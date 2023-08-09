Who is Jeannine Russell? Get to know late Bill Russell's wife

Jeannine Russell, also known as Jeannine Fiorito or Jeannine Muddux, is a former professional golfer. She is widely recognized as the fourth wife of the late Bill Russell. Bill was a legendary basketballer among the pioneers who played for the Boston Celtics of the NBA in the 1950s and 1960s.

Jeannine Russell and her late husband. Photo: @realbillrussell on Instagram

Jeannine Russell came into the limelight following her romantic relationship with the late Bill Russell. The couple was married for a while before death ended their marriage in July 2022. Little is known about Bill's wife as she keeps her personal life under wraps.

Profile summary

Full name Jeannine Russell-Brown Gender Female Date of birth 31 January 1967 Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ontario, Canada Current residence Mercer Island, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Widow Husband Bill Russell (deceased) Profession Former professional golfer

Jeannine Russell's biography

The former athlete was born in Ontario, Canada, and now resides in Mercer Island, Washington, United States. What is Jeannine Russell's age? Jeannine is 56 years old as of 2023. She was born on 31 January 1967. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Bill Russell's wife famous?

Jeannine is widely known because of her relationship with the late legendary NBA player Bill Russell. Bill Russell's wife is a former professional golf player. She accomplished a lot as a golfer. She was ranked 15th at the CN Canadian Women's Tour in 2009.

The following year, she completed 64 at the Canadian Women's Tour in British Columbia and 19th at the Canadian Women's Tour in Ontario. In one of her 2010 competitions, she was awarded the Player of the Year title.

Jeannine and Bill's relationship

How and when the two met remains a mystery. However, it is known that they renewed their marriage vows on 24 January 2020. Bill passed away on 31 July 2022 at the age of 88. His wife was by his side at the time of his death.

The former golfer is Bill's fourth marriage. He was first married to Rose Swisher from 1956 to 1973. After the divorce, he married Dorothy Anstett in 1977, but they separated in 1980. His third marriage was with Marilyn Nault in 1996, but their marriage ended following Marilyn's death in 2009.

Fast facts

Who is Bill Russell's wife, Jeannine? She is a former professional golfer. When is Jeannine Russell's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 31 January. How old is Bill Russell's wife? The former athlete is 56 years old as of 2023. When did Jeannine Russell's husband die? The legendary basketball player died on 31 July 2022 at the age of 88. Do Bill and Jeannine have children together? No, the couple did not have kids. Where does Jeannine Russell live now? She resides in Mercer Island, Washington, United States.

Jeannine Russell is a former professional golf player. She gained massive recognition following her marriage to the late Bill Russell, a professional basketball player. Her husband died at the age of 88.

