Jessica Olsson's biography: what is known about Dirk Nowitzki's wife?

Jessica Olsson is best known as Dirk Nowitzki's wife. Nowitzki is a retired professional basketball player who played for the Dallas Mavericks. He is now working as a special advisor for the same team. His wife became famous after the two went public about their relationship.

Dirk Nowitzki and his wife Jessica Olsson stand next to a baby elephant during a visit to President Steinmeier's David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Olsson is married to a famous athlete widely regarded as one of the most incredible power forwards of all time. Her spouse made history as the only player in NBA history to have spent 21 seasons with the same team, i.e., the Dallas Mavericks.

Profile summary

Full name Jessica Olsson Nickname Jessie Year of birth 1981/ 1982 Age 42/ 43 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Gavle, Sweden Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States of America Nationality Swedish Ethnicity Mixed (Swedish-Kenyan) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Shoe size 8 (US) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Husband Dirk Nowitzki Children 3 Siblings 2 Profession Associate director at The Goss-Michael Foundation

Who is Derrick Nowitzki's wife?

Jessica Olsson is Derrick Nowitzki's wife. She came into the limelight after her relationship with her spouse became public. She is an associate director at The Goss-Michael Foundation.

Jessica Olsson's age

The associate director is 42 or 43 years as of 2023. She was born in 1981/ 1982. Details of the date and month remain undisclosed in the public domain.

Where is Jessica Olsson from?

The associate director is from Sweden. She was born in Gavle, Sweden, and resides in Dallas, Texas, United States of America, with her family. Her nationality is Swedish.

Dirk Nowitzki and his wife pose on the red carpet before the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Berlin. Photo: Tobias Schwarz / AFP

Source: Getty Images

What is Jessica Olsson's ethnicity?

Derrick Nowitzki's wife's ethnicity is mixed (Swedish-Kenyan). Her father has Swedish ancestry, while her mother is from Kenya.

Who are Jessica Olsson's brothers?

The celebrity wife has twin brothers whose names are Marcus and Martin. Both are professional footballers in Sweden.

What does Jessica Olsson do?

The celebrity wife is an associate director at The Goss-Michael Foundation. Before joining the foundation, she worked at the Dallas Art Gallery.

What is Jessica Olsson's net worth?

There is no official information about Olsson's net worth. However, her husband, Dirk Nowitzki, is worth $140 million.

Is Dirk Nowitzki still married to Jessica Olsson?

Yes, the former basketball player is still married to Jessica Olsson. When did Dirk Nowitzki marry? The former Dallas Mavericks player married his wife on 20th July 2012, meaning the two have been married for over a decade now.

How did Dirk meet his wife?

Dirk first met Olsson at a charity event for the Sports for Education and Economic Development (SEED) Project on a snowy night in February 2010. The two started dating shortly afterwards.

They dated for about two years before exchanging lifetime vows. Their wedding ceremony was held at Nowitzki's home in Dallas.

Dirk and Jessica Olsson's kids

Dirk and Olsson are parents of three. Their daughter, Malaika Nowitzki, was born in July 2013.

They also have two sons named Max and Morris Nowitzki. Max was born in March 2015, while Morris was born on 11th November 2016.

What happened to Dirk Nowitzki's wife?

Olsson lives a private life and has not been involved in any controversies. Before the lovebirds met, Dirk dated Cristal Taylor, who was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009 for violating probation.

Taylor was involved in a case of forgery and theft. She was found at the basketballer's Texas house during her arrest.

Jessica Olsson's height and measurements

The associate director is 5’ 9” or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches. Dirk Nowitzki's wife wears shoe size 8 (US) and has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Trivia

She is involved in philanthropy.

She had three different wedding ceremonies: in Kenya, Germany, and Dallas.

She enjoys sports, especially tennis.

Jessica Olsson came into the limelight because of her celebrity boyfriend and now husband, Dirk Nowitzki. She is an associate director and mother of three.

Legit.ng recently published Mikky Kiemeney's biography. Kiemeney is an Instagram personality, model, entrepreneur, and fashion designer from the Netherlands.

She first gained public recognition for being romantically involved with Frenkie De Jong. Her fiancé is a Dutch professional footballer who plays for Barcelona Football Club and the Netherlands national team.

Source: Legit.ng