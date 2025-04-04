Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju died after collapsing in the ring during a fight in Ghana

The Ghana Boxing Authority have provided clarifications over the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olarenwaju, who passed away after collapsing in the ring.

Nigeria and Ghana's boxing community was thrown into mourning last week after the boxer, popularly known as Success, collapsed in the third round of his fight with John Mbanugu.

The ringside paramedics administered first aid, and he was immediately rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) through its secretary general Remi Aboderin told Punch NG that the boxer was not cleared for the Saturday match, even though he was cleared for a match on Friday, which was cancelled.

He reportedly fought because of money, as he was looking to clear his debts back home despite his medical clearance for a different match.

“Segun got our approval to fight in Ghana, a fight that was proposed to take place on a Friday. Unfortunately, they did a weigh-in on Thursday, and he was found to be overweight, and they told him the person he was to fight was not his weight,” he said.

“They said to do this, they would increase his purse with another $500, which he said was too small, and due to that, there was no agreement.”

His coach Babatunde Ojo also reportedly warned the former National and West African light heavyweight champion that he had not trained enough to take on the fight.

GBA clarifies Olanrewaju's death

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), through its Communications Director Mohammed Amin Lamptey, has set the record straight, addressing misinformation circulating in the media.

Lamptey made this clarification during an interview with United Television (UTV), emphasising that Olanrewaju was still alive when he left the venue.

“The referee called the ringside physician, who then summoned the National Ambulance Service. They resuscitated him, transferred him to Korle Bu, and took him straight to the emergency department. He was put on oxygen, but after 30 minutes, he died,” Lamptey explained.

He reiterated that he did not die in the ring and such claims in the media are false.

“Let’s correct some misinformation out there. People are reporting that he died at the boxing arena, but that’s false. He didn’t die in the ring,” he concluded.

Olanrewaju's mother cries out

Legit.ng reported that Olanrewaju's mother cried out for justice, admitting there was foul play in the death of her son after he passed away after collapsing in the ring.

His mother claimed that his son texted her that he was threatened to step down for his opponent, and she saw the message hours later when he had passed away.

