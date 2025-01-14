Who is the lightest NBA player? Top 20 players currently and ever

The lightest NBA player proves that weight does not define success in a professional basketball career. The lightest basketball players are exceptionally talented, using their speed, agility, and skills to outsmart their heaviest counterparts. Discover the lightest NBA players currently and ever who have redefined expectations and thrived on the court.

Trae Young (L), Jacob Gilyard (C), and Isaiah Joe (R) are among the lightest NBA players. Photo: Todd, Justin, Carmen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Determining the list of the lightest NBA players currently and ever involves analysing various ranking lists, official player profiles, and available records. Weights were verified through multiple sources to ensure accuracy, but some discrepancies may exist due to updates over time. Information for this list was drawn from various sources, including ESPN, NBA.com, and The Athletic.

20 lightest NBA players current and ever

According to NBA.com, the average weight of an NBA player for the 2023/24 season was 215.3 lbs (97.7kg). Below are the lightest NBA players with successful NBA careers.

Basketball player Weight (lbs and kg) Spud Webb 133 lbs (60 kg) Earl Boykins 135 lbs (61 kg) Muggsy Bogues 136 lbs (62 kg) Greg Grant 140 lbs (64 kg) Red Klotz 150 lbs (68 kg) Wat Misaka 150 lbs (68 kg) Elliot Perry 150 lbs (68 kg) Monte Towe 150 lbs (68 kg) Tyus Edney 152 lbs (69 kg) Stan Kimbrough 153 lbs (69 kg) Yuki Kawamura 159 lbs (72 kg) Keith Jennings 160 lbs (73 kg) Markquis Nowell 160 lbs (73 kg) Jacob Gilyard 160 lbs (73 kg) Donald Whiteside 160 lbs (73 kg) Michael Adams 160 lbs (73 kg) Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf 160 lbs (73 kg) Trae Young 163 lbs (74 kg) Dana Barros 163 lbs (74 kg) Isaiah Joe 165 lbs (75 kg)

20. Isaiah Joe

Isaiah Joe of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Derrick Isaiah Joe

Derrick Isaiah Joe Date of birth: 2 July 1999

2 July 1999 Place of birth: Fort Smith, Arkansas, United States

Fort Smith, Arkansas, United States Position: Shooting guard

Shooting guard Weight: 165 lbs/75 kg

Isaiah is among the current lightest NBA players, weighing approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. The Arkansas native has played basketball for the Oklahoma City Thunder since 2022. The Philadelphia 76ers selected Joe with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He played college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

19. Dana Barros

Dana Barros moves with the ball during the game against the Seattle SuperSonics. Photo: Otto Greule Jr. (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dana Bruce Barros

Dana Bruce Barros Date of birth: 13 April 1967

13 April 1967 Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Boston, Massachusetts, United States Position: Point guard/shooting guard

Point guard/shooting guard Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)

Dana is a former professional basketball player who began his career in 1989. The Seattle SuperSonics selected him in the first round of the NBA draft with the 16th pick. The shooting guard played for several other teams, including the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers.

18. Trae Young

Trae Young during the second half against the Toronto Raptors. Photo: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rayford Trae Young

Rayford Trae Young Date of birth: 19 September 1998

19 September 1998 Place of birth: Lubbock, Texas, United States

Lubbock, Texas, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 164 lbs/74 kg

Trae is an NBA player for the Atlanta Hawks. The Dallas Mavericks drafted him with the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA draft and later traded him to the Hawks. Despite being among the lightest NBA players, he is an outstanding basketballer. He is a who led the Hawks to three playoff runs.

17. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf attends a press conference during week one of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league. Photo: Tim Warner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Date of birth: 9 March 1969

9 March 1969 Place of birth: Gulfport, Mississippi, United States

Gulfport, Mississippi, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 160 lbs/73 kg

Mahmoud is a retired professional basketball player who played with the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Vancouver Grizzlies for nine years. In 1993, he was selected for the NBA Most Improved Player Award. After his NBA career, he played in multiple leagues around the world.

16. Michael Adams

Michael Adams looks for an open player during the Bullets game versus the Denver Nuggets. Photo: Tim Defrisco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Adams

Michael Adams Date of birth: 19 January 1963

19 January 1963 Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States

Hartford, Connecticut, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 160 lbs/73 kg

Michael is a professional basketball coach and former basketball player. He played 11 seasons in the NBA with the Kings, Denver Nuggets, Washington Bullets, and Charlotte Hornets. Despite his lightweight frame, he excelled with notable achievements, including being an NBA All-Star with the Bullets in 1992.

