Best left-handed NBA players: 25 most iconic basketball stars ever

On the basketball court, nothing matters more than defeating the opposing team. Physical attributes such as height, preferred dominant hand, or race are also important to players, as demonstrated by the success of the best left-handed NBA players.

Derek Fisher (L), Bill Russell (C), and Manu Ginobili are some of the best left-handed basketball players. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE, Bettmann Archive, D. Clarke Evans/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we have used data from the NBA's all-time records of the best left-handed NBA players of all time. We have used each player's league career summary and official team websites to detail their achievements. While not exhaustive, this list highlights some of the most notable left-handed hoopers.

Best left-handed NBA players

Left-handed players have made a unique mark on the NBA with their skill and creativity. Here is a look at some of the best left-handed hoopers to ever grace the court.

Player Major achievements Bill Russell 11 NBA Championships Derek Fisher 5 NBA Championships Manu Ginobili 4 NBA Championships Toni Kukoč 3 NBA Championships Phil Jackson 2 NBA Championships Richard Barnett 2 NBA Championships Willis Reed 2 NBA Championships Dave Cowens 2 NBA Championships David Robinson 2 NBA Championships Lamar Odom 2 NBA Championships Chris Bosh 2 NBA Championships Lenny Wilkens 1 NBA Championship Billy Cunningham 1 NBA Championship Gail Goodrich 1 NBA Championship Nate Archibald 1 NBA Championship Avery Johnson 1 NBA Championship Tayshaun Prince 1 NBA Championship David Lee 1 NBA Championship DeAndre Jordan 1 NBA Championship Tristan Thompson 1 NBA Championship Artis Gilmore 1 NBA Championship Bob Lanier 1 NBA Championship Chris Mullin 1 NBA Championship Goran Dragic 1 NBA Championship James Harden 1 NBA Championship

1. Bill Russell

Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait circa 1969 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Raphael/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Felton Russell

: William Felton Russell Date of birth : 12 February 1934

: 12 February 1934 Age : 88 years (as of 2024)

: 88 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: West Monroe, Louisiana, United States

With eleven championships in the bag, it is undeniable that Bill Russel is the best left-handed NBA player ever. The Hall of Famer, who was considered the single most devastating force in the history of the game, won the silverware during his thirteen-year career with the Celtics, with eight consecutive wins between 1960 and 1966.

2. Derek Fisher

Derek Fisher of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait on 1 September 1997 in Florida. Photo by Andy Hayt/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Derek Lamar Fisher

: Derek Lamar Fisher Date of birth : 9 August 1974

: 9 August 1974 Age : 50 years (as of 2024)

: 50 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Little Rock, Arkansas, United States

The former NBA player turned coach and analyst spent eighteen seasons mainly playing for the LA Lakers and other teams such as the Golden State Warriors Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder. His five NBA Championships were won between 2000 and 2010 while playing with the Lakers.

3. Manu Ginóbili

Manu Ginóbili poses for a photograph during the San Antonio Spurs Media Day at the Spurs Practice Facility on 26 September 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. Photos by D. Clarke Evans/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Emanuel David Ginóbili

: Emanuel David Ginóbili Date of birth : 28 July 1977

: 28 July 1977 Age : 47 years (as of 2024)

: 47 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Bahía Blanca, Argentina

Ginóbili is an Argentine basketball player who began playing with the Estudiantes Bahia Blanca. His prowess took him across the world, where he played in America’s National Basketball League and the Olympics in Athens, Beijing, and London.

4. Toni Kukoč

Toni Kuko pictured during the Chicago Bulls Inaugural Ring of Honor Gala on 11 January 2024 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Toni Kukoč

: Toni Kukoč Date of birth : 18 September 1968

: 18 September 1968 Age : 56 years (as of 2024)

: 56 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Split, Croatia

Before joining the NBA, Toni Kukoč was a strong forward whose contribution to Croatia's Olympic campaign had earned him two silver medals. The 6-time EuroLeague champion and the 1991 FIBA European Player of the Year was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

5. Phil Jackson

Phil Jackson of the New York Knicks poses for a portrait circa 1974. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Philip Douglas Jackson

: Philip Douglas Jackson Date of birth : 17 September 1945

: 17 September 1945 Age : 79 years (as of 2024)

: 79 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Deer Lodge, Montana, United States

Phil Jackson won two NBA championships as a member of the New York Knicks before transitioning into coaching. As a coach, he won 11 NBA championships, six with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and five with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000s.

6. Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett speaks during the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on 5 September 2019 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Richard Barnett

: Richard Barnett Date of birth : 2 October 1936

: 2 October 1936 Age : 88 years (as of 2024)

: 88 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gary, Indiana, United States

Richard Barnett played in the NBA during the 1960s and 1970s. Known for his smooth scoring ability, Barnett was a key contributor to the Knicks' 1970 NBA Championship team, providing important perimeter shooting alongside stars like Willis Reed and Walt Frazier.

7. Willis Reed

Willis Reed of the New York Knicks pauses to look at the scoreboard during a game against the Buffalo Braves in Madison Square Garden on 16 October 1973, in New York. Photo by Ross Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Willis Reed Jr.

: Willis Reed Jr. Date of birth : 25 June 1942

: 25 June 1942 Age : 80 years (as of 2024)

: 80 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, United States

Willis Reed was a legendary centre and captain of the New York Knicks, best known for his role on the team’s championship runs in the 1970s. Reed is best known for his heroic performance in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals when he limped onto the court and played despite a gruesome injury.

8. Dave Cowens

Dave Cowens of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait circa 1974. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Instagram

Full name : David William Cowens

: David William Cowens Date of birth : 25 October 1948

: 25 October 1948 Age : 76 years (as of 2024)

: 76 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Newport, Kentucky, United States

Dave Cowens was a two-time NBA champion (1974 and 1976). He was named NBA MVP in 1973 and earned eight All-Star selections throughout his career. His ability to rebound, score, and play defence made him a standout player during the golden era of Boston basketball.

9. David Robinson

David Robinson of the United States National Men's Team poses for a portrait circa 1991. Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Maurice Robinson

: David Maurice Robinson Date of birth : 6 August 1965

: 6 August 1965 Age : 59 years (as of 2024)

: 59 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Key West, Florida, United States

David Robinson is a two-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs. The combination of size (7'1"), athleticism, shot-blocking, rebounding, and scoring ability made him a force on the floor. His leadership helped lead the Spurs to titles in 1999 and 2003, cementing his legacy as one of the game's greats.

10. Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom of the Los Angeles Lakers poses during the NBA Media Day at Toyota Sports Center on 25 September 2010 in El Segundo, California. Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lamar Joseph Odom

: Lamar Joseph Odom Date of birth : 6 November 1979

: 6 November 1979 Age : 45 years (as of 2024)

: 45 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: South Jamaica, New York, United States

Lamar Odom was a versatile forward and a member of the Los Angeles Lakers' back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. He was awarded the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011 for his impact. Standing at 6'10", Lamar Odom's ball-handling, playmaking, rebounding, and scoring ability made him one of the most talented players of his era.

11. Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat poses for a portrait during Miami Heat media day at American Airlines Arena on 28 September 2015, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rob Foldy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Wesson Bosh

: Christopher Wesson Bosh Date of birth : 24 March 1984

: 24 March 1984 Age : 40 years (as of 2024)

: 40 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Chris Bosh was a key member of the Miami Heat's Big Three alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. He helped lead the team to two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. An 11-time All-Star, Bosh was known for his defensive presence, leadership, and selfless play, which were vital to the Heat’s success during their championship runs.

12. Lenny Wilkens

Lenny Wilkens looks on during a game between Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls on 27 December 1997 at The United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Glenn James/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Leonard Randolph Wilkens

: Leonard Randolph Wilkens Date of birth : 28 October 1937

: 28 October 1937 Age : 87 years (as of 2024)

: 87 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Lenny Wilkens was one of the most accomplished players turned coaches in NBA history. The 9-time All-Star and Hall of Famer had a long and successful playing career, primarily with the St. Louis Hawks and the Seattle SuperSonics.

