Laura Ikeji’s Page Flooded With Mixed Reactions Amid Alleged Marriage Crisis: “Don’t Let Them Win”
- Nigerian influencer Laura Ikeji found herself at the centre of online gossip as rumours about her marriage hit the internet
- Recent reports alleged that the beauty entrepreneur’s husband, Ogbonna Kanu, was involved in secret affairs with multiple women
- Fans of the entrepreneur stormed her comment sections to weigh in on the trending scandal, sharing varied reactions
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Nigerian influencer Laura Ikeji was thrown into controversy following reports about her husband, Ogbonna Kanu.
The former footballer has been accused of being involved in a secret affair with multiple women.
According to recent reports, Ogbonna, the brother of football legend Nwankwo Kanu, allegedly told a 23‑year‑old woman who had just relocated to Nigeria that he was single.
The two allegedly dated for about eight months, during which they got to know each other.
Reports further alleged that he persuaded her to invite friends for multiple bedroom activities.
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The story took a dramatic turn when one of the friends recognised him and revealed that he was married to a public figure.
Upon confrontation, Ogbonna reportedly travelled and cut off communication. The woman later claimed that when she reached out to him, she heard that he had died.
The rumours gained more momentum after alleged explicit photos of Ogbonna surfaced online, intensifying speculation.
Meanwhile, Laura Ikeji ignored the negative buzz and promoted her beauty brand on Instagram.
The fashion enthusiast appeared seemingly unfazed by the swirling rumours.
Her latest post, however, attracted a flood of comments from Nigerians, with many demanding that she address the allegations surrounding her husband.
See her Instagram post below:
Reactions trail Laura Ikeji’s alleged marital crisis
The rumours left social media sharply divided, with some sympathising with Laura while others insisted she owed the public clarity on the matter.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
wunmiabanson said:
"[Expletive] happens life goes on .Women keep making yourself, keep building yourself dont stop 😍❤️."
beautyqueen_bukola said:
"Let the marketing begins in a big way.People that don’t know you & your business must know now & you must make huge money. Laura can’t be shamed no be she commit the sin."
jewelswhrt said:
"Thank God real housewives has ended, her enemies for use am against her! 😢🤦♀️🤦♀️."
chimurphyngo0 said:
"Protect your home sweetheart, don’t let them win🙌🙌🙌."
vv_348_ultrasensitive said:
"All of you coming here to talk about the rumors about her spouse are MAAAAD. To think most of you are women though! some of you do not think with the brains God gave you because why should any sane person blame a woman for her husband's promiscuity? Ndi.Ala."
Laura Ikeji supports Annie Idibia
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Laura Ikeji shared a post online about the comments swirling across social media about Annie Idia, singer 2baba's wife.
It will be recalled that Annie was on the show Young, Famous, and African since season one. However, things did not end well for Annie, as she fell out with some of her close friends on the show.
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This beef has spilt into season three of the show, which triggered even more reactions and mixed comments about Annie's behaviour and appearance on the show.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.