Abuja, FCT - The Coalition for Accountability and Good Governance has strongly condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for declaring prominent businesswoman and philanthropist Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu wanted, describing the move as unjust.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the coalition's spokesman, Comrade Taiwo Adenuga, decried what he called an unlawful invasion of Achimugu’s residence and the alleged mistreatment of her elderly mother by EFCC operatives.

Group raises concerns over EFCC's alleged actions

Adenuga urged the anti-graft agency to uphold due process and fairness in its operations.

"As an organization that has consistently supported anti-corruption efforts and the rule of law, we are, however, constrained to express our deep dissatisfaction with the manner in which the EFCC is demonstrating its desperation to clamp down on Mrs. Achimugu and her household," he said.

According to Adenuga, Achimugu had been cooperative with the EFCC's investigation. He stated that after receiving an invitation from the commission’s Port Harcourt zonal office on March 4, 2025, she promptly responded the following day, informing officials that she was out of the country for medical reasons and requesting a rescheduled date.

"Despite this, when she did not receive a response from the EFCC regarding her rescheduling request, she followed up with another letter a week later and subsequently wrote directly to the EFCC Chairman. This letter was duly acknowledged," he said.

However, on March 15, 2025, the EFCC declared Achimugu wanted, a move Adenuga described as "shocking and troubling," saying it subjected her and her family to severe emotional distress.

EFCC accused of midnight raid and harassment

The coalition further alleged that, despite assurances from EFCC leadership against night raids, operatives stormed Achimugu’s Abuja home in the middle of the night.

"This raid saw her family members, domestic staff, and even her 80-year-old mother subjected to harassment, intimidation, and undue distress," Adenuga said, adding that the operation was carried out without a valid court warrant.

"To make matters worse, operatives carted away several valuables belonging to the family, a spectacle vividly captured in television footage of the night raid," he added.

Group alleges political witch-hunt

The coalition insisted that the EFCC's actions suggested a politically motivated campaign rather than a legitimate investigation.

"The sequence of events leading to the declaration of Mrs. Achimugu as a wanted person reeks of an orchestrated political witch-hunt rather than a genuine investigative process," Adenuga stated.

He described Achimugu as a respected entrepreneur with a solid track record in business and national development, arguing that she had never been found culpable of any wrongdoing before this incident.

Coalition calls for transparency

The coalition warned that the EFCC’s handling of Achimugu’s case, alongside previous controversial operations, including the case of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, posed risks to investor confidence in Nigeria.

"The deliberate targeting and public shaming of hardworking individuals under the guise of fighting corruption is not only tarnishing the reputation of the EFCC but also undermining its very mandate," Adenuga said.

The group urged the EFCC to operate within the law, respect citizens' rights, and avoid media trials.

"In conclusion, we strongly condemn the unjust declaration of Mrs. Aisha Achimugu as wanted, the unlawful invasion of her home, and the mistreatment of her aged mother," Adenuga said.

"We call on the EFCC to retrace its steps and uphold due process, fairness, and the principles of justice in the execution of its duties."

Who is Aisha Achimugu?

Aisha Achimugu made media headlines in January 2024 when she hosted a lavish seven-day celebration to mark her 50th birthday anniversary.

The extravagant seven-day event, which quickly became the talk of the town, was held at Calivigny Island and Silversands in Grenada, as well as in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Many prominent Nigerians and politicians, including the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, attended the celebration, which took place on the Caribbean island of Grenada.

