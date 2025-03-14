Derry Girls cast: Where are they now? Keeping up with the talented ensemble

Derry Girls is a British period teen sitcom set in Northern Ireland, created and written by Lisa McGee. The show premiered on 4 January 2018 and ran for three seasons, concluding with the final episode on 18 May 2022. Since its conclusion, the Derry Girls cast has continued to thrive in the entertainment scene.

Derry Girls cast at the "Derry Girls" photocall during the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2019 at BFI Southbank on 14 April 2019 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Derry Girls follows a group of teenage friends navigating adolescence in the 1990s Northern Ireland amid the backdrop of the Troubles.

follows a group of teenage friends navigating adolescence in the 1990s Northern Ireland amid the backdrop of the Troubles. Since the conclusion of Derry Girls, the cast has continued to thrive in their careers across various fields.

the cast has continued to thrive in their careers across various fields. Several cast members of the show have ventured into new creative endeavours, including documentaries and independent films.

Keeping up with the Derry Girls cast

Derry Girls is often considered one of the best Irish comedy television shows of all time. The cast of Derry Girls has continued to flourish in their careers since the show's conclusion.

1. Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson at the Omniplex Cinema on 7 April 2022 in Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Full name: Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Saoirse-Monica Jackson Date of birth : 24 November 1993

: 24 November 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of March 2025)

: 31 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Derry, Northern Ireland

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is a Northern Irish actress, best known for her role as Erin Quinn in Derry Girls. Her portrayal of Erin Quinn saw her nominated for the IFTA Gala Television Award for Best Female Performance.

Since portraying Erin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson has continued to build her career with roles in various projects, including the DC superhero movie The Flash (2023) and Finding You (2021). She is also set to star in the upcoming film Upgraded (2024).

2. Louisa Harland (Orla McCool)

Louisa Harland at the world premiere of "Renegade Nell" at Everyman Borough Yards on 26 March 2024 in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Full name : Louisa Clare Harland

: Louisa Clare Harland Date of birth : 31 January 1993

: 31 January 1993 Age : 32 years old (as of 2025)

: 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Dublin, Ireland

The Irish actress portrayed Orla McCool in Derry Cast. While she has not been in many TV and movies since the show ended, she has since starred in the Disney+ series Renegade Nell and is set to appear in The Walsh Sisters, a drama based on Marian Keyes' books.

Louisa recently starred in Dancing at Lughnasa as Agnes at the Olivier Theatre in London. She began her career in 2011 after landing a recurring role as Kayleigh in season two of the RTÉ One series Love/Hate. The actress later appeared in the films Rob Burke's Standby (2014) and Woody Harrelson's Lost in London (2017).

3. Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin)

Nicola Coughlan at the "Bridgerton" Season Part Two special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 12 June 2024 in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Full name: Nicola Mary Coughlan

Nicola Mary Coughlan Date of birth : 9 January 1987

: 9 January 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)

38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Galway, Ireland

Nicola Coughlan is best known for playing Clare Devlin in Derry Girls. After Derry Girls, she achieved more recognition after portraying the role of Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s Bridgerton, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.

The popular blonde actress has also starred in the 2023 Barbie movie and is set to star in the upcoming film Seize Them!

4. Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle Mallon)

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell at the Universal Music BRIT Awards after-party at 180 The Strand on 2 March 2024 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Full name : Jamie-Lee O'Donnell

: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell Date of birth: 4 March 1987

4 March 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of 2025)

: 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Derry, Northern Ireland

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell played Michelle Mallon in Derry Girls. Since the show ended, she has taken on roles in crime dramas and horror films. She stars in the Channel 4 prison drama Screw and released a documentary titled The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.

In January 2023, Jamie-Lee starred in a folk horror film called Unwelcome. She starred alongside Hannah John-Kamen, Douglas Booth and Colm Meaney. Before Derry Girls, O'Donnell played the role of Eva Maguire in the BBC2 NI series 6Degrees and also appeared in the film Urban & the Shed Crew by Candida Brady.

5. Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire)

Dylan Llewellyn at Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, on 6 July 2024 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Full name: Dylan John Llewellyn

Dylan John Llewellyn Date of birth : 10 September 1992

: 10 September 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2025)

: 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Surrey, England, UK

Dylan John Llewellyn was cast as James Maguire, a socially awkward kid initially, and the only boy in the group and first male pupil at an all-girls high school. He is also known for portraying Martin "Jono" Johnson in Hollyoaks.

Dylan has had numerous roles in various TV series since Derry Girls, and most recently, he starred as PC Kelby Hartford in the Death in Paradise spinoff, Beyond Paradise. He also took a leading role in the Channel 4 comedy-drama Big Boys.

Are the Derry girls cast friends?

The Derry Girls cast are close friends in real life. They have spoken about their strong bond in interviews. In an interview with JOE.co.uk, Nicola Coughlan (Clare) shared that the cast lived in the same apartment block during filming in Belfast, leading to frequent gatherings:

We all lived in the same apartment block, so there was a lot of wine drinking in each other's flats.

Are the Derry Girls cast all Irish?

Most of the Derry Girls cast are Irish, except Dylan Llewellyn, who is English, like his character James.

Why was Claire written out of Derry Girls?

Clare Devlin was not written out of Derry Girls, but Nicola Coughlan had limited availability during the final season due to her commitments to Bridgerton. This led to her having a smaller role in some episodes.

Where is Orla from Derry Girls now?

Louisa Harland, who played Orla in Derry Girls, has since starred in the Disney+ series Renegade Nell and will appear in The Walsh Sisters.

The Derry Girls cast has continued to thrive in their careers, taking on exciting new roles across TV and film. While they have moved on to different projects, their on-screen chemistry and the show's lasting impact keep them connected to fans worldwide.