12. Billy Cunningham

NBA legend Billy Cunningham attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend on 20 February 2022, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William John Cunningham

: William John Cunningham Date of birth : 3 June 1943

: 3 June 1943 Age : 81 years (as of 2024)

: 81 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

A four-time NBA All-Star, Cunningham played for the Philadelphia 76ers during their 1967 championship season. He later transitioned into a successful coaching career, earning NBA Coach of the Year honours in 1973.

13. Gail Goodrich

Gail Goodrich of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait circa 1974. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gail Charles Goodrich Jr.

: Gail Charles Goodrich Jr. Date of birth : 23 April 1943

: 23 April 1943 Age : 81 years (as of 2024)

: 81 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Gail Goodrich was a key player for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns during his career. He was a member of the Lakers' 1972 NBA Championship team, where his clutch performances helped secure the title. The five-time All-Star was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 1974 after leading the league in scoring briefly.

15. Nate Archibald

Tiny Archibald of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait in 1982 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Raphael/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nathaniel 'Tiny' Archibald

: Nathaniel 'Tiny' Archibald Date of birth : 2 September 1948

: 2 September 1948 Age : 76 years (as of 2024)

: 76 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

In 1973, Tiny became the only player in NBA history to lead the league in both points and assists in the same season. He is a six-time All-Star and a member of the NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. His success with the Kansas City Kings and later the Boston Celtics solidified him as one of the game's great point guards.

16. Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day at the Warriors Practice Facility in Oakland, California. Photo: Rocky Widner/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Avery DeWitt Johnson

: Avery DeWitt Johnson Date of birth : 25 March 1965

: 25 March 1965 Age : 59 years (as of 2024)

: 59 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Avery Johnson led the San Antonio Spurs to an NBA championship in 1999, hitting a key jumper in Game 5 of the Finals to clinch the title. A two-time All-Star, Johnson was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 1999 for his tenacious defence.

17. Tayshaun Prince

Tayshaun Prince of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day at the Pistons Practice Facility on 1 October 2007, in Auburn Hills, MI. Photo: D. Lippitt/Einstein/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tayshaun Durell Prince

: Tayshaun Durell Prince Date of birth : 28 February 1980

: 28 February 1980 Age : 44 years (as of 2024)

: 44 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

Tayshaun Prince was a key member of the Detroit Pistons' 2004 NBA Championship team. His signature moment came with a clutch block on Reggie Miller in the Eastern Conference Finals, a play that became iconic in Pistons history. Prince also earned an All-Defensive Team selection and played a vital role in Detroit's strong defensive identity throughout the mid-2000s.

18. David Lee

David Lee of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on 3 February 2015 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. Photo: Rocky Widner/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Lee

: David Lee Date of birth : 29 April 1983

: 29 April 1983 Age : 41 years (as of 2024)

: 41 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

David Lee was a skilled power forward known for his scoring, rebounding, and efficient inside play. A two-time NBA All-Star, Lee was a key contributor to the Golden State Warriors' success, including their 2015 championship run, where he played a vital role off the bench.

19. DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during 2024-25 NBA Media Day on 26 September 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr.

: Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr. Date of birth : 21 July 1988

: 21 July 1988 Age : 36 years (as of 2024)

: 36 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

DeAndre Jordan is a two-time NBA All-Star. A key member of the Lob City era with the Los Angeles Clippers, Jordan led the NBA in rebounds per game in 2015 and was named to the All-NBA Third Team that same year. Over his career, he has played for several teams, continuing to provide a strong defensive presence in the paint.

20. Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a portrait during media day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on 30 September 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tristan Trevor James Thompson

: Tristan Trevor James Thompson Date of birth : 13 March 1991

: 13 March 1991 Age : 33 years (as of 2024)

: 33 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brampton, Canada

Tristan Thompson was a key contributor to the Cavs' 2016 NBA Championship win. He has also earned a reputation as a strong offensive rebounder, leading the league in that category at times. Throughout his career, Thompson has played for several teams, maintaining his role as a solid role player and interior defender.

