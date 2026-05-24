A Christian lady, who is a legal practitioner, has opened up about five things she and her husband did before they tied the knot

Tagging the things they did as crazy, she spoke about them joyfully, and started by saying that she never spent the night at her husband's place while they dated

The couple got married in February 2022, and relocated from Lagos to Ilorin, and their marriage has produced two male children named El- Emmanuel and El-Nathaniel

Barrister Temi, a Christian lady who got married about four years ago, has revealed that she and her husband did five crazy things before they walked down the aisle.

Temi, married on February 25 and 26, 2022, relocated from Lagos State to Ilorin, Kwara State, a move she attributed to God's instructions for them to establish a home that would model Him to other people.

A lawyer reveals that she never slept over at her man's house before they married. Photo Credit: @temi_sweetadejumo

Source: TikTok

5 things Christian couple did before marriage

Temi, a mother of two boys, stated that they did those 'crazy' things because they are a very religious Christian couple.

Speaking on the crazy things they did, in a TikTok video shared on April 13, Temi started by revealing that she never spent the night at her man's house and never visited him.

While noting that he had also visited her house, she maintained that for the 13 months they dated before marriage, she never passed the night at his place.

"1. I never spend the night at his house. I never did sleep over. I didn't go. The funny thing is that actually we went to his house for the very first time today, we are relocating from Lagos to a lorry, and that was like two months before our wedding. I never visited him, I never got to his house..."

Temi also said that they never slept with each other while they dated.

"Two thing that was so funny that we did before we got married, we never had [expletive] before we got married, not even once, nothing. No..."

Other things they did before marriage were: they prayed every single day and at midnight, had a very casual proposal, and they ensured they visited everyone that mattered in their lives, no matter the distance of the person, and she shared the reason for the visits.

"...The fifth thing that we did that was so funny. We visited all the people that mattered in our life, no matter the distance, the location, we went to visit the people that were so prominent in his life. He took me to visit the people that were so prominent in my life. I took him to visit them. I went to register our relationship officially before then, so that in case there are issues, I will always have people to report him to."

A Christian lady reveals that her husband engaged her in a very casual manner. Photo Credit: @temi_sweetadejumo

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's revelations about her marriage

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's disclosure below:

julliefolly said:

"Now....This type of video is what we should promote👏👏👏 God bless your union always."

ABISINUOLA 🥰💋😎 said:

"God pls this exactly the relationship or marriage dat I want 🙏 majority said it's not possible, but l trust God word."

OVVLOG said:

"These are not weird it's the right thing to do except the proposal part some people might prefer something bigger but every other thing should be normal."

Dera nwa 💕 said:

"When you dedicate your life, your purpose your choice, your decisions to God! Tell me why God won’t answer your prayers and give you the best! Congratulations sis! I wish I knew this back then some silly mistakes I did I wouldn’t have done that.. but I thank God for restoration, peace and alignment with God and the Holy Spirit! Now I know better.. Godly relationships pays and do not allow anyone to make you lower your standards as a Christian just to proof love!"

gracefully_elizabeth said:

"This is the kind of relationship I’m trusting God for 🥺🥺. God bless you ma."

Maximus said:

"As good as this is😊, it still doesn’t guarantee happy marriage, person wey do opposite self sometimes enjoy marriage pass, no negative feeling just being plain, try not to come for me."

Amy B rence said:

"The kind of man I want. if I tell people they say it's not possible 😔😭 God I believe I will meet one."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Christian lady who married a Muslim had shared how she navigates her marriage.

Couple who quit being Christians after marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple who left Christianity after their marriage had shared their observations.

In a post on their TikTok page, @lifebeyondbelief, the couple pointed out that leaving Christianity saved their lives as well. They added that they finally found freedom, joy and peace after dumping the religion.

According to the couple, they got married as Christians but became irreligious shortly after becoming parents.

Source: Legit.ng