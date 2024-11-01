Top 10 worst NFL injuries that showed how brutal the game can get

Contact sports, like American football, rank high among the riskiest games. In the battle of the largest, swiftest and strongest, hits, breaks, and tears become the order of the day. Uncover details of the worst NFL injuries in history and their impact on individual players and the sport as a whole.

Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers lays on the ground after an apparent injury at Levi's Stadium on 18 September 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

This list of the worst NFL injuries of all time was compiled by tracking historical accounts of grisly football encounters through the NFL's official physically unable to perform list, Sports Injury Central and sports news publications such as ESPN and AP. The list takes into account historical reports of injuries as well as those of active football players.

Top 10 worst NFL injuries

Common injuries on the football field include concussions, dislocations, ligament sprains and tears. According to NCBI, spinal and axial skeleton injuries occur often in the NFL. Below is a deep dive into the most gruesome injuries in the NFL.

Player Position Team at the time of injury Injury type Darryl Stingley Wide receiver New England Patriots Broken neck Damar Hamlin Football safety Buffalo Bills Cardiac arrest Ryan Shazier Linebacker Pittsburgh Steelers Spinal contusion Johnny Knox Wide receiver Chicago Bears Fractured vertebrae Tua Tagovailoa Quarterback Miami Dolphins Repeated concussion Bo Jackson Running back Los Angeles Raiders Severe hip injury Joe Theismann Quarterback Washington Redskins Comminuted compound fracture Elijah Henderson Linebacker Minnesota Vikings Broken leg Orlando Brown Offensive tackle Cleveland Browns Eye injury Rashad Johnson Defensive back Arizona Cardinals Broken fingertip

1. Darryl Stingley — Broken neck

Oakland Raiders Jack Tatum (back) hits New England Patriots Darryl Stingley (front) in August 1978, leaving him with a career-ending injury. Photo: Ron Riesterer/Sporting News

Date of injury : 12 August 1987

: 12 August 1987 Outcome: Career-ending injury and long-term impairment

On 12 August 1987, the New England Patriots met the Raiders for a pre-season exhibition match in Oakland, California. In the second period of the game, the then 26-year-old wide receiver, Darryl Stingley, was hit by the opposing team's safety, Jack Tatum.

Darryl Stingley's injury resulted in a broken neck and life-long paralysis. Despite suffering a career-ending injury, he remained with the Patriots in administrative positions until he died in 2007.

Although more safety rules have been enforced in the game, similar injuries have been recorded. On 29 November 1992, New York Jets' Dennis Byrd shattered his fifth cervical vertebra in the neck after a collision with teammate Scott Mersereau. Others include Sterling Sharpe and Steve Emtman.

2. Damar Hamlin — Cardiac arrest

The moment Damar Hamlin (back) was hit by Tee Higgins (front) during a game at Paycor Stadium on 2 January 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell

Date of injury : 2 January 2023

: 2 January 2023 Outcome: Full recovery

On 2 January 2023, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals played against each other in a Week 17 game. However, a routine tackle went awry when Tee Higgin's shoulder hit Damar Hamlin in the chest. Although Hamlin momentarily regained his balance and got to his feet, he went into cardiac arrest, prompting a medical response.

By 23 May 2023, the Bills' safety had fully recovered and eased into active play. Since then, he has spearheaded efforts to increase access to defibrillators and promote CPR training in his community.

Although Damar Hamlin's injury outcome was positive, Chuck Hughes's story is a sobering reminder of the fatal potential of injuries in the sports league. The 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions passed away after collapsing during a game against the Chicago Bears on 24 October 1971.

3. Ryan Shazier — Spinal contusion

Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers lies on the ground after suffering a back injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on 4 December 2017. Photo: John Grieshop

Date of injury : 4 December 2017

: 4 December 2017 Outcome: Career-ending

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was poised to become one of football's greatest. However, a crushed spinal cord put a sudden halt to his promising career.

The injury occurred during a match against the Cincinnati Bengals on 4 December 2017. Shazier's momentum during a tackle forcefully lunged him into Cincinnati wide receiver Josh Malone's hip head-first.

Shazier has fully recovered and is now a champion for player safety and spinal cord injury patients. Other who have suffered SCI injuries include Reggie Brown, Kevin Everett and Eric LeGrand.

4. Johnny Knox — Fractured vertebrae

Johnny Knox of the Chicago Bears on the ground during a fumble pile. The NFL player was pictured during warm-ups prior to an NFL game. Photo: @JananaK on X(Twitter) Tom Dahlin

Date of injury : 18 December 2011

: 18 December 2011 Outcome: Career-ending injury and long-term impairment

On 18 December 2011, a fumbled recovery resulted in Knox's sudden career end. After receiving a pass from a teammate, the Seattle Seahawks defence moved into action.

Their strong safety, Kam Chancellor, caused a fumble and prompted Knox to turn in the hopes of recovering the ball. At the same time, Seahawks' defensive end Anthony Hargrove dove for the ball, hitting Knox with such force that it contorted his upper body in a gruesome manner.

