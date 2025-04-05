Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

Abeokuta, Ogun State - The spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, has passed away after a brief illness.

Oladunjoye died at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Ogun APC spokesman Tunde Oladunjoye dies at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom. Photo credit: Olatunde Ayinde Oladunjoye

Source: Facebook

His death was announced via his Facebook page, Olatunde Ayinde Oladunjoye.

As reported by The Punch, Oladunjoye died in the hospital where he had gone to the UK to seek medical treatment.

Governor Dapo Abiodun confirmed Oladunjoye’s death in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Abiodun described Oladunjoye’s death as a terrible and devastating loss to Ogun state and the party.

The governor described the deceased “as a forthright, down-to-earth, consummate politician who always stood gallantly and unwaveringly by any cause believed in”

Oladunjoye was a one-time Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government and a renowned consultant

“This is tragic news that is, frankly, difficult to fathom; one death too many, but still we acknowledge the sovereignty of Almighty God who has chosen to call him home at this time.

“As a party man and aide, Oladunjoye never believed in half measures: he went out of his way to defend the programmes, policies, philosophy and the image of the Ogun State Government under our leadership. He was an effective and highly accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng