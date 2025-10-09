The University of Ibadan has reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s top-ranked institution in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026

The latest rankings reflect a reshuffling of Nigeria’s academic hierarchy, with UNILAG, BUK, and Covenant University trailing behind UI

Out of 51 Nigerian universities assessed, only two made it into the global top 1000 bracket

The University of Ibadan (UI), located in Oyo State, has reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s best university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026.

The latest rankings, released on Thursday via THE’s official website, placed UI in the 801–1000 global band, ahead of all other Nigerian institutions, a spot it last held in 2023.

University of Ibadan tops Nigeria’s Times Higher Education Rankings 2026, reclaiming its position as the nation’s leading academic institution. Photo credit: University of Ibadan website

Top Nigerian Universities 2026

According to THE, the 2026 edition evaluated 2,191 institutions across 115 countries, using 18 performance indicators grouped into five core areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

UI’s rise to the top marks a significant improvement from its fourth-place position in 2025. It dethroned Covenant University (CU), which had held the top spot in both 2024 and 2025.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) followed closely behind UI, also ranking between 801–1000 globally. Bayero University Kano (BUK) and Covenant University were placed third and fourth nationally, respectively, while Landmark University secured fifth place.

Nigerian universities excel in specific metrics

The rankings also highlighted the strengths of individual institutions. UNILAG emerged as Nigeria’s leader in research quality, scoring 66.7. BUK was recognised for its international outlook, while Covenant University achieved the highest industry score, reflecting strong ties with the corporate sector.

The 2026 rankings were informed by an extensive dataset, including over 174.9 million citations from 18.7 million research publications and feedback from more than 108,000 scholars worldwide.

Out of the 51 Nigerian universities featured, only UI and UNILAG were placed in the 801–1000 bracket. BUK, CU, and Landmark University fell within the 1001–1200 range. Five other institutions, Ahmadu Bello University, Federal University of Technology Minna, University of Ilorin, University of Jos, and University of Nigeria Nsukka, were ranked between 1201–1500 globally.

Additionally, 14 Nigerian universities were categorised above 1501, while 27 institutions were not ranked.

Full list of top 10 best universities in Nigeria

1. University of Ibadan (801–1000)

2. University of Lagos (801–1000)

3. Bayero University (1001–1200)

4. Covenant University(1001–1200)

5. Landmark University(1001–1200)

6. Ahmadu Bello University (1201–1500)

7. Federal University of Technology, Minna (1201–1500)

8. University of Ilorin (1201–1500)

9. University of Jos (1201–1500)

10. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (1201–1500)

University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan (UI), established in 1948, is Nigeria’s oldest and one of its most prestigious tertiary institutions.

Located in Oyo State, UI has consistently led the country in academic excellence, research output, and global recognition. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, it reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s top-ranked university, placed globally between 801 and 1000.

The institution offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across diverse disciplines and is renowned for its contributions to scholarly research, public service, and intellectual leadership in Africa.

Ranking criteria and eligibility

Legit Nigeria reported that THE is a globally recognised independent organisation that provides data and analysis for the higher education sector, including the widely adopted World University Rankings.

To be eligible for the 2026 rankings, universities were required to teach undergraduate students, conduct research across multiple disciplines, and publish at least 1,000 research papers between 2020 and 2024, with a minimum of 100 publications annually.

The 2026 rankings reflect a dynamic shift in Nigeria’s academic landscape, underscoring the growing competitiveness and global relevance of its leading institutions.

Times Higher Education 2026 ranks 51 Nigerian universities globally, with UI and UNILAG breaking into the top 1000 bracket. Photo credit: UNILAG/X

