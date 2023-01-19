Big Brother Titans: Juicy Jay’s biography, age, origins, socials

Who is BBTitans Juicy Jay? He is a fashionist, social media model, and aspiring professional rugby player from Mthatha, South Africa. He is one of the 20 housemates competing in the reality TV show Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala.

Siyamthanda Jwacu, now famous as BBTitans Juicy Jay, got initial fame on social media as a rugby player and fashion model. His inclusion in the cast of Big Brother Titans cast has brought him more fame. He describes himself as charismatic and energetic and hopes to have fun with other housemates in the show.

Profile summary

Full name Siyamthanda Jwacu Nickname Juicy Jay Gender Male Date of birth 4 June 1998 Age 24 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Mthatha, South Africa Current residence Mthatha, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’2” Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 234 Weight in kilograms 106 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Nelson Mandela University Profession Athlete, model, reality TV star

Big Brother Titans Juicy Jay’s biography

Siyamthanda Jwacu was born on 4 June 1998 and was raised in Mthatha, South Africa, alongside his younger brother. The reality TV star is 24 years old as of January 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

He is a South African national of African heritage and resides in Mthatha, South Africa. As for his education, he studied a diploma course in management at Nelson Mandela University.

How did BBTitans Juicy Jay become famous?

He was first known as a rugby player and Instagram model. The athlete has captivated a significant number of followers on Instagram with his posts about rugby. He is also passionate about modelling and fashion and regularly uploads his lifestyle pictures on the page. He plays rugby for FNB Madibaz, Nelson Mandela University’s rugby team.

He recently gained more prominence after he was announced as one of the contestants in the reality TV show Big Brother Titans. He competes against 19 housemates for the $100 thousand top prize.

Social media presence

He is gradually becoming a social media celebrity, thanks to his newly found fame on the TV show BBTitans. His audience on different platforms has considerably increased and if you want to follow his social media updates, here are his handles:

Instagram : @siya_jwacu

: @siya_jwacu Twitter:

Fast facts about BBTitans Juicy Jay

What is Juicy Jay from BBTitans’ real name? He was born Siyamthanda Jwacu. When was BBTitans Juicy Jay born? He was born on 4 June 1998. He is 24 years old as of January 2023. What is BBTitans Juicy Jay’s nationality? He is a South African national. Where does BBTitans Juicy Jay come from? He comes from Mthatha, South Africa. How did Juicy Jay from Big Brother Titans become famous? He gained initial fame as an athlete and model but is now known as a reality TV star because of BBTitans. Who is Juicy Jay from BBTitans dating? The entertainer is seemingly single at the moment. Is Juicy Jay from BBTitans on social media? He is active on Instagram and Twitter.

BBTitans Juicy Jay is a rising rugby player and social media model. He is part of the 20 participants in the 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans and hopes to enjoy his time with the housemates and win the show’s top prize.

