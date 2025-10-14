Former Nigeria U20 star Taye Taiwo has mentioned his best player in the current Super Eagles squad

The former Nigeria international snubbed reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman and other wingers

Nigeria will take on Benin Republic in their must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

Taye Taiwo has named his best Super Eagles player ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium today, October 14.

The 40-year-old, who is unhappy with the current struggles of the Nigerian team, snubbed the reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria currently sit third in CAF World Cup Qualification Group C with 14 points, three behind group leaders Benin Republic. The three-time AFCON champions must beat the Cheetahs or risk missing the tournament for a second consecutive time.

Benin Republic beat Nigeria 2-1 in their first leg played at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Ivory Coast last June 2024, per BBC.

Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo during an international friendly match between Nigeria and Ghana. Photo by: Mike Egerton - PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Taiwo mentions Osimhen as best player

Olympique Marseille legend Taye Taiwo said Victor Osimhen is currently his best Super Eagles player.

In a post on X, the former AC Milan star described the Galatasaray forward as a fighter who wants results for the team.

The AFCON bronze medalist said the former Napoli forward always finds a way to break down defenders during matches. He said:

"It is very hard for me to choose my favourite player, but I would choose Victor Osimhen. I will go for Osimhen because he is a player who likes to work, he doesn't give up, and runs the defenders till they are tired.

"He is always hungry to push his teammates during matches; he's like a leader in the forward position because we have our captain, William Troost-Ekong at the back who is controlling the defenders.

"Osimhen is a very good boy who wants to score goals and shine all the time. He is different from any other striker in the current squad."

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles struggled in the World Cup qualifiers in the absence of Victor Osimhen, recording three draws and one loss (against Benin Republic) under coach Jose Peseiro and Finidi George.

The Galatasaray forward returned against Rwanda, scoring a brace in Nigeria's 2-1 win and scored against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their 1-1 draw to overtake legend Segun Odegbami as Nigeria's second all-time goalscorer.

The 26-year-old sustained an injury against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last September, missing the 1-1 draw with South Africa. He returned for the match against Lesotho, providing an assist in their 2-1 win on October 10, per Habeler.

Osimhen can only score with the right passes - Taiwo

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo said Nigerians can only see the best from Victor Osimhen if the players give him the right passes.

The Olympique Marseille legend explained that during his era, his teammates could identify strikers who could turn games around during crucial periods.

Source: Legit.ng