Who is Jordan Poole’s girlfriend? A look at his relationships

Jordan Poole is an American professional basketball player for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was selected 28th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. Besides his thriving career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans. For instance, who is Jordan Poole’s girlfriend?

Jordan Poole was born on 19 June 1999 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. He began his professional basketball career in 2019 and has since played for various teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Santa Cruz Warriors, and Washington Wizards. Like many celebrities, Jordan has managed to keep his personal life under wraps, sparking curiosity among many.

Full name Jordan Anthony Poole Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Anthony Poole Mother Monet Poole Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kim Cruz School Rufus King, La Lumiere School University University of Michigan Profession Basketball player Net worth $15 million Instagram @jordan_poole

Who is Jordan Poole?

Jordan is a professional basketball player. He is 24 years old as of 2023. His parents are Anthony Poole and Monet Poole. He grew up alongside two sisters, Alex and Jaiden. He attended Rufus King High School in Milwaukee and La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana.

Jordan began his professional career in 2019 after being selected 28th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He played for the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2019 to 2021. He currently plays for the Washington Wizards of the NBA.

He formerly played college baseball at the University of Michigan and helped the team reach the 2018 NCAA Championship game.

Who is Jordan Poole’s girlfriend?

Who is Jordan Poole dating? The basketball player is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Kim Cruz, a former Filipina television host, visual artist, model and social media influencer.

Kim and Jordan Poole's relationship rumours emerged in October 2021 after Kim was spotted wearing one of his shirts. The visual artist also posted a picture from a Golden State Warriors game, which further sparked these rumours.

Until now, neither of them has publicly confirmed any information about their relationship. They have managed to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

FAQs

Who is Jordan Poole? He is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Where is Jordan Poole from? He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. What is Jordan Poole’s age? He is 24 years old as of 2023. He was born on 19 June 1999. Who is Jordan Poole’s wife? The basketball star does not have a wife and has never been married in the past. Does Jordan Poole have a girlfriend? He allegedly dates Kim Cruz, a Filipina visual artist, model and social media influencer. Who is Jordan Poole's ex-girlfriend? Poole does not have any known ex-girlfriend since he has never been in a publicised relationship before. What is Jordan Poole’s height? He is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall. What is Jordan Poole’s net worth? The basketball star has an estimated net worth of $15 million.

Jordan Poole is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in knowing who Jordan Poole’s girlfriend is. As of 2023, the star is reportedly dating social media influencer Kim Cruz.

