Peter Obi visited hospitals and families in Warri after NDC members were killed and injured during attacks in Delta State on November 23

Popular US-based entertainer Nicki Minaj responded to Obi's post with a prayer emoji, drawing notice as a gesture of solidarity with Nigerians

A check by Legit.ng revealed that Obi is the only 2027 presidential candidate the rapper follows on X, where she had earlier reposted his statement on Niger State killings

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Asaba, Delta State - Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential flagbearer for the 2027 elections, has revealed that several NDC members were killed during attacks in Delta State on Monday, November 23, with others left injured.

Legit.ng reports that Obi stated that he visited hospitals and bereaved families in Warri, Delta State, to offer his condolences, declaring that no political ambition is worth a human life.

Nicki Minaj's response to Peter Obi's post sparks reactions among Nigerians on social media. Photo credit: @NICKIMINAJ, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Nicki Minaj reacts to Obi's post

Global rap superstar Nicki Minaj responded to Obi's account of the killings on Sunday morning, November 29, with a prayer emoji on X (formerly Twitter). Her gesture attracted widespread attention amid growing concerns about political intimidation ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Obi, meanwhile, vowed to continue campaigning peacefully while calling for accountability over the violence.

The reaction from Minaj came 2 months after she reposted a separate statement by Obi in which he condemned reported killings and abductions in Niger State, describing the situation as a systematic devaluation of human life. He also called for intelligence-led action against the criminal networks behind attacks and abductions across Nigeria.

A check by Legit.ng confirmed that Obi is the only 2027 presidential candidate Minaj follows on X. She had first followed him in September, around the time she reposted his Niger State statement. Her engagement drew reactions from Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, many of whom praised her for amplifying security concerns and calls for justice.

Nicki Minaj: Netizens react

@AfamDeluxo wrote on X:

"Please Nicki Minaj, on behalf of Nigerians who are deeply concerned about the direction of our country, please urge the White House to pay close attention to Nigeria's upcoming elections. Nigeria hasn't been the same since the Democrat led Obama literally foisted the current ruling party, APC on us in 2015.

"We aren't asking for too much. All we ask is that the White House insist that Nigeria's ruling party ensure free and fair elections. God bless you."

@lolofirstclass wrote on X:

"I love this woman. Always on the right side."

Chukwudi Anajemba commented via X:

"We appreciate your voice, even when we know owe us nothing, your Nigerian family are grateful."

@i_stand_4_truth wrote on X:

"Nigerian artists are still sitting on the fence."

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Ayodele warns Obi, Atiku over APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele warned that opposition presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are not paying attention to what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly planning against them in the 2027 general elections.

Primate Ayodele said the opposition is complacent and will face a rude awakening on election day if the situation does not change.

According to the preacher, the APC intends to use the most aggressive form of electoral manipulation in order to eliminate competition entirely, and that the consequences could spill into physical violence.

Source: Legit.ng