15. Donald Whiteside

Full name: Donald Whiteside

Donald Whiteside Date of birth: 25 April 1969

25 April 1969 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 160 lbs/73 kg

Donald is a retired American athlete who played for the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks between 1996 and 1997. He averaged 2.0 points in 30 regular-season games. He reached the ABA title game with the Chicago Skyliners, averaging 11.6 points for a 31-12 team (2000-2001).

14. Jacob Gilyard

Jacob Gilyard poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jacob Gilyard

Jacob Gilyard Date of birth: 14 July 1998

14 July 1998 Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Kansas City, Missouri, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 160 lbs/73 kg

Jacob Gilyard plays for Cleveland in the NBA G League. He previously played for other teams, such as the Memphis Hustle, Memphis Grizzles, and Brooklyn Nets. He is the NCAA Division 1 all-time steals leader and 2023 NBA G. League assists leader.

13. Markquis Nowell

Markquis Nowell during the first half in the Elite Eight round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Markquis Morris Nowell

Markquis Morris Nowell Date of birth: 25 December 1999

25 December 1999 Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 160 lbs/73 kg

Markquis is a professional basketball player for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League. He joined the team on 27 October 2024. He previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Raptors 905. Markquis holds the Division 1 NCAA Tournament single-game assists record.

12. Keith Jennings

Keith Jennings during the football match. Photo: Chris Covatta (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Keith Russell 'Mister' Jennings

Keith Russell 'Mister' Jennings Date of birth: 2 November 1968

2 November 1968 Place of birth: Culpeper, Virginia, United States

Culpeper, Virginia, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 160 lbs/73 kg

Keith is a professional basketball coach and former player. He began his NBA career in 1991 as a free agent. After retiring from basketball in 2004, he started his coaching career the same year. He has coached Highland School, East Tennessee State (GA), Bluefield, and Lees-McRae teams.

11. Yuki Kawamura

Yuki Kawamura of Japan dribbles the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group E game between Japan and Finland. Photo: Takashi Aoyama

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yuki Kawamura

Yuki Kawamura Date of birth: 2 May 2001

2 May 2001 Place of birth: Yanai, Yamaguchi, Japan

Yanai, Yamaguchi, Japan Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 159 lbs/72 kg

Who weighs the least in the NBA currently? Yuki, a basketballer playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, is the lightest NBA player right now. Aside from being the lightest, he is among the shortest NBA players. He has notable achievements, including winning the 2023 B.League Most Valuable Player.

10. Stan Kimbrough

Full name: Stanley R. Kimbrough

Stanley R. Kimbrough Date of birth: 24 April 1966

24 April 1966 Place of birth: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 153 lbs/69 kg

Stan is another light player who went against the grain to become successful in professional basketball. He played for several teams in the NBA, such as Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Yakima Sun Kings, and Oklahoma City Cavalry. He currently runs a youth basketball camp in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

9. Tyus Edney

Tyus Edney attends the 6th Annual Tour de Pier. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyus Dwayne Edney Sr.

Tyus Dwayne Edney Sr. Date of birth: 14 February 1973

14 February 1973 Place of birth: Gardena, California, United States

Gardena, California, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 152 lbs/69kgs

Tyus is a basketball coach and a retired professional basketball player. His professional career spanned over a decade, between 1995 and 2010. In 2017, he became an assistant coach for UCLA for two years. Tyus has been the assistant coach for San Diego since 2022.

8. Monte Towe

Head coach Monte Towe of New Orleans watches his team compete against Maryland Eastern Shore. Photo: Jonathan Daniel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Monte Corwin Towe

Monte Corwin Towe Date of birth: 27 September 1953

27 September 1953 Place of birth: Marion, Indiana, United States

Marion, Indiana, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 150 lbs/68 kg

Monte is a basketball coach and a retired professional basketball player. He played for the Denver Nuggets from 1975 to 1977, when he retired. After his retirement, he became a coach and has coached several teams, such as NC State, Raleigh Bullfrogs, Marinos Oriente, New Orleans, and Middle Tennessee.

7. Elliot Perry

Guard Elliot Perry stands on the court during the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets. Photo: Joe Murphy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elliot Lamonte Perry

Elliot Lamonte Perry Date of birth: 28 March 1969

28 March 1969 Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Memphis, Tennessee, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 150 lbs/68 kg

Elliot is a former American basketball player from Memphis, Tennessee, United States. He was selected with the tenth pick of the second round, 37th overall, by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 1991 NBA draft. After retiring in 2002, he became the radio broadcast team's colour commentator for the Memphis Grizzlies starting in the 2006-07 NBA season.

6. Wat Misaka

Full name: Wataru Misaka

Wataru Misaka Date of birth: 21 December 1923

21 December 1923 Place of birth: Ogden, Utah, United States

Ogden, Utah, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 150 lbs/68 kg

Wat was an American professional basketball player. He was the first player of Asian descent to play in the NBA, known then as the Basketball Association of America (BAA). The New York Knicks selected him in the 1947 BAA Draft. Wat passed away on 20 November 2019 at the age of 95.

5. Red Klotz

Closeup of Washington Generals head coach Red Klotz seated on the sidelines bench next to his wife, Gloria (L), during the game vs Harlem Globetrotters. Photo: John W. McDonough

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Louis Herman 'Red' Klotz

Louis Herman 'Red' Klotz Date of birth: 21 October 1921

21 October 1921 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 150 lbs/68 kg

The late Louis Herman Klotz was an American professional basketball player. He was recognised for forming the teams that play against and tour with the Harlem Globetrotters: the Washington Generals and the New York Nationals. He died on 12 July 2014 at 93, being the oldest-living NBA champion at the time of his death.

4. Greg Grant

Full name: Gregory Alan Grant

Gregory Alan Grant Date of birth: 29 August 1966

29 August 1966 Place of birth: Trenton, New Jersey, United States

Trenton, New Jersey, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 140 lbs/64 kg

Grey Grant, a retired professional basketball player weighing 140 pounds or 64 kilograms, started his NBA career in 1989. He proved an exceptional talent when he played for over 15 basketball teams. Grant won the 1995 CBA assists leader and was the 1989 NABC Division III Player of the Year.

3. Muggsy Bogues

Golden State Warriors legend Muggsy Bogues poses for a photo during the third American Express "All for Dub Nation" Watch Party. Photo: Kelly Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyrone Curtis Bogues

Tyrone Curtis Bogues Date of birth: 9 January 1965

9 January 1965 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Baltimore, Maryland, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 136 lbs/62 kg

Muggsy is a former basketball player from the United States. He played point guard for four teams during his 14-season career in the NBA, including the Washington Bullets, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto. After retiring in 2001, he became the basketball coach for Charlotte Sting in 2005 and 2006 and for the United Faith Christian Academy from 2011 to 2014.

2. Earl Boykins

Earl Boykins reacts with surprise to a foul called against him in the second half of the game against the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets. Photo: Brian Bahr

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Earl Antoine Boykins

Earl Antoine Boykins Date of birth: 2 June 1976

2 June 1976 Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland, Ohio, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 135 lbs/61 kg

Earl is an American professional basketball coach and former player. He played 13 seasons in the NBA for teams such as the New Jets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets. He is currently the assistant coach for the UTEP Miners.

1. Spud Webb

Spud Webb in motion, dribbling the basketball down the court during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Denver Nuggets. Photo: Tim DeFrisco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anthony Jerome Webb

Anthony Jerome Webb Date of birth: 13 July 1963

13 July 1963 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Dallas, Texas, United States Position: Point guard

Point guard Weight: 133 lbs (60 kg)

Spud is a former American professional basketball player. He is the lightest NBA player of all time, weighing 133 pounds or 60 kilograms. After playing college basketball at Midland College and North Carolina State University, he played for four teams in the National Basketball Association between 1985 and 1998. He is best known for winning the 1986 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Who is the smallest NBA player right now?

The smaller active NBA player is Yuki Kawamura of the Memphis Grizzlies. He weighs approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Who has the lowest weight in NBA history?

Spud Webb holds the record for the lightest NBA player ever, weighing 133 pounds or 60 kilograms. His professional basketball career spanned between 1985 and 1998.

The question of "Who is the lightest NBA player?" has sparked endless debates among basketball fans. The lightest NBA players have proven that weight is not the only determinant of success in professional basketball. Despite being lighter than most of their peers, their exceptional skills have impacted the sport.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the heaviest NBA players. The NBA has witnessed some of the largest athletes in sports history. These heaviest basketball players exemplify how size and weight can become defining traits.

The heaviest NBA players have proven that being heavy in basketball is not a hindrance but a unique strength that can contribute to success and legacy. They tend to balance physical prowess with exceptional court skills. Read this compilation to discover the heaviest players ever to grace the court.

Source: Legit.ng