21. Artis Gilmore

Chicago Bulls centre Artis Gilmore stands on the court during a game circa 1970. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Artis Gilmore Sr.

: Artis Gilmore Sr. Date of birth : 21 September 1949

: 21 September 1949 Age : 75 years (as of 2024)

: 75 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Chipley, Florida, United States

Artis Gilmore made a significant impact in both the NBA and ABA, earning multiple All-NBA and All-ABA honours during his career. He was named the ABA MVP in 1972 and later played key roles with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. With his towering presence and impressive skills, Gilmore was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

22. Bob Lanier

Bob Lanier attends Legends & Legacy: A Salute To 100 Years of Change at Gotham Hall on 15 July 2009 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robert Jerry Lanier Jr.

: Robert Jerry Lanier Jr. Date of birth : 10 September 1948

: 10 September 1948 Age : 73 years (as of 2024)

: 73 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Buffalo, New York, United States

Bob Lanier was a dominant centre during the 1970s, known for his scoring, rebounding, and leadership on the court. An 8-time All-Star, Lanier was a key figure for the Detroit Pistons and later the Milwaukee Bucks, earning All-NBA honours multiple times. He averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for much of his career.

23. Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during a game against the New York Knicks on 28th January 1991 at the Network Associates Arena. Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Allsport

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Paul Mullin

: Christopher Paul Mullin Date of birth: 30 July 1963

30 July 1963 Age : 61 years (as of 2024)

: 61 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Chris Mullin is a Hall of Famer and one of the NBA’s most prolific shooters. He is best known for his time with the Golden State Warriors. Mullin helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as part of the iconic "Dream Team." With his smooth left-handed shooting stroke and basketball IQ, Mullin established himself as one of the game's great small forwards.

24. Goran Dragić

Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat poses for a portrait during media day at American Airlines Arena on 30 September 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Goran Dragić

: Goran Dragić Date of birth : 6 May 1986

: 6 May 1986 Age : 38 years (as of 2024)

: 38 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Goran Dragić, a skilled point guard, has had a distinguished NBA career, highlighted by an All-Star selection in 2018. Known for his quickness, ball-handling, and scoring ability, he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2014.

25. James Harden

James Harden of the LA Clippers poses for a portrait at Honey Training Center on 2 November 2023 in Playa Vista, California. Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Edward Harden Jr.

: James Edward Harden Jr. Date of birth : 26 August 1989

: 26 August 1989 Age : 35 years (as of 2024)

: 35 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

James Harden is one of the most famous left-handed NBA players, earning multiple All-Star selections and the 2018 NBA MVP award. He has led the league in points per game three times and in assists once. Harden is also a three-time NBA scoring champion and has been named to the All-NBA First Team multiple times.

Is LeBron James left-handed?

Lakers' power forward LeBron James is left-handed. However, he shoots with his right hand. Other left-handed NBA players who shoot right-handed are Miles Bridges, Larry Bird, Russell Westbrook, Rudy Gobert, Gary Payton and Bill Walton. In a 2018 press conference, he spoke about his ambidextrous talent, saying:

I do not know how I became a right-handed basketball player. I think it is probably Michael Jordan and Penny Hardaway, guys I looked up to growing up. Seeing those guys shooting righty, I said I guess I'll shoot righty. I'm pretty much a left-hand guy.

Is Shaq left-handed?

Shaquille O'Neal is right-handed. However, his appearance on an NHL on TNT episode, where he correctly glided across the ice holding a left-handed stick, raised some questions.

Is it better to be left-handed in basketball?

According to Stathead, the percentage of left-handed NBA players in 2021 was 9.1%. A 2021 report by the NBA revealed that left-hand players with a degree of cross-dominance have a slightly higher advantage.

Left-handed NBA players have experienced and recorded achievements similar to those of right-handed players. Their ability to keep up with the speedy nature of basketball moves on the court is nothing short of impressive.