Although he underwent months of treatment, Knox never healed enough to return to the field. Other NFL players who have suffered varying degrees of broken vertebrae, like Johnny Knox's injury, include Tony Romo, Derek Carr, Matt Slauson, Carson Wentz, and Matthew Stafford.

5. Tua Tagovailoa — Repeated concussion

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa lays on the ground as medical staff attend to him during a game at Paycor Stadium on 29 September 2022. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service

Date of injury : 29 September 2022

: 29 September 2022 Outcome: Full recovery

At the time of writing, Miami Dolphins' star starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is the centre of the NFL's attention after suffering another concussion in Week 2. Tua, who hopes to return to play, has had three diagnosed concussions since 2022.

His most scary injury episode was seen in September 2022. On 22 September 2022, he hit his head and stumbled, getting up. After an evaluation by the medical staff, the presumed head injury was deemed a back injury. Five days later, the Dolphin's starter slammed his head onto the turf and was seen displaying a fencing response, a tonic posture indicating a head injury.

6. Bo Jackson — Severe hip injury

LA Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34), falls onto the ground at an awkward angle after a hip injury on 13 January 1991 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Photo: @NFLMAVERICK (modified by author)

Date of injury : 13 January 1991

: 13 January 1991 Outcome: Career-ending injury

On 13 January 1991, two-sport athlete Bo Jackson suffered one of the rarest NFL injuries. According to Alabama Football, the running back was tackled at the end of a 34-yard run. He landed directly on the right knee, and other players landed on his back, driving his femur out of the hip socket.

The injury first thought to be a simple pulled thigh muscle, turned out to be a severe hip dislocation injury with avascular necrosis. Miami Dolphins star starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also suffered a hip dislocation while playing for Alabama State.

7. Joe Theismann — Comminuted compound fracture

Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann is helped by medical staff and other players after being injured during a game at RFK Stadium on 18 November 1985. Photo: George Gojkovich

Date of injury : 18 November 1985

: 18 November 1985 Outcome: Career-ending injury and long-term impairment

On 18 November 1985, Joe Theismann suffered a of the right leg between the tibia and fibula. During a match against the New York Giants, Theismann was hit by Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor from behind.

The blow caused the NFL quarterback's leg to snap between the knee and ankle. It left him with a mangled leg and bone damage that caused his right leg to remain shorter than the left.

8. Elijah Henderson — Broken leg

Minnesota Vikings' linebacker E.J. Henderson is attended to after an injury during a game against the Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on 6 December 2009. Photo: Christian Petersen

Date of injury : 6 December 2009

: 6 December 2009 Outcome: Full recovery

On 6 December 2009, Henderson suffered a brutal injury that left his left leg bent in at an awkward angle. The linebacker's fractured femur that sidelined him for the rest of the season was acquired during a tackle.

Other players who have had similar incidents include Alex Smith, Eric Wood, Leon Washington, and Napolean McCallum. Another ghastly injury caught on live television affected Cincinnati Bengals player Tim Krumrie, who broke his left leg in three places, the tibia, fibula, and ankle, during a Super Bowl match.

9. Orlando Brown — Eye injury

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Orlando Brown reacts after he was accidentally hit in the eye with a penalty flag at Browns Stadium on 19 December 1999. Photo: George Gojkovic

Date : 19 December 1999

: 19 December 1999 Outcome: Career-ending injury with temporary impairment

On 19 December 1999, a bizarre accident nearly cost Cleveland Browns linesman his eyesight. In an attempt to call a false start, the referee threw a penalty marker (flag) that flew right through Brown's face guard, striking his right eye.

While describing the incident that halted his career, Brown said;

One minute, everything was fine, and the next minute, boom! Darkness! Pain!

10. Rashad Johnson — Broken fingertip

Rashad Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals (left) prepares to tackle Jimmy Graham of the New Orleans Saints (right) during the game that cost him the tips of his fingers. Photo: Stacy Revere

Date of injury : 22 September 2013

: 22 September 2013 Outcome: Permanent physical impairment

Rashad Johnson's injury during the 2009 NFL season stands out due to its unusual and gruesome nature. While playing against the New Orleans Saints, the Cardinals' safety severed the tip of his right middle finger. Still, he continued to play without realising the severity of the injury until he removed his glove to find the top part of his middle finger missing..

What is the most common injury in the NFL?

Concussions are the most common injuries in high-impact contact sports such as American football. As such, the NFL has enforced strict guidelines on protective gear, game behaviour as well as treatment and recovery protocols.

What was the worst NFL injury?

Joe Theismann's injury is considered one of the worst NFL injuries. However, Darryl Stingley's broken neck and spinal cord injury, as well as Chuck Hughes' injury outcome, raise chills across the American football world.

The most feared injuries in the sport involve ligaments and tendons. They cause intense pain and require prolonged treatment and rehabilitation.

The worst NFL injuries have caused chronic pain, temporary disability, or even permanent disability in players. These include concussions, broken spinal cords, limbs and mutilated parts of the body such as eyes and fingers. This has prompted the NFL to increase player safety rules, which has reduced the incidence of accidents on the football field.

