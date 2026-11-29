Nollywood actor Emeka Ike made a surprise political move after his bid for a federal constituency seat hit a wall

Ike shared an appointment letter on Instagram confirming former Vice President Atiku Abubakar approved his new role

His declaration of support for Atiku drew sharp reactions from fans who back Peter Obi and the NDC

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has switched political camps, joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and landing an appointment as Deputy State Coordinator of the party's presidential campaign in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Ike broke the news on his Instagram page on Saturday, November 28, framing the move as "a time when we move with the tide of positivity for greater possibilities." He also published what he described as an official appointment letter, which confirmed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the ADC's presidential candidate, had personally approved his new role.

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike defects to ADC from NDC ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: emekaike

Source: Instagram

According to the letter:

"I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, has approved your appointment as Deputy State Coordinator, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with effect from the date of this letter."

Ike's role in the ADC campaign

In this capacity, Ike is expected to work alongside the FCT State Coordinator, engaging party structures, support groups, and mobilisation networks across local government areas, wards, and polling units ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The move comes on the heels of a setback within his former party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Ike had hoped to secure the NDC ticket for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives but lost the party's primary election to Joshua Obika. His pivot to the ADC now signals a fresh political strategy heading into 2027.

Reactions trail Emeka Ike's new support for Atiku Abubakar. Credit: emekaike

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Emeka Ike's switch

His announcement did not go down well with a section of his following, particularly those loyal to NDC party presidential candidate Peter Obi. Many users took to the Instagram comment section to distance themselves from the actor's new political alignment.

@chukwuebuka_247:

"Dead on arrival, NDC or nothing."

@realamaka1:

"Your choice can't be my choice. I'm voting for Peter obi and everything he represents. See you on 16th of Jan 2027."

@ruby_raregem:

"Wetin me this 😂😂😂😂 Atiku be like moses wey see promise land but e no go ever enter am"

@smart_wears_collections_:

"Lol 😂 why telling us move ur move na 😂"

@princenedu_:

"You're on your own bro we no send you and Atiku Obi is our candidate"

@nonsoobasi_12:

"Who be your people 😂😂😂😂! Better mind your use of words o😂. NDC all the oga"

Read Emeka Ike's statement on his new appointment below:,

Emeka Ike sues INEC over alleged data breach

Legit.ng reported that Emeka Ike filed a N10 billion lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the Independent National Electoral Commission and Lere Olayinka over the unauthorised release of his voter details.

The actor alleged through his lawyer that Olayinka unlawfully accessed his personal registration data from a restricted database and posted it on social media without consent.

He demanded that the court declare this action a violation of his privacy rights and order the immediate removal of the post alongside a public apology.

Source: Legit.ng