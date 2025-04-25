The Niger Delta Democratic Alliance (NDDA) passes a vote of no confidence on Ibas, accusing him of worsening political crisis in Rivers state

The Niger Delta Democratic Alliance (NDDA) has passed a vote of no confidence on Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the sole administrator of Rivers state.

The group also accused Ibas of exacerbating the state’s political crisis and failing to offer credible leadership.

This strong rebuke comes amid increasing tensions in the state, which the NDDA claims Ibas has only intensified through his actions and leadership style.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, April 25, Chief Timi Tamuno Jack, the president of NDDA, criticised Ibas for failing to engage with key stakeholders and political actors, which has allegedly led to an increase in political hostilities.

The group stated that instead of easing tensions and initiating dialogue, Ibas has isolated critical figures in the state and failed to provide a roadmap for peace and reconciliation.

“Ibas has become the problem. Instead of helping to provide any solution, he has turned the state into a full conflict zone like the North West and North East regions.

“If this continues, we fear that Rivers could descend into the kind of bloodshed we are seeing in parts of the north," the NDDA's statement reads.

Ibas accused of ignoring lawmakers

The NDDA went on to accuse the sole administrator of deliberately ignoring the state legislature.

According to the group, Ibas had failed to attend several invitations from lawmakers to brief them on the state of affairs in Rivers.

The group also claimed that Ibas had intentionally excluded local leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society actors from discussions on how to rebuild peace and unity in the state.

“No serious leader would ignore lawmakers in a time of crisis. We expected Admiral Ibas to appear before the legislature to explain his roadmap for peace and reconciliation. Instead, he chose silence and arrogance. That posture tells us everything we need to know," the statement continued.

The NDDA also raised concerns over Ibas’ lack of engagement with the wider community, pointing out that he had not held any town hall meetings since his appointment as sole administrator, nor made any effort to reach out to local government executives or youth leaders.

“You cannot solve a political crisis by issuing military-style directives from behind a desk,” the statement added.

Group describes tension in Rivers as 'ticking time bomb'

The NDDA described the current situation in Rivers state as a “ticking time bomb,” warning that the failure to include local participation in governance could have dire consequences for the state.

The group expressed concern that Ibas’ leadership style, which they consider exclusionary and unengaged, could lead to further instability.

“We are sitting on a keg of gunpowder. The people are losing faith, and yet the man in charge is doing absolutely nothing to unite them. His presence in that seat has become a threat to the state’s stability,” said Jack.

NDDA calls for immediate removal of Ibas

In light of the growing unrest and political discontent, the NDDA has called on Tinubu for Ibas’ immediate removal, urging President Bola Tinubu to reverse what they described as a “costly miscalculation” in appointing him as sole administrator.

The group believes that Ibas lacks the temperament, political wisdom, and trust needed to lead the state through its current challenges.

“We are calling on Mr. President to do the needful. Ibas must go! He does not have the temperament, the political wisdom or the stakeholder trust needed to lead Rivers State through this delicate moment. The sooner he is replaced, the better for all of us,” Jack declared.

The NDDA further warned that if Ibas remains in power, he could face not only a continued vote of no confidence but also a broader public rejection.

Court denies sacking Rivers' sole administrator

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state judiciary dismissed the report that it issued an order to annul the appointment of a sole administrator in the state.

Chief Registrar David Ihua-Maduenyi, in a statement on Thursday, April 17, 2025, clarified that the court did not issue an order to immediately resume the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The judiciary then urged the public to disregard the report that it gave an injunction on the subject matter, adding that it was false.

