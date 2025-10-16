Former Super Eagles and Watford defender Benedict Iroha is backing Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria sealed a playoff spot after a convincing 4-0 victory against Benin in the final matchday of the World Cup qualifiers

CAF has confirmed Morocco as the venue for next month’s playoffs, as they will host Nigeria vs Gabon and Cameroon vs DR Congo

Benedict Iroha has voiced strong confidence that Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following their impressive 4-0 victory over Benin Republic.

The win against the Cheetahs, while not enough to secure an automatic qualification, ensured Nigeria’s progression to the CAF play-offs as one of the best runners-up.

Victor Osimhen powers Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs after netting a hat-trick in the 4-0 win against Benin Republic. Photo by Phill Magakoe

After a shaky start in the qualifiers, the Super Eagles delivered a statement victory with Victor Osimhen leading the charge with a hat-trick in a performance that reignited belief among fans.

Benedict Iroha, who was part of the legendary 1994 Super Eagles squad that played at Nigeria’s first World Cup, praised the team’s fighting spirit and determination.

“That was a fantastic performance by the Super Eagles. The boys really came out for it as though their lives depended on it, and I’m happy they got the result,” he told Complete Sports.

“If they replicate this form in Morocco next month, I’m sure the road will be clear for our World Cup qualification.

“We have a group of young and talented players who are getting better with every game. They just need to keep working hard and finish what they’ve started,” he added.

Morocco to host CAF World Cup playoffs

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the decisive World Cup play-offs will take place in Morocco between November 13 and 16, 2025.

Nigeria, as confirmed by the Super Eagles official X page, will face Gabon, while Cameroon meets DR Congo in the second tie, and both matches are set for November 13, with the winners clashing three days later for Africa’s final inter-confederation play-off slot.

As seen on FIFA's official website, CAF introduced this new two-stage system to ensure the continent’s best-performing teams get one last opportunity to secure a ticket to the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Nigeria is bidding to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

The inter-confederation play-offs, scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico, will feature six teams from around the world, one each from Africa, Asia, South America, and Oceania, alongside two from North and Central America.

The two highest-ranked nations will earn automatic passes into the final round, while the others face off for the last two World Cup spots.

Nigeria’s second chance to claim ticket

For the Super Eagles, this playoffs, starting with Gabon, represent more than just qualification; it is a second chance at redemption.

After missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the three-time African champions are eager to return to football’s biggest international competition.

