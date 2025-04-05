Gernot Rohr has criticised the Beninese Football Federation for their poor arrangements during the World Cup qualifier

The Cheetahs suffered a 0-2 defeat to Bafana Bafana at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan in the CAF Qualification Group C

Rohr's side also dropped two points after squandering a two-goal lead against the Warriors of Zimbabwe

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr is unhappy with the country’s football governing body over poor travel arrangements.

The 71-year-old said some of the national players made sacrifices to prosecute their crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The Cheetahs are currently in third place with eight points in the CAF Qualification Group C.

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has lamented over the poor travel arrangement by the football authorities during their World Cup qualifiers last March. Photo by: Sia KAMBOU / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Rohr slams Benin FA

Gernot Rohr has addressed the challenges the Cheetahs faced during their World Cup qualifiers, attributing their disappointing results to inadequate travel arrangements made by the football authorities.

According to AllNigeria, the German coach explained that he encountered similar issues while managing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 71-year-old highlighted that some players had to purchase their tickets for the qualifiers.

He also noted that the team endured a grueling 26-hour journey from their initial destination to Durban for their match against Zimbabwe, who had chosen a venue in South Africa per snl24.. He said via Footboom1:

"Some of the players had to buy their tickets because they weren't validated.

“They went to the ticket office, and the ticket wasn't valid, so they had to pay for it themselves.

"We have a significant issue with travel arrangements. If you want to compete in the World Cup; as I experienced this with Nigeria, good travel conditions are vital. It all starts there."

"This isn't the first time this has occurred. “26 hours of travel, including a four-hour wait in Addis Ababa and 6.5 hours overnight in Johannesburg before catching the flight to Durban—that's quite a challenge for a team aiming to perform at its best".

Gernot Rohr claimed that some of the players bought their tickets themselves to prosecute their World Cup qualifying matches last month. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Rohr makes Group C prediction

Gernot Rohr has stated that South Africa stands a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The former Niger Republic coach believes Bafana Bafana has quality players capable of getting the job done.

The German coach also acknowledged that while the Super Eagles are favourites, they have not lived up to expectations. He said via NationSports:

“South Africa and Nigeria are the favourites in this Group C, and I quite agree.

"You can say they are favourites, especially South Africa, but we shall see. But for us, we are preparing well".

Rohr names 2 important Super Eagles players

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has named the two most important players in the Nigerian national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria faces a difficult but not impossible task of qualifying for the 2026 Mundial scheduled to be played in the USA, Canada and Mexico after a poor start to the campaign.

Rohr has singled out Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon as the best in the Nigerian national team, snubbing the most popular star, Victor Osimhen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng