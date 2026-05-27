Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James shared what she went through while birthing her newborn

Legit.ng reports that the celebrity stylist welcomed her baby girl, Eliana Adeife Atere, on May 2, 2026

In the video shared online, Veekee was seen working while she was in the hospital waiting for her child’s arrival

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James had many in awe after she shared a video of her birthing journey from the labour room.

Recall that the stylist welcomed her baby girl, Eliana Adeife Atere, on May 2, 2026, in the USA.

Veekee James spotted working mid labour drama. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Veekee shared a video of the birth story and revealed that she spent 48 hours in labour before her newborn arrived.

However, what caught the attention of many was seeing the celebrity tailor working and directing her staff in Nigeria on some new designs they were creating.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reported that Veekee James addressed online comments surrounding the contents of her newborn baby’s hospital bag after welcoming her daughter with husband Femi Atere.

Recall that the popular designer recently announced the birth of her baby girl.

However, shortly, she shared clips from her childbirth journey online.

Some internet users began analysing the baby items she packed for delivery, with many noticing the absence of luxury designer labels.

Responding in a now-viral video, Veekee James explained that not using popular luxury brands like Gucci or Louis Vuitton does not automatically mean the items are not designer products.

According to her, many people wrongly assume that celebrity children must always wear expensive foreign labels before their parents can be considered wealthy.

“The fact that it’s not Gucci or Louis Vuitton doesn’t mean it’s not designers,” she said.

The fashion entrepreneur further warned Nigerians against using her as an example of being overly frugal or trying to “manage” life unnecessarily.

She stressed that if she truly wanted luxury products for her child, she could comfortably afford them without stress.

“I don’t want anybody to learn how to suffer from me,” she added.

In the video, Veekee stated that walking into any luxury designer store to buy baby clothes would not be a problem for her financially.

However, she implied that motherhood should not become a competition of expensive brands and unnecessary pressure.

Fans react to Veekee James' birthing video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

its_tegadominic said:

"She even use lipgloss… chai 😂."

simisanyaa said:

"I wish I could use a vn to comment! Welldone my love. Waking up to your message that our baby is here made me so happy 🥹."

ms_scillla said:

"Let’s be real, she looked great all through the pregnancy….🙌❤️."

folagade_banks said:

"You wey still dey watch Monica 2 hours before you gave birth still dey gist with person only for me to see message for 1 am say Baby just land oo! howww😂😂❤️❤️."

queen_omarh said:

"This video has been so emotional for me, it brings back memories, I’m literally teary 🥲 🥹. It’s funny how I and @veekee_james share alot of similarities in this journey. @veekee_james due date was 26th of April, mine was 24th of April. Veekee’s baby came on the 2nd of May, mine came on the 3rd of May. The whole induction /hospital brouhaha is very nostalgic. But then again, the most important thing is that mummy is safe and baby is out, alive and healthy. To God be praised."

maureenterhemba said:

"Femi has been such an amazing partner to Veekee. Una own no go spoil in Jesus name. I watched without skipping and I sure cried when baby came. Congratulations once again."

abbys_householdmart said:

"This was me while I was in Labour asking the delivery man why he hasn’t delivered yet."

queen_rheemah said:

"I patiently watch the birth vlog from the beginning till the end. Congratulations Queen❤️ you are so strong."

Pregnant Veekee James caught working during contractions. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Veekee urges women to support their husbands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James faced backlash after urging women to work hard to “feed their home,” and support their husbands without shame.

The designer made the statement at a conference, where she praised financially independent women and encouraged them not to rely solely on a man for survival. Her comment triggered mixed reactions online.

Some Nigerians supported her message of strength and independence, while others argued that it belittled men and did not reflect traditional expectations in many homes

Source: Legit.ng