A Nigerian PhD student in the United States has offered insight into his marital home weeks after marrying an American woman

The Nigerian in the diaspora said his wife's income is not hidden from him, and likewise, his stipends

While elaborating on the transparent and honest way they run their home, he gave three reasons they adopted this approach

Ifeanyi Eze, a Nigerian PhD student in the United States, said that his American wife brings her salary to him, and he knows her bank pin.

Ifeanyi, who married his heartthrob weeks ago, added that he could use his wife's credit card. On his part, he said she has access to his phone, knows all his passwords and is aware when he receives his stipends.

Ifeanyi Eze says he and his wife work hard and stay within their budget. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, the Nigerian youth explained that they draw their budget and solve the items on it with their money.

Ifeanyi noted that her money is theirs, same goes for his. The youth said they also shoulder each other's needs. He wrote:

"My wife brings her salary to me. We use it for our expenses. She doesn’t hide her payslips from me. I know her bank pin and can use her credit card.

"She has access to my phone. She knows all my passwords. She knows when I get my stipend. She knows the amount. If you send me any yeye message, she will see it.

"We draw our budget and use our money to solve them. Her money is our money, my money is our money. Her needs are mine. My needs are hers.

"We both work hard. Stay within our budget. Nobody spends like crazy. No big payments without informing the other person..."

PhD student speaks on their marriage approach

Speaking on their marriage approach, Ifeanyi, who tagged himself a simp, said they adopted this approach because they are practicing Christians and the scripture said two shall become one.

Another reason he gave for their marriage approach is that they drew inspiration from books they studied and marriage experts they had listened to.

Finally, he attributed their marriage style to him being a simp and his wife being submi.ssive. In his words:

"...Here are 3 reasons why we chose this approach:

"1) Because we’re practicing Christians. The scriptures said the two became one. We thought that’s good and wish to practice it. Our mentors & many couples in the church said it has worked for them for decades.

"2) We studied books and listened to experts who researched thousands of marriages and discovered that combined family finances, 100% honesty and radical commitment are critical for a healthy marriage.

"3) Because I am a simp and my wife is a submi.ssive pick-me gal."

Ifeanyi Eze says his White wife knows when he gets his stipends. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

Source: Facebook

Nigerian PhD student's post stirs reactions

KriYhe Sazhachei Abbas said:

"Omohhh.

"God's grace no get bounds owhhh. I sidon here dey see una pisture, I con dey reason the skin colour of you wae look like my big brother for here.

"Chimoooo, what God cannot do does not exist."

Josh Tmt said:

"Do not be deceived. Don't try to practice this bulshit he wrote here. Do what works for you especially if you are living abroad or married abroad. If you follow his instructions, I promise you will be divorced within 6 months."

Omale Jacob said:

"One minute you are a Christian or believe in Christian bible teaching, quoting the word the next minutes you act like a Muslim then a pagan attacking all religion. God go query u sha no worry, we all will see God and answer to him."

Unique Classics said:

"Marriage does not have any particular formula and no 2 marriages are the same.......do whatever works for you.

"Congratulations and all the best 👍."

Etop Edet said:

"You just got married few months ago, and here you are with tips of what seems to be a panacea for successful marriages/relationship. If you comeback and write this after 25yrs of marriage, then I will believe you. But till then, I only flip such write up and move on.

"No offense my brother."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who moved to the United States got confused after four White ladies asked him out, despite having a girlfriend back in Nigeria.

Man shows White wife around Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taken his foreign wife on a tour of parts of Lagos.

The excited man posted a video on TikTok showing how they enjoyed each other's company. The couple keep netizens posted on their love life via their TikTok handle @4everblessed4.

"We have been in the mainland also Ikeja. We walked and looked around. that clip will be updated on our page soon. Stay updated thank you 🙏," the man wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng