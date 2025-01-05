The NDLEA announced that US-trained filmmaker Emeka Emmanuel Mbadiwe was arrested on December 27, 2024, in his Lekki hotel room for involvement in drug trafficking

On December 5, 2025, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced via X that its officers arrested a US-trained Hollywood and Nollywood filmmaker, Emeka Emmanuel Mbadiwe, who is also a motivational speaker.

Mbadiwe was apprehended in his Lekki hotel room on Friday, December 27, 2024, following the earlier arrest of his partner, Uzoekwe Ugochukwu James, the same day.

Imported to Nigeria

James was caught at a warehouse in Ajao Estate, Ikeja, where he had been sent by Mbadiwe to collect a shipment of 33 parcels of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis weighing 17.30 kilograms.

The shipment had arrived at the Import shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja from the United States on December 24, 2024, aboard a Delta Airline flight, concealed in large wooden boxes.

Statement from NDLEA

NDLEA Operation in Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria is responsible for combating drug trafficking and abuse.

The agency conducts regular operations to intercept illicit drugs, arrest suspects, and dismantle drug cartels. Recent high-profile arrests include the apprehension of a wanted drug kingpin as well as significant drug seizures across various states.

Busted in Kwara

In Kwara State, NDLEA operatives arrested a fresh graduate, Khadijat Abdulraheem, aged 24, and a 20-year-old University of Ilorin student, Ayomide Morakinyo, on Sunday, December 29, 2024. The arrests took place at Tanke-University of Ilorin Road, Oke Odo, Ilorin, based on credible intelligence.

It was reported that they were producing and selling drug-laced cupcakes to students in the community.

Upon searching their apartment, the operatives recovered 42 pieces of drugged cakes.

NDLEA Who Swallowed 74 Wraps of Drugs Arrested

Legit.ng reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 48-year-old businessman, Orizu Ifeanyi Arthur, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for attempting to smuggle 74 wraps of heroin and cocaine to Paris, France.

Orizu, who was intercepted on December 22, 2024, during passenger clearance for Air France Flight 844, refused a body scan, citing medical reasons.

