Nigerian influencer Laura Ikeji found herself at the centre of online gossip as rumours about her marriage hit the internet

Recent reports alleged that the beauty entrepreneur’s husband, Ogbonna Kanu, was involved in secret affairs with multiple women

Fans of the entrepreneur stormed her comment sections to weigh in on the trending scandal, sharing varied reactions

Nigerian influencer Laura Ikeji was thrown into controversy following reports about her husband, Ogbonna Kanu.

The former footballer has been accused of being involved in a secret affair with multiple women.

Laura Ikeji’s page erupts with mixed opinions over alleged marital crisis. Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

According to recent reports, Ogbonna, the brother of football legend Nwankwo Kanu, allegedly told a 23‑year‑old woman who had just relocated to Nigeria that he was single.

The two allegedly dated for about eight months, during which they got to know each other.

Reports further alleged that he persuaded her to invite friends for multiple bedroom activities.

The story took a dramatic turn when one of the friends recognised him and revealed that he was married to a public figure.

Upon confrontation, Ogbonna reportedly travelled and cut off communication. The woman later claimed that when she reached out to him, she heard that he had died.

The rumours gained more momentum after alleged explicit photos of Ogbonna surfaced online, intensifying speculation.

Meanwhile, Laura Ikeji ignored the negative buzz and promoted her beauty brand on Instagram.

The fashion enthusiast appeared seemingly unfazed by the swirling rumours.

Her latest post, however, attracted a flood of comments from Nigerians, with many demanding that she address the allegations surrounding her husband.

See her Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Laura Ikeji’s alleged marital crisis

The rumours left social media sharply divided, with some sympathising with Laura while others insisted she owed the public clarity on the matter.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wunmiabanson said:

"[Expletive] happens life goes on .Women keep making yourself, keep building yourself dont stop 😍❤️."

beautyqueen_bukola said:

"Let the marketing begins in a big way.People that don’t know you & your business must know now & you must make huge money. Laura can’t be shamed no be she commit the sin."

jewelswhrt said:

"Thank God real housewives has ended, her enemies for use am against her! 😢🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️."

chimurphyngo0 said:

"Protect your home sweetheart, don’t let them win🙌🙌🙌."

vv_348_ultrasensitive said:

"All of you coming here to talk about the rumors about her spouse are MAAAAD. To think most of you are women though! some of you do not think with the brains God gave you because why should any sane person blame a woman for her husband's promiscuity? Ndi.Ala."

Laura Ikeji’s page becomes a battleground of opinions amid an alleged marital crisis. Credit: lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Laura Ikeji supports Annie Idibia

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Laura Ikeji shared a post online about the comments swirling across social media about Annie Idia, singer 2baba's wife.

It will be recalled that Annie was on the show Young, Famous, and African since season one. However, things did not end well for Annie, as she fell out with some of her close friends on the show.

This beef has spilt into season three of the show, which triggered even more reactions and mixed comments about Annie's behaviour and appearance on the show.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng