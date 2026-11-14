Zadok Yohanna picked up an injury during Nigeria's 2-0 first-leg defeat to DR Congo and did not take part in the team's Saturday recovery session

The Brighton summer signing is expected to fly back to England from Addis Ababa for a medical assessment, ending his involvement with the Olympic Eagles

Nigeria face the daunting task of overturning a two-goal deficit in the return leg against DR Congo in Ikenne

Nigeria's Under-23 side have been dealt a double blow ahead of their U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying return leg against the Democratic Republic of Congo, after losing the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi and seeing Brighton & Hove Albion forward Zadok Yohanna ruled out through injury.

The Olympic Eagles, coached by Ikorodu City's Bright Osehai Ozebagbe alongside former Nigeria U-20 assistant Deniran Ortega, created early chances in the opening leg but failed to convert them, allowing the hosts to build a commanding lead.

Zadok Yohanna is set to miss Nigeria's U23 qualifiers' reverse fixture against DR Congo after picking up an injury. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

How DR Congo took control in Lubumbashi

DR Congo broke the deadlock in the 20th minute under disputed circumstances.

Nigeria goalkeeper Samuel James appeared to have been fouled during the build-up to the goal, but the referee allowed play to continue and the effort stood.

The situation worsened for Nigeria ten minutes later when Yohanna, making his first start for the U23 side, was forced off the pitch with an injury around the half-hour mark.

DR Congo then doubled their advantage just before half-time through Felozefe Mabete, whose well-struck free-kick gave the hosts a firm grip on the tie.

Nigeria pushed for a way back into the game after the break but could not find a route through a well-organised Congolese defence, and the visitors returned from Central Africa with a two-goal deficit to overturn.

Zadok Yohanna flies back to Brighton

Zadok Yohanna did not join his teammates for Saturday morning's recovery session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the squad had gathered, a sign that he was still feeling the effects of the knock he sustained during the match.

According to reports from NaijaNow, Yohanna is expected to depart Addis Ababa on Saturday night and travel back to England, where Brighton's medical staff will carry out a full assessment of his condition.

His return brings his participation in the November international window to an early close.

The fitness of the 20-year-old winger had already been under the spotlight before he linked up with the Nigeria camp.

Yohanna had missed Brighton's last nine Premier League matches prior to travelling for international duty, raising questions about whether he was ready to feature from the start in Lubumbashi.

What Nigeria need in the return leg

The Olympic Eagles must now win by at least three goals without conceding in the return fixture in Ikenne to progress on aggregate, or by two clear goals to force a penalty shootout.

While the task is steep, it is not mathematically impossible for a team that showed early promise before the tie unravelled in the first half in DR Congo.

Zadok Yohanna nominated for Golden Boy award

Legit.ng previously reported that Zadok Yohanna has taken another major step in his rapidly rising career after being named among the world's top young footballers in the latest 2026 Golden Boy rankings.

The 20-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion winger secured the 80th position on the prestigious top 100 list, joining elite youngsters such as Lamine Yamal, Estevao Willian, Ethan Nwaneri and other highly rated prospects competing for this year's coveted prize.

Source: Legit.ng