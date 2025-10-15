The Super Eagles will face Gabon next in their first playoff clash in Morocco this November

Eleven countries, including Nigeria, will battle for the last two World Cup slots for the 2026 tournament

Nigeria booked a place in the World Cup playoffs after finishing second in Group C behind South Africa with 17 points

Nigeria’s dream of securing an automatic qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was dashed despite a commanding 4-0 win over Benin Republic.

Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and Frank Onyeka’s late goal were not enough to top Group C, as South Africa’s Bafana Bafana sealed their spot with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Rwanda.

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick to send Nigeria through to the World Cup playoffs after a 4-1 victory against Benin. Photo by Phill Magakoe

After ten rounds of matches, South Africa finished with 18 points, while Nigeria and Benin were tied on 17 points, but the Super Eagles took second place thanks to a better goal difference, as seen on FIFA's official website.

The Super Eagles, however, secured a lifeline by emerging as one of the best second-placed teams across all qualifying groups.

That result earned the three-time African champions a ticket to the playoff tournament scheduled for November in Morocco, Nigeria’s final shot at reaching the 2026 World Cup.

For the Super Eagles that missed the last World Cup in Qatar, the stakes could not be higher for Eric Chelle’s side.

Nigeria’s playoff path to the World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that Nigeria will face Gabon in their opening playoff match in Morocco.

The winner will advance to a mini final, where they could face either Cameroon or DR Congo in what promises to be a heavyweight clash.

The playoff format, designed by FIFA, brings together 11 teams from different continents, including Africa, Asia, Oceania, CONCACAF, and South America, for a mini-tournament, GOAL reports.

The two teams that emerge from this intercontinental playoff will earn the final tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria’s path is far from straightforward, because top teams like Cameroon, Costa Rica, and Iraq are also in the mix for the World Cup ticket through the playoffs.

All teams qualified for playoffs

The 11 teams confirmed for the playoff include: Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, DR Congo, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, New Caledonia, Bolivia, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Super Eagles will battle Gabon next when the World Cup playoffs for Africa kick off in November. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Africa’s representatives will compete first, with the winners advancing to the intercontinental playoff to face teams from other regions.

The final Intercontinental tournament in March 2025 will determine the two nations that complete the 48-team lineup for the 2026 World Cup.

With the Super Eagles’ attacking firepower led by Osimhen, and the hunger to make amends after missing Qatar 2022, expectations are sky-high.

Nigerians are feeling optimistic that the Super Eagles can go all the way, but in a competition this difficult, even a moment’s lapse could be costly for the three-time African champions.

