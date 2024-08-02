A Nigerian lady who did her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at a shop said she would like to be retained

The lady spent one year at the shop which sells household utensils and the owner gave her N70,000 as a parting pay

The shop owner also said if the lady is ready to continue working at the shop, she would be retained

A Nigerian lady who did her NYSC at a shop has been rewarded handsomely by the shop owner.

The shop owner gave the lady N70,000 as parting pay at the end of the service year at the utensils shop.

The lady did her NYSC at a shop selling utensils. Photo credit: TikTok/Dee Utensils.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by Dee Utensils, the shop owner was spotted as she narrated how the NYSC lady had contributed to her shop during her service year.

The shop owner then asked the lady if she would like to be retained in the shop and the 'corper' said yes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

NYSC lady paid new minimum wage by employer

She asked the shop manager to pay the NYSC lady the new minimum wage which is N70,000.

Dee Utensils said:

"Join us in celebrating the incredible achievement of our very own NYSC staff at Dee Utensils on her signing out. Your dedication, hard work, and positive energy have made a lasting impact on all of us. You've been a true asset to our team, and we couldn't be prouder! Thank you for your unwavering commitment and for bringing your best every single day. Here's to your bright future ahead!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of NYSC lady who served at a shop

@Lion said:

"We need people like you in this our society. Seeing what you did, I'm proud of you madam."

@MercyGoldBranding737

"Where is your shop ma, I will love to serve at your shop ma."

@Godwin Ifiok765 said:

"God bless you madam, with the joy on the faces of your staffs, I can conclude that you are a good employer & may God prosper your business."

NYSC lady loses her job

A Nigerian lady said she lost the job she got almost immediately after she resumed at her duty post.

In a video, the lady noted that she accepted the job offer a month ago, only for her to lose it after reporting.

In the story, which has gone viral on TikTok, she narrated that she was asked to leave the place after three hours.

Source: Legit.ng