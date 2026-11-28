Northwest University, Kano, moved against a growing trend of students presenting gifts to lecturers recognised as the best in their categories

The university's registrar described the practice as a form of corruption and damage to the institution's reputation

Staff and students caught giving or receiving gifts face disciplinary action under the university's 2025 regulations

Northwest University, Kano, has placed a strict ban on the exchange of gift items between students and members of staff, following concerns over a trend that had been spreading on social media.

The university's Registrar, Isyaku Adamu, announced the policy in a statement issued on Friday, November 27. He said the management had taken note of a growing practice in which students presented gifts to lecturers recognised as best level coordinators or best lecturers in their categories.

Northwest University Kano bans the exchange of gifts between students and members of staff. Photo: Kano City

Source: Facebook

University labels gift-giving as serious misconduct

Adamu said the management viewed the practice as unacceptable, classifying it as both corruption and conduct damaging to the university's reputation. The ban applies to all gift exchanges between staff and students, regardless of the purpose or intent behind them, The Punch reported.

"It is therefore instructive as a policy that the university management has imposed 'a strict ban' against the practice of giving and receiving any gift items between/among staff and students of Northwest University Kano anywhere and however well-intentioned it might be," the statement read.

"These acts are classified as 'corruption' and 'damage to the reputation' of the university under serious misconduct, as contained in the University's Service Conditions and Regulations (2025) as amended, and are punishable under section 16 therein."

Consequences for those who violate the policy

The registrar warned that any staff member or student found giving or receiving gifts tied to university services would face immediate disciplinary proceedings.

"Consequently, any staff or students found involved in giving and/or receiving gift items for university services rendered will be charged with committing an act(s) of serious misconduct and the university will immediately initiate disciplinary process against the staff or students according to the university's regulations," Adamu added.

He urged the entire university community to uphold ethical standards and comply with the institution's rules to avoid sanctions. The statement closed with the reminder: "A stitch in time saves nine!"

Northwest University, Kano, is a state-owned institution established by the Kano State Government in 2012. It was briefly renamed Yusuf Maitama Sule University in 2017 before reverting to its current name in 2024 following an amendment to the state law that established it.

FUOYE lecturer kneels after students surprise him with gifts

Legit.ng observes that the practice of students presenting gifts to lecturers in appreciation of their efforts appears to be gaining attention across universities in Nigeria. One recent example involved a lecturer at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who received a surprise show of appreciation from his students during a class session.

In a video shared on TikTok by @aridunnu012, one of the students involved, the class members distracted the lecturer before presenting him with gifts.

The lecturer appeared visibly surprised by the gesture and eventually knelt down to appreciate the students as they took turns presenting their gifts to him. He also offered prayers for the students in response to their show of appreciation.

Source: Legit.ng