’s mother and father are also parents to three other children. Besides Brittney, who is the most famous, their other children are Decarlo, Shkera, and Pier. The WNBA player is the youngest in the family.

What happened to Raymond and Sandra Griner’s child, Brittney Griner?

In February 2022, the WNBA star was convicted by a court in Russia after she was charged with trying to smuggle illegal substances into the country. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The basketball player served ten months and was released in a prisoner swap deal between the US and Russia. Raymond and Sandra Griner’s daughter has since resumed playing basketball with Phoenix Mercury in the United States.

Raymond and Sandra Griner are Brittney Griner’s parents. The couple is blessed with four children, a son and three daughters. They maintain a low profile and are rarely in the spotlight like their daughter. The duo resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

